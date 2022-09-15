City of Cape Coral working to fix flooding issues along Hancock Bridge Parkway

Cape CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral is working to fix flooding issues along Hancock Bridge Parkway.

Neighbors shared pictures of the flood waters with ABC7. It’s gotten so bad many have had to barricade their garage doors with sandbags and bricks to keep the water at bay.

“The cars come so fast, it’s like waves. We’ve had it come into our garage,” said Amy Krokstrom, who lives along the parkway.

Krokstrom explained how every time it rains, speeding cars push the water up her driveway. When it finally recedes, she and her neighbors are left with a muddy mess.

The city’s Department of Public Works contracted with an engineering firm to develop three models to alleviate the flooding. The design team and City are working to determine what’s best for the community, the overall cost of the project and what permits will be required.

So far this year, the City has replaced 10,000 linear feet of old stormwater pipes as they are dealing with 52-year-old drainage infrastructure.

If you have any flooding complaints or concerns, the City encourages residents to call 311.