Blue Print

Planet Barren Objective

Dodge The Missionaries

Areigna Tactics

TimeLine Walker Dark World

LocoMotion

Hexcross (Kakadooka)

Salt 2: Shores of Gold

Gamespot

Massive GTA 6 Leak Unveils Screenshots And Early Footage

A massive trove of Grand Theft Auto VI assets, including pre-alpha footage and multiple screenshots, were released to public forums early Sunday morning. The assets were reportedly taken from Rockstar's servers by a single hacker calling themselves "teapotuberhacker," who also claims to have "GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets" as well as a "GTA 6 test build."
Gamespot

The Outbound Ghost

Sign In to follow. Follow The Outbound Ghost, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' Atrocious Subtitles Make It Almost Unwatchable

The genre and aesthetic of cyberpunk have been on the edges of the mainstream for decades thanks to stories like Neuromancer, Blade Runner, and Ghost in the Shell. It exploded in 2020, however, when CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 hit consoles. Whatever any of us might feel about that game, it was a huge deal. Recently, the promised Cyberpunk anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, finally hit Netflix. It is, by any metric, an absolutely gorgeous show. It has a killer voice cast in both English and Japanese. And it's almost unwatchable when you watch it with subtitles.
Gamespot

GTA Forums Remove GTA 6 Leak Posts To Avoid Being "Obliterated" By Take-Two

After a massive GTA 6 leak saw pre-alpha footage circulate across the internet, two of the biggest Grand Theft Auto online communities have reportedly been instructed to remove any links to the content or risk being "obliterated" by Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive. GTAForums (via Tom Henderson) and the...
Gamespot

GTA 6: Industry Vets Give Devs At Rockstar Support Following Leaks

Details about and footage of Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6, the highly anticipated sequel to one of the best-selling games of all time, leaked over the weekend. Someone, by some means, obtained what was believed to be a trove of assets for the game in one of the biggest gaming leaks in recent memory. Developers from across the industry have reacted to the fallout, sharing sympathy for the developers at Rockstar.
Gamespot

GTA 6 Leak: Rockstar Responds, Says Work Will "Continue As Planned"

Rockstar Games has officially responded to the massive Grand Theft Auto 6 leak from over the weekend, saying it "suffered a network intrusion" that allowed someone to access game assets. In a statement posted on Twitter, Rockstar said an "unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our...
Gamespot

Why Cyberpunk 2077 Is Popular Again | GameSpot News

According to SteamDB and spotted by Eurogamer, concurrent players peaked yesterday at 37,000, beating other popular games such as Elden Ring, Destiny 2, and Grand Theft Auto V on the Steam Charts. This is more than double Cyberpunk 2077's August high of 16,000 players and is presumably thanks in part to the Edgerunners update that added a substantial number of new features and improvements.
Gamespot

This Destiny 2 Consecration Build Turns Solar Titans Into Champion-Melting Machines

Since Season of Plunder began in Destiny 2, most Guardians have been experimenting with the new Arc 3.0 subclass and utilizing it to deliver lightning-fast strikes. For Titans, the Arc subclass options has transformed Guardians into deadly human missiles who can close gaps quickly and lob some of the most powerful grenades of the season.
Gamespot

Fortnite Chrome Splash Explained And Where To Find It

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has brought a ton of changes to the battle royale, and one of the biggest of them is the new throwable item called Chrome Splash. You're gonna get to know these little guys really well over the next few months, but it'll be a minute before we work out all the good strategies for them. So, for now, let's take a look at the basics so you have some idea of what you're getting into with these Chrome Splashes before you start slinging them around. Trust me, you're gonna like this.
Gamespot

Fortnite Challenges: All Zero Week And Kickstart Quests

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is in full swing now, with brand new locations to explore, weapons and items to try out, and more. As you dive in during this opening week, you'll be greeted with a selection of Week 0 quests to tackle to help you earn some additional XP and level up your battle pass. Here are the quests and how to knock them out.
Gamespot

CoD: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta Introduces Satisfying Maps And Overhauled Gunsmith

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer beta is officially live, and this weekend gives PlayStation users first crack at Infinity Ward's continuation of the rebooted Modern Warfare series. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta offers a pretty familiar offering, but there are some solid maps and a completely overhauled Gunsmith feature worth checking out.
