ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

Tokyo Olympics Bribery Scandal Casts Shadow Over Sapporo’s 2030 Olympics Bid

The expanding list of those involved in the latest bribery scandal raises doubts about Sapporo’s status as frontrunners to host the 2030 Olympics. A growing bribery scandal surrounding last summer’s Tokyo Olympics continues to be uncovered by Japanese authorities, casting a shadow over Sapporo’s bid for the 2030 Winter Games.
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Hungary Tops the Medal Table at the 2022 World Junior OW Championships

With four gold medals and three bronze, Hungary finished top of the medal table at Open Water World Juniors, unseating the United States, the 2018 winner. Current photo via Torin Koos/FINA. 2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR OPEN WATER SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. September 16-18, 2022. Mahé Island, Seychelles. Open Water. With the...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Brazil SC Worlds Roster Update: Santos and Scheffer Hit Qualifying Times on Day 4

SCM (25m) Day four of the 2022 Jose Finkle Trophy in Recife saw a couple more names added to Brazil’s SC World Championships roster. Nicholas Santos and Fernando Scheffer have now punched their tickets to SC Worlds, which are set to take place in December in Melbourne, AUS. With the additions tonight, Brazil’s roster for SC Worlds is now five-strong through the first four days of this Jose Finkel Trophy.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy