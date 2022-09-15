Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Western Nebraska nonprofit wins Commonwealth Award
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Keep Keith County Beautiful (KKCB) nonprofit won the Commonwealth Award at the annual Nebraska Recycling Conference in Lincoln last week. The Nebraska Recycling Council (NRC) held their annual conference at the Graduate Hotel in Lincoln. The conference touched on topics in resource recovery for municipalities, businesses and for rural and urban recycling programs.
News Channel Nebraska
World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
News Channel Nebraska
2022 Cheyenne County Oktoberfest Schedule
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A Panhandle tradition is gearing up for another round. On Friday Sept. 30, Sidney's Oktoberfest celebration begins at 12 p.m., kicking off with the opening ceremony at the Cheyenne County Fair Grounds. The opening ceremony will feature performances from the Sidney Cheer Team, Just For Kix Dance...
News Channel Nebraska
AppleJack visitors aim high at water barrel fights
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska National Guard blasted its way to victory Saturday at the AppleJack Festival’s water barrel competition, but Omaha’s TEAM Software Inc. applied the pressure. The Nebraska City Fire Department organized the 10-team event with charged fire hoses on Central Avenue. Alex Harms of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
UNK track, cross country bring Bonsall family closer together
KEARNEY – Brady Bonsall and his wife Sherri aren’t the kind of parents who force their kids to follow in their footsteps. They were both standout runners at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where the couple met as members of the cross country and track teams, but they never pushed their kids to participate in a specific sport.
News Channel Nebraska
Aurora, Burwell among Nebraska airports to get federal grants
AURORA, NE - Two central Nebraska airports are getting significant federal grants for construction projects. The Federal Aviation Administration announced that Cram Field in Burwell received $110,000 for hangar construction through President Biden's recent infrastructure law. Al Potter Field in Aurora received nearly $5 million through the Airport Improvement Program to reconstruct a taxiway.
etxview.com
Small-town grocers set to open new store in Southeast Nebraska
DJ and Lindy Schmidt know how hard it is to own a small-town grocery. The Schmidts both quit their jobs and opened The Market in Louisville in December 2019, just a few months before COVID-19 hit. "It was wild," said DJ, who recalled ordering toilet paper by the pallet load...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project. Until the military stepped in.
HARRISBURG — In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. “We get very little rain,” said Jim Young, standing in a field that’s been in his family for 80 years. “And we get a lot of wind.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
$25,000 lost in Lincoln after computer scam
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A reported computer scam robs a Lincoln man of $25,000. The Lincoln Police Department said they received a call on Sunday around 5:45 p.m. about a reported computer scam. Officials said the 85-year-old victim reported having connection problems with his new printer and computer. The victim told...
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska State Patrol news
State Patrol completes summer-long enforcement campaigns. The Nebraska State Patrol has closed-out multiple summer-long operations focused on specific areas of roadway safety. Troopers and dispatchers have been working overtime this summer to keep roads safe across the state. Troopers based in Omaha performed several operations focused on excessive speeding in...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska-Indiana kickoff time, TV network finalized
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska's football team now has a game time for its upcoming contest against Indiana. The Huskers, who have this coming Saturday off, will host the Hoosiers on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on BTN. The Huskers' matchup against Indiana...
News Channel Nebraska
OU fans reflect on Casey Thompson at Nebraska, changes to both programs
LINCOLN - A lot has changed in the world of college football since it was announced Oklahoma and Nebraska would play one another in back to back years five years ago. Shockingly, neither team has the same head coach as they did back then. Plus, Husker quarterback Casey Thompson is the son of former Oklahoma quarterback Charles Thompson. When it comes to the Thompson family dynamic, some OU fans have strong feelings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander relieved of duties by Joseph
LINCOLN - Nebraska interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph has relieved defensive coordinator Erik Chinander of his duties. "We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to our football program," Joseph said. "At this time, I feel it's in the best interest of the Nebraska Football program to take the leadership of the defense in another direction."
News Channel Nebraska
Southeast Nebraska, northeast Kansas under Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Several counties in southeast Nebraska are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch Saturday night. The National Weather Service issued the watch Saturday evening. It will remain in effect until midnight. Nebraska counties included are Jefferson, Gage, Lancaster, Saline, Pawnee, Otoe, Richardson, Nemaha, Cass, Sarpy Douglas and Johnson counties. In Kansas, Washington,...
Westword
Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
News Channel Nebraska
Bank of the Valley's Schuyler branch preparing to open next week
SCHUYLER, Neb. -- A new bank is gearing up to open in northeast Nebraska, with construction on the new building having just wrapped up. Construction has wound down at Bank of the Valley's Schuyler branch location, and the bank is set to open its doors to the public on September 26. A grand opening celebration will take place in October, with a ribbon cutting on October 11 and several other related events to follow throughout the week.
News Channel Nebraska
Large pool of blood found in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department found a large pool of blood in a parking lot. OPD said officers were dispatched to 5100 Florence Boulevard on Sept. 17 for a suspected cutting after a call came in around 1:15 a.m. when a large pool of blood what found in the parking lot.
News Channel Nebraska
Disability Disaster Workshop coming to three Panhandle locations
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- The Disability Disaster Preparedness Workshop will be available to the entire Nebraskan Panhandle. On Oct. 6th, three different workshops will be available to the public. One at the Harms Center in Scottsbluff, another at WNCC in Sidney, and one in Alliance at WNCC. Each workshop is from 8:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Sherril B. Lowman, 84, formerly Hamburg, IA
Sherril Beth (Bryant) Lowman, our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died on September 11, 2022, at her home in Granger, IN. She was surrounded by family and friends expressing their love, providing words of comfort, and singing hymns of praise as she passed on to Glory and her eternal reward. She will be deeply missed by her family and the numerous people that she knew as friends, who were fortunate to have known and cared for her throughout her life.
cowboystatedaily.com
Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
Comments / 0