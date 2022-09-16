ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Arson not a violent crime?

As a Mt. Tabor resident I am concerned that the teens accused of causing multiple fires in the area were released without bail. (“Mount Tabor fires: 2 Portland teens released after being charged in arson spree,” Sept. 12) Not a violent crime, according to the prosecutor? Will it...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
KXL

Police Identify Man Stabbed To Death In NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was stabbed to death in Northeast Portland on Thursday morning. The victim, identified as 46-year-old Justin Valdivia, died at a home on NE Rodney Avenue and Sacramento Street around 1:30am. Police say the person who stabbed Valdivia was still on the scene, but they...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lake Oswego Review

Wounded man found next to 'high centered' car on MAX tracks

Police are asking the public for information in the early Saturday shooting in East Portland.A wounded man was found next to a car high-centered on the MAX tracks along East Burnside Street in the early hours of Saturday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. An investigation is underway to determine how and where the man was shot, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officer went to the 14400 block of East Burnside around 2:20 a.m. Sept. 17 and found the man next to the car. The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and is expected to recover from serious injuries, officials said. "Multiple people were detained" but at this point no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Investigators believe there are people who left the scene before providing their information to the police. Anyone with information is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov The case number 22-250528. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Lives depend on 911

On June 17, my husband took a misstep on our basement stairs and was unable to get up. I immediately called 911 to get help. I was appalled to listen to a recorded “we can’t answer now, please stay on the line” message three times (in English and Spanish) before reaching an operator. If this had been a cardiac event or an accident involving heavy bleeding, I’m quite sure it would have been fatal.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland police arrest two in connection with Southeast shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police announced Sunday that they had arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting on Southeast 82nd Avenue earlier this month that left one man injured. According to a police statement, officers responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 to a shooting in the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Police identify 46-year-old man stabbed inside Eliot home

Police on Friday identified Justin Dale Valdivia, 46, as the man found fatally stabbed the day before inside a home in Northeast Portland’s Eliot neighborhood. A state medical examiner determined Valdivia died from a stab wound and ruled his death a homicide. Court records show Valdivia lived at a...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy