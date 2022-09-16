Read full article on original website
thejournalonline.com
Mineral Spring Park Cleanup Underway
Mineral Spring Park in Williamston is closed Monday Sept. 19 for roof repairs on park structures and other cleanup activities. Modern Roofing will be replacing shingles on the Long Shelter and Amphitheater. While the park is closed, town workers are also in the process of cleanup around several structures and removal of dangerous trees.
thejournalonline.com
Williamston approves comprehensive plan and subdivision development agreement
During their meeting Monday, Williamston Town Council approved a comprehensive plan, a development agreement on Brock Lane subdivision and recognized several members of the Police Department including former Police Chief Tony Taylor. Interim Police Chief Kevin Marsee presented Taylor with his badge and service revolver. Marsee recounted that Taylor had...
Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
spartanburg.com
Spartanburg City Council Approves $3.8 Million for Police, Fire, and Public Works Equipment
At a recent meeting, Spartanburg City Council voted to approve a $3.8 million lease purchase agreement to replace 26 vehicles and pieces of equipment for the City of Spartanburg’s Police, Fire, Public Works, and Information Technology departments. Council member Janie Salley was absent from the meeting. The most expensive...
The Post and Courier
Greenville GOP wants LGBTQ library books blocked from kids' sections
The Greenville County Republican Party wants County Council to investigate who ordered and displayed a number of LGBTQ children’s books at public libraries earlier this year. It also wants the county to ban books that mention LGBTQ topics from the children and juvenile sections of the county’s libraries.
golaurens.com
County Council files objection to closing road near Waterloo
Laurens County has filed an official objection to a request before the SC Department of Transportation to close Cedar Grove Church Road near Waterloo. Three of the six people who spoke during public comments at the Sept. 13 council meeting expressed opposition to closing the road. They told council that the land owner that wants the road closed lives in North Carolina, and that person’s desire should not supersede the people who live there. The county’s objection cites emergency medical and law enforcement travel concerns for the area.
New development would bring hotel, hundreds of apartments to downtown Greenville
A new development planned for Greenville is expected to add hundreds of new apartments to downtown, along with a hotel.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg District 3 Superintendent announces retirement
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Superintendent Kenny Blackwood announced his retirement for the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Blackwood began as the superintendent for the district in July of 2015. He served as Director of Daniel Morgan Technology Center and Supervisory Principal at both Pacolet Elementary School and Middle School of Pacolet prior to his position as superintendent.
FOX Carolina
Pit masters prep for Mauldin barbecue festival
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is often called the birthplace of barbecue. If you want to see for yourself, more than 20 cooks, from all over the Southeast, will be in one place this weekend. The Mauldin barbecue festival starts Friday, Sep. 16 and ends Saturday Sep. 17.
Police: Road closed in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a portion of North Harper Street is closed. Police said from Mill Street to the intersection of Hillcrest is not available. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
Two Upstate schools named Blue Ribbon Award Winners
Five schools around South Carolina have garnered national honors, two of them from here in the Upstate. Brashier Middle College Charter High School in Simpsonville and Mitchell Road in Elementary in Greenville are those two.
WYFF4.com
Greenville Co. Schools and former students remember late band director
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A local band director was remembered Friday after years of service between two Greenville County schools. "There's only one kind of once-in-a-lifetime teacher that comes along in your life that really mentors his students and that was Mr. James Fox," former student Brad Porter said. Gaffney...
The Post and Courier
Grand Bohemian Lodge, overlooking Greenville's centerpiece falls, cuts the ribbon
GREENVILLE — A $100 million project that was three years in the making celebrated its opening Sept. 15 as the Grand Bohemian Lodge welcomed visitors to a hotel seen as a new eastern gateway to this city's Falls Park. “This is an amazing example of vision and excellence,” Mayor...
golaurens.com
Laurens Police Department unveils new uniform shoulder patch
The Laurens Police Department announced on Thursday the unveiling of a new uniform shoulder patch. New Police Chief Keith Grounsell, LPD officers and support staff collaborated over the last few weeks to design a new patch that represents their new brand and their vision for the future. "Our new uniform...
my40.tv
Drop off Styrofoam, electronics, batteries & more at this 'Hard to Recycle' event
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Henderson County Solid Waste is partnering with the local nonprofit, Asheville GreenWorks, for a Hard to Recycle event at Blue Ridge Community College Saturday from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Residents may drop off packaging and food grade Styrofoam (no packing peanuts), books, shredded paper,...
FOX Carolina
Tour of Grand Bohemian Lodge
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman was sexually assaulted at gunpoint in an abandoned building. Mitchell Road Elementary School was nominated in the category of Exemplary High Performing School. Law enforcement appreciation breakfast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Food Truck Friday:...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg Greek Fest returns in full force
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Spartanburg Greek Festival is back in full swing after two years of operating under Covid protocols. Instead of driving through or opting for delivery service, festival-goers can now walk around and enjoy the festival. The festival is located at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox...
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Greenville parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
golaurens.com
Laurens CPW approves fee changes, stipends for cell phone usage by employees
At Monday's Laurens Commission of Public Works board of commissioners meeting, the commissioners unanimously voted on two items. The first is rate changes for new customers dealing with connection feed and deposits. CPW will now charge a $10 application fee, raising it from $5. The fee covers credit checks and similar items. For the next business day service, electricity and gas will still be $30 but water is increasing from $10 to $30.
Fundraiser to be held for Spartanburg Co. deputy killed in line of duty
An upcoming fundraiser will benefit the family of a Spartanburg County Deputy killed in the line of duty. Organizers said they need more volunteers to make it happen.
