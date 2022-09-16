Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
North Mankato announces new public engagement sessions
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato announced new public engagement sessions. They’re meant to gain public input on new ideas for the town. City staff will host two in-person sessions this fall -- and prompt discussion about what makes residents feel connected in North Mankato.
KEYC
Community invited to open house to review community investment plan for 2023
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato invites the public to join an upcoming open house to review Mankato’s community investment plan for 2023. C.I.P. was developed to identify and prioritize major city improvements through public opinion. All proposed projects include resurfacing roads, updating parks, reconstructing, and enhancing...
KEYC
MSU-Mankato celebrates Homecoming week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato will be louder and livelier as students celebrate their school spirit with Homecoming week. The week-long event kicks off with live music and a meet and greet with Homecoming royalty at the Centennial Student Union from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Other free events...
KEYC
School Protectors
Bashir Mohamed, 30, the man suspected in Friday’s shooting in Mankato is facing charges for second-degree assault. The City of North Mankato announced new public engagement sessions that are meant to gain public input on new ideas for the town. MSU-Mankato celebrates Homecoming week. Updated: 2 hours ago. MSU--Mankato...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
Suicide survivors share advocacy at mile-walk event
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its third annual Out of the Darkness walk at Sibley Park. The event raises money and awareness for mental health struggles and suicide prevention. Local A.F.S.P. leaders coordinated Saturday’s event in an effort to foster community for those affected...
KEYC
Veterans and parents protect a Mankato elementary school from run-away gunman
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During an active shooting scene and shelter-in-place near Echo street on Friday morning, several entities went into lockdown, including Washington Elementary school. That’s when a handful of local community members, parents, and veterans showed resilience against the lone gunman on the run by surrounding and protecting...
Eight Minnesota schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
Eight Minnesota schools are among almost 300 across the country to be named National Blue Ribbon Schools, an award recognizing student performance. National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized each year by the U.S. Department of Education. This year’s awards, which marked the 39th year of the program, included 297 schools. Both public and nonpublic schools from elementary to high school levels are eligible for the awards.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato neighborhood locked down
Mankato police have locked down the area around Echo St. An emergency text alert sent shortly after 9:30 a.m. asked residents to shelter in place due to emergency police activity. A Mayo Clinic spokesperson said the hospital campus was part of the lockdown, but patients would still be able to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
Man fatally struck by car on Hwy 5
ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - A man from Guatemala died Sunday morning after being hit by a car in Sibley County. 62-year old Higinio Pabalo was crossing Highway 5 when he was hit by a car going westbound on the highway. The driver of the car, a 30-year old woman from...
Southern Minnesota News
5,000 black crappie die in Watonwan County’s Long Lake
An investigation has been launched by multiple state agencies after a large fish kill on Watonwan County’s Long Lake. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is spearheading the investigation, which began with a report on Sept 7. Eight total reports of dead fish were received over a span of nine days, according to the agency.
Southern Minnesota News
Pedestrian hit, killed in Arlington
A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in Arlington on Saturday night. The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Highway 5 at 4th Ave NW in Arlington. Killed was Higinio Carrillo Pabalo, 62, of Guatemala. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was westbound on Highway 5...
KEYC
Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says a man from Guatemala was struck and killed by an SUV in Arlington Saturday night. It happened on Highway 5 and 4th Avenue NW just before 10 pm. The patrol says a 62 year old Higinio Carrillo Pabalo from Guatemala was struck while crossing Highway 5.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
UPDATE: Scene being cleared following active law enforcement situation
Thursday evening, Mapleton Police responded to a UTV accident. Initial reports were that a male was asking for help because a female was trapped under a UTV. Mankato Public Safety asks for information about the whereabouts of 30-year-old Bashir Mohamed. He is considered armed and dangerous. Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend...
KEYC
MNSU handball players train with world champion handball player Killian Carroll
Bashir Mohamed, 30, the man suspected in Friday’s shooting in Mankato is facing charges for second-degree assault. MSU--Mankato will be louder and livelier as students celebrate their school spirit with Homecoming week. North Mankato announces new public engagement sessions. Updated: 2 hours ago. The City of North Mankato announced...
KEYC
Pack The Stands takes center stage at Caswell North Soccer Complex
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East and Mankato West soccer teams clashed at the Caswell North Soccer Complex for the 16th annual Pack The Stands. Thrilling match-up in game one between the boys teams. Game ends in a 1-1 draw after overtime. In the girls game, Mankato East won...
KEYC
Suspect in Friday’s shooting faces charges for 2nd degree assault
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A man suspected in Friday’s shooting in Mankato is facing charges for second degree assault. Saturday evening, Mankato Public Safety arrested Bashir Mohamed, 30, at the Hilltop Area in Mankato, during a traffic stop. He’s suspected of shooting another individual inside Mankato Towers Apartments.
Southern Minnesota News
Pickup driver killed in fiery crash on Scenic Byway Rd
A pickup driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash near Belle Plaine. Sibley County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 12:30 p.m. to 31152 Scenic Byway, about seven miles southwest of Belle Plaine, for a vehicle that was engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Henderson and Belle Plaine...
KEYC
Minnesota man seriously injured after 15-foot fall at gravel pit
DANUBE, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Renville County say a 66-year-old man was seriously injured at a gravel pit Thursday morning. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call shortly after 10 a.m. requesting an ambulance for a man who had fallen around 15 feet before landing on his neck.
KEYC
Woman killed in following fatal UTV crash
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - South of Mapleton, Elysian woman died in a UTV crash and a man is awaiting charges. Thursday evening, Mapleton Police responded to a UTV accident. Initial reports were that a male was asking for help because a female was trapped under a UTV. Police met with...
KAAL-TV
Elderly woman crashes car through liquor store doors, injures bystander
(ABC 6 News) – An 82-year-old woman crashed her car through the front door of Cheers Liquor Store in Albert Lea at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday, seriously injuring one woman and damaging the business. Cheers Liquor owner Jenny Heinrich said the store still saw customers in the two-hour span between...
Comments / 0