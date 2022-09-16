'It's insane we're forced to live this way'; North Carolina residents demand accountability as chemical polluter expands production

This article was written for our sponsor, Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments. As pleasant North Carolina weather brings families time to enjoy spending time with their children, parents scramble to figure out the best ways to keep their kids healthy. With concerns about the spread of COVID-19, some parents may hesitate to let their kids leave the house. However, there are plenty of ways for kids to get out and have fun while keeping COVID in mind.

KIDS ・ 3 DAYS AGO