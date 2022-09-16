Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption feesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
The slogan says ‘Don’t Portland my Gladstone,’ but the small city’s turmoil echoes big city problems
When Mark and Leah Brown learned left- and right-wing protesters would face off outside their restaurant in downtown Gladstone last year, they knew they had to close for the day. Two months before, dueling protesters had violently clashed about a mile from their restaurant, and police declared a riot. The...
7-year-old girl found sleeping safely in stolen car abandoned less than a block from Laurelhurst Park, police said
About 10 minutes after an Amber Alert went out about a missing 7-year-old Portland girl who had been sleeping in her family’s car when it was stolen from Southeast Portland, Portland police officers doing a grid search found a car matching the description parked less than a block from Laurelhurst Park.
12 things to know about the new TriMet express line to Gresham
A new bright green bus hit the streets of Portland this weekend. It looks like a caterpillar. But it doesn’t crawl like one. TriMet’s new FX2-Division bus is supposed to be faster than the Line 2 bus it replaced, arriving every 12 minutes along Southeast Division Street between Gresham and downtown.
Readers respond: Portland makes supporting downtown difficult
I agree with the recent letter about the difficulties of parking downtown (“Readers respond: Paying for parking shouldn’t be hard,” Sept. 7) A friend and I carpooled to Art in the Pearl earlier this month. We hadn’t visited downtown since the pandemic began. We crept along,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gunshots near homeless camp in SE Portland concern residents
"I checked the cameras and was just astonished how close they were to the house and they were right here on the front," a resident said.
Readers respond: Arson not a violent crime?
As a Mt. Tabor resident I am concerned that the teens accused of causing multiple fires in the area were released without bail. (“Mount Tabor fires: 2 Portland teens released after being charged in arson spree,” Sept. 12) Not a violent crime, according to the prosecutor? Will it...
Herald and News
Records imply Portland police slow-walked high profile homicide case
For more than two years, the Portland Police Bureau has insisted its detectives diligently investigated the 2019 killing of a well-known anti-fascist activist. Those claims now appear shakier than ever.
‘It feels like lawlessness’: Portland neighborhood antagonized by man smashing windshields
Steve Magnuson was driving back to his Portland home after a quick trip to the grocery store around 4:45 p.m. Sept. 10. He had “9 Crimes” by Damien Rice playing in the car. The irony hit shortly after. He was driving down Hawthorne taking a right on Southeast...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXL
Police Identify Man Stabbed To Death In NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was stabbed to death in Northeast Portland on Thursday morning. The victim, identified as 46-year-old Justin Valdivia, died at a home on NE Rodney Avenue and Sacramento Street around 1:30am. Police say the person who stabbed Valdivia was still on the scene, but they...
'He didn't deserve what happened to him': Friends remember victim killed in NE Portland stabbing
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week, Portland police released the identity of a man found stabbed to death in a driveway in the Irvington neighborhood. The Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the death of Morgan Seger, 49, to be homicide by stab wound. Now, the Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with...
Amber Alert canceled: Portland girl, 7, found safe
An Amber Alert for a 7-year-old girl who was asleep in a Honda when it was stolen in Southeast Portland was canceled after the girl was found "safe and sound in the area of Laurelhurst Park," police said late Sunday night.
KATU.com
DA's Office says case of stranger climbing into 10-year-old's bed under review
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said it's now reviewing the case of a woman accused of walking into a Northeast Portland home uninvited and lying on a child's bed. The DA's office said the case highlights the desperate need for mental health care, calling the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wounded man found next to 'high centered' car on MAX tracks
Police are asking the public for information in the early Saturday shooting in East Portland.A wounded man was found next to a car high-centered on the MAX tracks along East Burnside Street in the early hours of Saturday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. An investigation is underway to determine how and where the man was shot, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officer went to the 14400 block of East Burnside around 2:20 a.m. Sept. 17 and found the man next to the car. The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and is expected to recover from serious injuries, officials said. "Multiple people were detained" but at this point no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Investigators believe there are people who left the scene before providing their information to the police. Anyone with information is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov The case number 22-250528. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Man shot, car found on MAX tracks in Portland
A wounded man was found next to a car "high-centered on the MAX tracks" along East Burnside Street in the early hours of Saturday.
fox40jackson.com
Portland woman finds stranger asleep in son’s bedroom, released from jail one day later
A Portland woman is still in a complete state of shock after the stranger she found in her son’s bed on Monday was released from jail. Kelsey Smith, who lives in Northeast Portland, said that when she heard the dogs barking, she checked the front door as contractors were supposed to work on an accessible bathroom for her son, according to FOX 12.
Readers respond: Lives depend on 911
On June 17, my husband took a misstep on our basement stairs and was unable to get up. I immediately called 911 to get help. I was appalled to listen to a recorded “we can’t answer now, please stay on the line” message three times (in English and Spanish) before reaching an operator. If this had been a cardiac event or an accident involving heavy bleeding, I’m quite sure it would have been fatal.
Driver hits pole, KOs power in Gresham
A driver hit a power pole in Gresham, knocking out two transformers and causing some power outages in the area Sunday night.
Portland police arrest two in connection with Southeast shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police announced Sunday that they had arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting on Southeast 82nd Avenue earlier this month that left one man injured. According to a police statement, officers responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 to a shooting in the...
Police identify 46-year-old man stabbed inside Eliot home
Police on Friday identified Justin Dale Valdivia, 46, as the man found fatally stabbed the day before inside a home in Northeast Portland’s Eliot neighborhood. A state medical examiner determined Valdivia died from a stab wound and ruled his death a homicide. Court records show Valdivia lived at a...
WWEEK
Stalking Allegations Against Retired Oregon City Veterinarian Lead to $245,000 Lawsuit
The harassment began five years ago with a piece of hate mail, sent to Kenneth Fandrich’s Oregon City home. It was disguised as a letter from his union, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Then, someone broke into Fandrich’s truck and left a condom wrapper under a pair of...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 5