Watonwan County, MN

KEYC

North Mankato announces new public engagement sessions

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato announced new public engagement sessions. They’re meant to gain public input on new ideas for the town. City staff will host two in-person sessions this fall -- and prompt discussion about what makes residents feel connected in North Mankato.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Community invited to open house to review community investment plan for 2023

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato invites the public to join an upcoming open house to review Mankato’s community investment plan for 2023. C.I.P. was developed to identify and prioritize major city improvements through public opinion. All proposed projects include resurfacing roads, updating parks, reconstructing, and enhancing...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MSU-Mankato celebrates Homecoming week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato will be louder and livelier as students celebrate their school spirit with Homecoming week. The week-long event kicks off with live music and a meet and greet with Homecoming royalty at the Centennial Student Union from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Other free events...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

School Protectors

Bashir Mohamed, 30, the man suspected in Friday's shooting in Mankato is facing charges for second-degree assault. The City of North Mankato announced new public engagement sessions that are meant to gain public input on new ideas for the town.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Suicide survivors share advocacy at mile-walk event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its third annual Out of the Darkness walk at Sibley Park. The event raises money and awareness for mental health struggles and suicide prevention. Local A.F.S.P. leaders coordinated Saturday’s event in an effort to foster community for those affected...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Veterans and parents protect a Mankato elementary school from run-away gunman

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During an active shooting scene and shelter-in-place near Echo street on Friday morning, several entities went into lockdown, including Washington Elementary school. That’s when a handful of local community members, parents, and veterans showed resilience against the lone gunman on the run by surrounding and protecting...
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

Eight Minnesota schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

Eight Minnesota schools are among almost 300 across the country to be named National Blue Ribbon Schools, an award recognizing student performance. National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized each year by the U.S. Department of Education. This year’s awards, which marked the 39th year of the program, included 297 schools. Both public and nonpublic schools from elementary to high school levels are eligible for the awards.
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato neighborhood locked down

Mankato police have locked down the area around Echo St. An emergency text alert sent shortly after 9:30 a.m. asked residents to shelter in place due to emergency police activity. A Mayo Clinic spokesperson said the hospital campus was part of the lockdown, but patients would still be able to...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Man fatally struck by car on Hwy 5

ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - A man from Guatemala died Sunday morning after being hit by a car in Sibley County. 62-year old Higinio Pabalo was crossing Highway 5 when he was hit by a car going westbound on the highway. The driver of the car, a 30-year old woman from...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

5,000 black crappie die in Watonwan County’s Long Lake

An investigation has been launched by multiple state agencies after a large fish kill on Watonwan County’s Long Lake. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is spearheading the investigation, which began with a report on Sept 7. Eight total reports of dead fish were received over a span of nine days, according to the agency.
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

KEYC

KEYC

UPDATE: Scene being cleared following active law enforcement situation

Thursday evening, Mapleton Police responded to a UTV accident. Initial reports were that a male was asking for help because a female was trapped under a UTV. Mankato Public Safety asks for information about the whereabouts of 30-year-old Bashir Mohamed. He is considered armed and dangerous.
MAPLETON, MN
KEYC

KEYC

Pack The Stands takes center stage at Caswell North Soccer Complex

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East and Mankato West soccer teams clashed at the Caswell North Soccer Complex for the 16th annual Pack The Stands. Thrilling match-up in game one between the boys teams. Game ends in a 1-1 draw after overtime. In the girls game, Mankato East won...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Suspect in Friday’s shooting faces charges for 2nd degree assault

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A man suspected in Friday’s shooting in Mankato is facing charges for second degree assault. Saturday evening, Mankato Public Safety arrested Bashir Mohamed, 30, at the Hilltop Area in Mankato, during a traffic stop. He’s suspected of shooting another individual inside Mankato Towers Apartments.
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Pickup driver killed in fiery crash on Scenic Byway Rd

A pickup driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash near Belle Plaine. Sibley County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 12:30 p.m. to 31152 Scenic Byway, about seven miles southwest of Belle Plaine, for a vehicle that was engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Henderson and Belle Plaine...
BELLE PLAINE, MN
KEYC

Minnesota man seriously injured after 15-foot fall at gravel pit

DANUBE, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Renville County say a 66-year-old man was seriously injured at a gravel pit Thursday morning. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call shortly after 10 a.m. requesting an ambulance for a man who had fallen around 15 feet before landing on his neck.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Woman killed in following fatal UTV crash

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - South of Mapleton, Elysian woman died in a UTV crash and a man is awaiting charges. Thursday evening, Mapleton Police responded to a UTV accident. Initial reports were that a male was asking for help because a female was trapped under a UTV. Police met with...
MAPLETON, MN

