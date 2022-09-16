SCM (25m) Day four of the 2022 Jose Finkle Trophy in Recife saw a couple more names added to Brazil’s SC World Championships roster. Nicholas Santos and Fernando Scheffer have now punched their tickets to SC Worlds, which are set to take place in December in Melbourne, AUS. With the additions tonight, Brazil’s roster for SC Worlds is now five-strong through the first four days of this Jose Finkel Trophy.

