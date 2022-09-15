Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
Why a reigning Masters champ was denied a round at an exclusive club
Billy Ray Brown made a name for himself as a pro with three PGA Tour wins in the ’90s. But these days, he might be better known as a broadcaster, covering the action on both the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions for Golf Channel and CBS. One of...
Where's Johnny? Phil Mickelson isn't the only World Golf Hall of Famer missing at the Fortinet Championship
NAPA, Calif. – Phil Mickelson isn’t the only World Golf Hall of Famer missing from this year’s Fortinet Championship. The event is also Miller lite – as in Johnny Miller. The two-time major winner and retired NBC Sports lead golf analyst has served as tournament ambassador...
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson declares PGA Tour will NEVER have world's best players again
LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson believes the best players in the world will never belong to the PGA Tour now that the LIV Golf Invitational Series is on the scene. Speaking after the first round of the Chicago Invitational, Mickelson expressed his desire for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to work together with the professional game riddled with hostility.
Forecaddie: A Ryder Cup Captain Fred Couples? Davis Love III thinks it could happen
The Man Out Front is still trying to wrap his head around Sweden’s Henrik Stenson joining LIV Golf then showing surprise that it cost the former British Open champ arguably the greatest honor of his career, the captaincy of the 2023 European Ryder Cup team. LIV Golf defections likely...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner "Losing It" News
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. She's reportedly not doing well right now. According...
50-year-old Shaquille O’Neal looking absolutely jacked in latest workout video
Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2010-11 season, but it’s clear that he still takes his fitness seriously. Even at 50 years old, the Hall of Famer is looking pretty jacked. O’Neal’s size was a major key for him...
Look: Paulina Gretzky's Racy Outfit Goes Viral
The wife of LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson turned heads on social media this week. Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of the legendary NHL star, went viral on social media earlier this week. The wife of the major champion golfer shared a racy outfit photo on her Instagram account. The photo...
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos
No couple is having a better year that star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims. The four-time major champion and Sims married earlier this year. Just a few weeks later, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. He reportedly earned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Paige Spiranac Reacts To Embarrassing Bryson DeChambeau Moment
Bryson DeChambeau had an awkward moment during the weekend's LIV Golf event at Rich Harvest Farms. The 29-year-old endured a grueling encounter with a gallery rope. As he attempted to duck under its wrath, the rope instead caught him right in the face. For more on this harrowing injury, Paige...
golfmagic.com
Danny Willett THREE PUTTS from THREE FEET on 18 to hand Max Homa PGA Tour title
Danny Willett sensationally three-putted from three feet at the par-5 18th to hand Max Homa a successful title defence at the Fortinet Championship. It was the first tournament of the new 2022/23 PGA Tour campaign, and there likely will not be a more dramatic finish for the rest of the season.
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL・
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's First Pitch
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac threw out the first pitch on Friday night. Spiranac threw out the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets game on Friday evening. We've seen some bad-looking first pitches over the years, but that wasn't one of them.
NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning Family News
With football in the rearview mirror, Eli Manning has been taking on the role of full-time dad in recent years. But even the best dads forget the occasional helmet. As evidenced by Eli's tweet on Sunday morning:. "First hockey practice of the year," Manning captioned a picture of his daughter....
NFL・
Fortinet Championship Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Will the Winner Take Home?
How much money will the Fortinet Championship winner take home? The post Fortinet Championship Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Will the Winner Take Home? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
GolfWRX
Cam Smith awkwardly bats off question taunting Rory McIlroy at LIV presser
When Cam Smith won the 150th Open Championship, he had the gallery chuckle during his winner’s press conference when wondering how many beers would fit inside the Claret Jug. Not long after, he revealed all!. Not all pressers are the same, though, and with LIV Golf, we should always...
Lee Corso Calling For 4 Significant Upsets Today
On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Boone, North Carolina - home of Appalachian State. Before the show went on air, though, Kirk Herbstreit continued his pre-show interviews with Lee Corso. During the brief conversation, Herbie asked Corso if he had any upsets in mind for today. Coros...
Golf instruction: Teeing your golf ball to the correct height is the key to hitting more fairways
Teeing up the golf ball is something amateur golfers do mindlessly. Put the tee in the ground, put the golf ball on top and fire away. However, if your tee height doesn’t match the type of shot you’re trying to hit, be prepared to lose a lot of golf balls.
MLB World Reacts To Death Of Former Star Player
Earlier this week, the baseball world learned that a beloved former player passed away. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. Stearns was a two-sport athlete in college, getting drafted into both...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
611K+
Followers
75K+
Post
342M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0