'It's insane we're forced to live this way'; North Carolina residents demand accountability as chemical polluter expands production

Local Fayetteville hospital and university partners to face workforce shortageHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Less then 25 percent of soldiers have moved out of Fort Bragg condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
School baptizes 100 children without parents' permissionMargaret MinnicksFayetteville, NC
WRAL
Northern Colorado air quality downgraded by EPA
Stricter air quality regulations are coming for northern Colorado businesses after the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday downgraded the area to a category for “severe” violators of ozone standards. Drivers may have to be pay higher gas prices too. That's because the reclassification prohibits the sale of conventional...
WRAL
Robinson admires passing train as he shops for locomotives across the street
During a July 6 trip to Mike's Trains in Thomasville, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson looks out across the street as a train passes. He marvels at it and mimics his grandson's behavior when a train goes by.
WRAL
N.C. State Fair to host special beer night
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair will host a special beer night on Friday, Oct. 14. The event, which will take place the first full day of fair, will include a question and answer session with a panel of brewers at the fair's NC Public House. Representatives...
WRAL
Robinson tours beat-up plane at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson observes an old plane being worked on at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base on March 23. (photo by Bryan Anderson)
WRAL
Robinson pulls out 2015 note he wrote himself amid economic uncertainty
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson pulls out a note he wrote to himself in 2015 as he faced an uncertain future when his employer wound down a furniture manufacturing plant in High Point. He keeps it in his wallet as a reminder of how far he's come since then.
WRAL
Composting companies battle contamination as programs expand
DENVER — Clinton Sander is done with contaminated compost. On a recent morning, he sifted through long piles of waste from Denver and Boulder at a facility in Keenesburg operated by A1 Organics, the state’s largest compost recycler. Sander, the company’s marketing manager, scanned for inorganic objects scattered...
WRAL
Fiesta Del Pueblo returns to in-person celebration in Raleigh
It is Hispanic Heritage Month and people all across the country are celebrating their roots - including in Raleigh for the annual Fiesta Del Pueblo. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
WRAL
Robinson joins family in celebratory gathering
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (center) rejoices as he gets together with family members in a hallway and stands next to his wife, Yolanda Hill. (photo courtesy of North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson)
WRAL
Some say 2022 alligator season in Louisiana is gonna be good
HOUMA, LA. — Alligator season is underway in Louisiana, and with meat prices high, people within the industry expect a good year. Alligators bring in an estimated $250 million to the state annually, according to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department. Hide prices have been down because of an...
WRAL
Robinson joins Trump on stage at Selma rally
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson addresses a raucous crowd at an April 9 rally held by former President Donald Trump in Selma. (photo by Bryan Anderson)
WRAL
Robinson mimics grandson's enthusiasm with passing trains
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson looks on at a passing train outside Mike's Trains in Thomasville. He mimics his grandson's enthusiasm.
WRAL
NC pastor exonerated in 1993 robbery using fingerprints taken at scene
Pastor Darron Carmon served eight years in prison for the crime he did not commit after he was convicted for 'robbery with a dangerous weapon' after a one-day trial. He was sentenced to 14 to 40 years in prison, but was released in 2001 because of good behavior. The conviction was overturned after the recent discovery of fingerprints taken from the scene of the robbery.
WRAL
'We don't have enough deputies on duty': Sampson County sheriff voices concerns over staffing shortages
Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton is sounding the alarm about the critical staffing shortage in the sheriff’s office. Johnson is pleading for more funding from county administrators to recruit and retain. Thornton told WRAL News that 14 positions remained unfilled in the sheriff’s office. He said it presents safety...
WRAL
Robinson addresses crowd of Trump supporters at Selma rally
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson addresses a raucous crowd at an April 9 rally held by former President Donald Trump in Selma. (photo by Bryan Anderson)
WRAL
One person hospitalized after two vehicles collide outside Raleigh car wash
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was hospitalized after two vehicles collided, causing a Jeep to ram into a business on Friday afternoon along New Bern Avenue. A white Volkswagen went down an embankment after the crash at the car wash Flat Rate Finish at 5108 New Bern Ave. The...
WRAL
20-year-old Jacksonville man killed in crash on US-70
PRINCETON, N.C. — A driver was killed in a crash early Sunday morning while driving on U.S. Highway 70 through a small Johnston County town. Authorities said at around 3 a.m., the driver drifted off to the right side of the road and struck a drain in a driveway. That caused his car to flip.
WRAL
Kids and COVID: Keep your child's health front of mind
This article was written for our sponsor, Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments. As pleasant North Carolina weather brings families time to enjoy spending time with their children, parents scramble to figure out the best ways to keep their kids healthy. With concerns about the spread of COVID-19, some parents may hesitate to let their kids leave the house. However, there are plenty of ways for kids to get out and have fun while keeping COVID in mind.
KIDS・
WRAL
NC State dazzles Texas Tech, 27-14
Aydan White wrapped his hands around an errant fourth-down throw and broke free toward the left side. There was nothing in his way, only a few black jerseys of North Carolina State teammates eager to escort him in an end-zone convoy.
WRAL
Driver charged as Mount Olive student dies in crash
A University of Mount Olive senior died and three other students were injured in a car crash Friday morning. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
WRAL
No. 16 Rolesville cruises at Broughton
Raleigh, N.C. — The Rolesville Rams picked up a road victory, winning 55-10 at the Broughton Capitals on Friday. Rolesville (3-2) was looking to bounce back from a road loss at Hillside, and the Rams did just that, recording a season-high points total. Broughton, now 2-3, has lost three...
