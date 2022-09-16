Read full article on original website
KEYC
North Mankato announces new public engagement sessions
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato announced new public engagement sessions. They’re meant to gain public input on new ideas for the town. City staff will host two in-person sessions this fall -- and prompt discussion about what makes residents feel connected in North Mankato.
KEYC
Community invited to open house to review community investment plan for 2023
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato invites the public to join an upcoming open house to review Mankato’s community investment plan for 2023. C.I.P. was developed to identify and prioritize major city improvements through public opinion. All proposed projects include resurfacing roads, updating parks, reconstructing, and enhancing...
KEYC
Mankato Salvation Army hosting first rummage sale
The Watonwan County Entertainment Association is back for the concert season. After a hiatus, the association is having bands tune up their instruments for the first time since 2019. Local author reads for Head Start program’s students. Updated: 3 hours ago. A local author stopped at Mankato Head Start...
KEYC
School Protectors
Bashir Mohamed, 30, the man suspected in Friday’s shooting in Mankato is facing charges for second-degree assault. The City of North Mankato announced new public engagement sessions that are meant to gain public input on new ideas for the town. MSU-Mankato celebrates Homecoming week. Updated: 2 hours ago. MSU--Mankato...
KEYC
Suicide survivors share advocacy at mile-walk event
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its third annual Out of the Darkness walk at Sibley Park. The event raises money and awareness for mental health struggles and suicide prevention. Local A.F.S.P. leaders coordinated Saturday’s event in an effort to foster community for those affected...
KEYC
MSU-Mankato celebrates Homecoming week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato will be louder and livelier as students celebrate their school spirit with Homecoming week. The week-long event kicks off with live music and a meet and greet with Homecoming royalty at the Centennial Student Union from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Other free events...
50th annual Mahkato Wacipi attracts thousands of people from all backgrounds
MANKATO, Minn. -- A historically significant Wacipi, in its 50th year."I dance fancy shawl and jingle, and I'm gonna be walking around, eating a lot," said Aven Schnitker, a fourth grader and dancer at the pow-wow.Over 40 vendors filled Land of Memories Park, with many more on the waiting list.People from all backgrounds - an estimated weekend total of 7,000 - from as far as Alaska."[People] should come and check it out because I like people checking out my culture," said Schnitker.This pow-wow memorializes the 160th anniversary of the Dakota 38 massacre, the largest mass execution in U.S. history."People say...
Faribault County Register
W’bago buys UHD building for $1
The Winnebago City Council scheduled a special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m., to. conduct a real estate transaction with United Hospital District (UHD). Following a lengthy closed session, the City Council voted to purchase the Winnebago Clinic Building from UHD for $1. While council members Calvin Howard,...
KEYC
Veterans and parents protect a Mankato elementary school from run-away gunman
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During an active shooting scene and shelter-in-place near Echo street on Friday morning, several entities went into lockdown, including Washington Elementary school. That’s when a handful of local community members, parents, and veterans showed resilience against the lone gunman on the run by surrounding and protecting...
Faribault County Register
P&Z administrator resigns effective September 23
Faribault County will begin looking for a new Planning and Zoning administrator following the resignation of current administrator, Loria Rebuffoni. “I have accepted a position with Nicollet County,” Rebuffoni said when reached by phone. “My official last day with Faribault County is Sept. 23.”. Rebuffoni became Faribault County’s...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato neighborhood locked down
Mankato police have locked down the area around Echo St. An emergency text alert sent shortly after 9:30 a.m. asked residents to shelter in place due to emergency police activity. A Mayo Clinic spokesperson said the hospital campus was part of the lockdown, but patients would still be able to...
New Prague Times
Proud grand marshal of the parade
Grand Marshal Julie Bisek, center, beams at the crowd during the Parade of Farm Pride in New Prague on Saturday, Sept. 17. Bisek was excited to be this year’s grand marshal for the annual parade held during Dozinky, New Prague’s Czech Harvest Festival. The day continued with food, beverages, a variety of vendors, bounce houses and the varsity softball and volleyball tournaments. Dozinky will conclude with the Variety Show at 7 p.m. at the New Prague High School auditorium. (Patrick Fisher Photo)
Eight Minnesota schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
Eight Minnesota schools are among almost 300 across the country to be named National Blue Ribbon Schools, an award recognizing student performance. National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized each year by the U.S. Department of Education. This year’s awards, which marked the 39th year of the program, included 297 schools. Both public and nonpublic schools from elementary to high school levels are eligible for the awards.
hot967.fm
Mankato family sees outpour of support following dad’s death, mom’s medical battle
As two siblings face a series of heartbreaking hurdles, the Mankato community is stepping up to help. Jeremy and Justin Bergo’s father ,Bryan Bergo, was recently and unexpectedly diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer. Despite swift efforts to fight the disease, Bryan was found unresponsive Labor Day weekend and was taken off life support with his wife laying by his side.
KEYC
Man fatally struck by car on Hwy 5
ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - A man from Guatemala died Sunday morning after being hit by a car in Sibley County. 62-year old Higinio Pabalo was crossing Highway 5 when he was hit by a car going westbound on the highway. The driver of the car, a 30-year old woman from...
KEYC
UPDATE: Scene being cleared following active law enforcement situation
Thursday evening, Mapleton Police responded to a UTV accident. Initial reports were that a male was asking for help because a female was trapped under a UTV. Mankato Public Safety asks for information about the whereabouts of 30-year-old Bashir Mohamed. He is considered armed and dangerous. Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend...
Southern Minnesota News
5,000 black crappie die in Watonwan County’s Long Lake
An investigation has been launched by multiple state agencies after a large fish kill on Watonwan County’s Long Lake. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is spearheading the investigation, which began with a report on Sept 7. Eight total reports of dead fish were received over a span of nine days, according to the agency.
KEYC
Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says a man from Guatemala was struck and killed by an SUV in Arlington Saturday night. It happened on Highway 5 and 4th Avenue NW just before 10 pm. The patrol says a 62 year old Higinio Carrillo Pabalo from Guatemala was struck while crossing Highway 5.
Southern Minnesota News
Pedestrian hit, killed in Arlington
A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in Arlington on Saturday night. The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Highway 5 at 4th Ave NW in Arlington. Killed was Higinio Carrillo Pabalo, 62, of Guatemala. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was westbound on Highway 5...
fox9.com
Suspect arrested in Mankato shooting that led to shelter-in-place order
MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Mankato police arrested a man suspected to be involved in a shooting that led to a shelter-in-place order and a lockdown at the nearby Mayo Clinic Health Systems Hospital. Mankato Department of Public Safety announced Saturday they located and arrested Bashir Mohamed who they believe...
