ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Annoyed' David Moyes warns his West Ham side they must make European nights more 'comfortable' after late scare at Silkeborg... but he credits his players for 'getting the job done' to stay top of Conference League group

By Andy Sims, Press Association Sport
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

David Moyes admitted he was unhappy at aspects of West Ham's performance but declared it 'job done' after they clung on for a 3-2 Europa Conference League win at Danish side Silkeborg.

Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca, a £30million summer signing from Sassuolo, hit a stunning 20-yard strike in between a penalty from Manuel Lanzini and Craig Dawson's header.

But it was not all plain sailing for Moyes' side as, just as they had against Romanian side FCSB a week ago, they conceded the first goal, this time through a neat finish by Kasper Kusk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rzbpo_0hxMasTN00

And they were hanging on for the final 15 minutes after Soren Tengstedt pulled one back, before eventually making it two wins from two in Europe this season to top Group B.

Moyes told BT Sport: 'Bits and pieces I liked, bits and pieces I didn't. When it was 3-1 it should have been comfortable.

'We started making poor decisions on the counter attack, which I'm annoyed about, and a couple of poor decisions defensively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJwSB_0hxMasTN00

'But look, we got the job done. Away from home, winning in Europe is not easy.'

Dawson was making his first start of the season after recovering from an injury sustained over the summer.

He said: 'They made it difficult for us towards the end.

'The performance wasn't great. It's a difficult pitch to play on, it was a bit sloppy but we got the three points.

'They're a good side and play great football. They know the pitch better than us. At times we were sloppy but we got the job done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k4KTW_0hxMasTN00

'It's great to be back. It's been a while.'

The defender was close to leaving West Ham on deadline day but a move to a midlands club, where he could be closer to his family, failed to materialise.

Captain Declan Rice said: 'I'm happy for Craig.

'He has had a tough couple of months but I'm delighted he's with us. The fans love him. We love him.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Brighton's new manager Roberto De Zerbi made daring escape from Kyiv days after the Russian invasion began... the Seagulls are not only appointing a shrewd operator to replace Graham Potter they are also getting a brave man

In London, Liverpool had beaten Chelsea on penalties to win the Carabao Cup. In Brighton, Graham Potter’s team were stuck in a rut of six successive defeats. In Kyiv, Roberto De Zerbi received a phone call. It was almost midnight on Sunday, February 27 — three days after Russia’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Phil Neville praises former Manchester United and England team-mate Wayne Rooney for his decisive action after one of his Inter Miami players was allegedly racially abused by a DC United player

Wayne Rooney has been hailed by former England team-mate Phil Neville for his handling of an alleged incident of racism that threatened to halt an MLS match between their teams. The game between DC United, managed by Rooney, and Neville’s Inter Miami — owned by David Beckham — was interrupted...
MLS
Daily Mail

Brenden Aaronson says Yunus Musah's absence at USMNT camp is felt after the in-form Valencia youngster was ruled out of their Japan and Saudi Arabia friendlies in preparation for the World Cup

Yunus Musah's absence from USMNT camp has been called 'a shame' by teammate Brenden Aaronson, as the midfielder was forced to pull out of the team's friendlies vs. Japan and Saudi Arabia due to a left groin issue. Musah is a projected starter for this fall's World Cup and has...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Dawson
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Manuel Lanzini
Person
Gianluca Scamacca
Person
David Moyes
Daily Mail

Former England manager Fabio Capello brands Harry Kane 'one of the greatest forwards of ALL-TIME'... as he suggests Three Lions are World Cup contenders because they're 'better suited to playing matches during the season'

Former England manager Fabio Capello has branded current Three Lions captain Harry Kane one of the best forwards of all time. England are preparing to face Italy and Germany in the final international break before the World Cup, a period in which Kane could become his country's all-time leading goalscorer with the Tottenham forward currently just three goals behind current record holder Wayne Rooney.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Brazilian wonderkid Joao Gomes claims he has the 'greatest desire to play for Liverpool' amid transfer rumours... with the Reds tracking the 21-year-old as a potential part of their midfield rebuild

Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes has said that he has 'the greatest desire to play' for Liverpool as rumours continue to circulate about his potential move to Merseyside. Upon hearing the links, Gomes did little to dissuade people that the rumours were merely one-sided. The 21-year-old is currently honing his craft...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bruno Guimaraes praises 'helpful' Eddie Howe for his work since taking over as Newcastle manager, claiming the 44-year-old 'has turned water into wine' under the club's new ownership

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has praised Eddie Howe for his work since taking over from Steve Bruce as manager of the club. Howe replaced Bruce in November last year after the club was taken over from Mike Ashley, and has lead the Magpies to tenth in the Premier League table - with favourable fixtures on the horizon - after years of relegation battles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Premier League clubs 'weighing up plans to scrap FA Cup replays' and a shake-up of the League Cup as part of 'New Deal for Football'

Premier League clubs are reportedly considering proposing scrapping FA Cup replays and for big changes to be made to the League Cup as part of a 'New Deal for Football.'. The proposals are believed set to be top of the agenda and the Premier League shareholders' meeting on Wednesday, and it will set out changes to the calendar as a deal to reform parachute payments for relegated clubs and funds distributed to the EFL, according to The Times.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silkeborg#Better Than Us#European#Conference League#Danish#Romanian#Fcsb#Bt Sport Bits
Daily Mail

Nyck de Vries confirms he's held talks with Red Bull chief Helmut Marko over his F1 future after impressing on his debut at Italian GP... but the Dutchman admits he 'does not know if he has the luxury' to choose his next team

Nyck de Vries has revealed that he has held talks with Red Bull chief Helmut Marko over his future in Formula one. The Dutch driver impressed on his F1 debut as he scored points for the Williams team at the Italian Grand Prix after stepping in for driver Alex Albon, who withdrew due to respiratory issues after having surgery.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford hands boost to Erik ten Hag and Manchester United... with the England forward 'hopeful' of being fit for the crucial derby against Man City

Manchester United Marcus Rashford has given Erik ten Hag a boost ahead of the Manchester derby, as the club are 'hopeful' that he will be fit for the important Premier League fixture. The Red Devils have been out of action since their Europa League win over Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal's 15-year-old debutant Ethan Nwaneri is the schoolboy who's been tracked by Man United and Liverpool and praised by Gunners legend Ian Wright... so, what's next for the youngest EVER Premier League player?

One player's misfortune can prove to be another's opportunity. Even as the Premier League continues to evolve, that old adage remains true. Well, truthfully speaking it was two Arsenal attacking midfielders who were unfortunately injured for Sunday's 3-0 win at Brentford. Gunners captain Martin Odegaard suffered a knock in training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Barcelona 'line up shock move for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio' as Xavi's side 'plan to continue spending in a bid to return to Europe's elite' despite financial difficulties

Barcelona are lining up a sensational bid for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio, according to a report. Xavi's side are planning to continue their spending spree when the transfer window opens again in January, and the Spain international is reportedly on the 42-year-old's shopping list. Asensio has less than a...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Touch of class! Eddie Howe comes out in a formal suit to honour Queen Elizabeth II... before the Newcastle boss quickly changes into a tracksuit for touchline duties against his old side Bournemouth

Eddie Howe came out in a suit to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II before Newcastle's meeting with Bournemouth - and then changed into a tracksuit to shout instructions from the touchline. The Magpies hosted Howe's former side in their first match since the death of Her Majesty, The Queen,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Moeen Ali set to use England's white ball tour of Pakistan to assess if he wants to resume his Test career this winter, with the stand-in captain claiming he doesn't 'like being stuck in a hotel for so long' amid security restrictions

Moeen Ali says the restrictive nature of touring Pakistan could prevent him resuming his Test career when England return here later this year. Ali, 35, reversed his Test-specific international retirement three months ago following talks with coach Brendon McCullum but has cast doubt on featuring in December’s three-match series.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Stand-in England captain Moeen Ali keen to downplay England's Twenty20 World Cup chances as preparations begin with Pakistan tour after three series defeats in a row

Preparations for England’s latest attempt to unite world cricket’s white-ball titles begin in the fervent atmosphere of Karachi this evening - with stand-in captain Moeen Ali keen to downplay their chances. Ali, wearing the armband until Jos Buttler returns from a calf injury, believes a team that retains...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

DC United's Taxi Fountas denies racially abusing Damion Lowe in the MLS game with Inter Miami on Sunday night and says he is 'very upset and saddened' by the accusation in a statement posted on Instagram

DC United player Taxi Fountas has taken to Instagram to deny accusations that he racially abused Inter Miami's Damion Lowe in the MLS game on Sunday night. MLS officials are investigating the allegations and Miami coach Phil Neville said that 'the worst word in the world' was used against Lowe.
MLS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

606K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy