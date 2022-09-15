Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
35th annual Bidwell Park and Chico Creek clean up returns to Chico
Chico, Calif.--- — The 35th annual Bidwell Park and Chico Creek Cleanups took place Saturday. The Butte Environmental Council set up the cleanup with over 500 volunteers to clean out Chico’s most iconic natural water source. The council set up at Hooker Oak Park—the entrance to Upper Bidwell–and...
seniorresource.com
Best Places in Northern California for Retirement
Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
krcrtv.com
911 went down in several California counties Monday morning
REDDING, Calif. — [UPDATE | SEPT. 19, 11 A.M. ]. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed that its 911 system is back and fully functioning. SHASCOM also confirmed that their phones are now back up and running, with all 911 services in Shasta County restored. They said 911 can be accessed via cell phone, landline or text.
krcrtv.com
Caltrans begins work on water drainage project in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans will begin work on a project to improve water drainage along State Route 70 on Monday, Sept. 19. Crews will replace four culverts west of Grizzly Creek Bridge to just west of Twain Road. Once work begins, drivers should expect to allow extra time...
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn counties
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:07 P.M. UPDATE - More than 5,000 PG&E customers lost power Sunday morning in Butte and Glenn counties, according to the PG&E outage map. Two outages were reported shortly after 5 a.m. for more than 2,000 customers as far south as Glenn along Highway 45 to customers in Hamilton City.
krcrtv.com
Forward Fire in Manton reaches 100% containment
MANTON, Calif. — CALFIRE announced that at 7:26 a.m. Saturday morning, the Forward Fire has reached 100% containment. After actively burning for 7 days, burning a total of 160 acres, CALFIRE was able to reach full containment on the fire located on Manton Ponderosa Way and Digger Creek in Manton.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update -- Sept. 16
The Oroville Salmon Festival returns to Oroville on Saturday, Sept. 24. Always held on the last Saturday in September, the festival celebrates the annual return of Chinook salmon to the Feather River. The 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. event will be centered around the Feather River Fish Hatchery and Historic...
krcrtv.com
Governor Newsom signs CARE Court Into Law; Glenn County among the first cohort
With more than 100,000 people living on California Streets, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation Wednesday enacting CARE Court to provide individuals with severe mental health and substance use disorders the care and services they need to get healthy. “With overwhelming support from the Legislature and stakeholders across California, CARE Court...
krcrtv.com
12th annual Red Bluff Beef N' Brew happening Saturday night!
RED BLUFF, Calif. — In the Historic Downtown Red Bluff area, Tehama County's Cattlewomen, Downtown Red Bluff, and Red Bluff Beef N' Brew bring you the 12th annual Beef and Brew event. This event brings the community together for a fun filled night of sampling craft and local beers...
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County power outage caused by vehicle hitting utility pole
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Nearly 1,800 PG&E customers were without power in Shasta County Friday afternoon. PG&E said a vehicle collided into a utility pole on Highway 273 and Hill Street, causing 1,792 customers to lose power in the Anderson and Happy Valley area at about 1 p.m. Shortly after...
actionnewsnow.com
Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
First human cases of West Nile virus detected in Sutter and Yuba counties
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Health officials in Sutter and Yuba counties each confirmed the first human cases of West Nile virus in 2022. Both people are “experiencing severe illness,” according to a joint statement from the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District. Officials said the mosquito abundance is...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: Chico teen breaks neck, back in crash on Saturday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An 18-year-old from Chico broke his neck and back after a crash in Glenn County on Saturday, the CHP said in a news release on Wednesday. The CHP said Tommy Davis was driving a 2011 Toyota east on County Road 9 east of County QQ at high speeds.
krcrtv.com
Smoke from Mosquito Fire causing poor air quality for Butte County
Samuel Nassie, Air Quality Compliance Specialist, sent out a statement today regarding the poor air quality Butte County is seeing due to this season's wildfires. He says the air quality in Butte County saw improvements Friday and into Saturday morning due to winds helping push some of the smoke out of area.
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead in Highway 32 crash in Tehama County, man identified
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - A man who died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Tehama County Friday morning has been identified, according to the CHP Susanville. The crash happened east of the Tehama and Butte county line, at mile marker 8.74. The CHP said 45-year-old...
actionnewsnow.com
Judge denies petition filed against City of Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A judge denied a petition filed against the City of Chico. On Aug. 26, a group called "Chicoans Against Financial Mismanagement” filed a claim saying the city and its election official, Deborah Presson, improperly rejected an argument against Measure H. Measure H is the city’s ballot...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Cooler & Wetter Weather On The Way
Clouds are beginning to move in as an area of low pressure digs into the region off the coast of California. Today we have seen some showers and isolated thunderstorms in the coastal mountains. WE can expect the chances for showers to increase as we head throughout the evening. Temperatures today have topped off in the upper 70s to low 80s around the valley and are running 5-10 degrees below what they were this time yesterday. By tomorrow morning, lows will bottom out in the mid-50s, making for great sleeping weather tonight where we can finally save some money on cooling our homes!
Santa Clara child molester nabbed after 7 years on the run, police say
A suspected child molester was on the run for seven years living under fake identities before he was ultimately arrested this week, the Santa Clara Police Department announced Friday.
krcrtv.com
Sheriff's office searches for suspects in kidnapping, carjacking, assault in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is searching for three suspects related to a kidnapping, carjacking, and assault case on Sunday. The sheriff's office says just after 4 p.m., deputies went to a home in the 8000 block of Rawson Road, between Corning and Red Bluff and west of Interstate 5, and found someone suffering a stab wound.
krcrtv.com
Looking to adopt a pet? It's National Adoption Weekend at Haven Humane
Anderson, Calif. — If you are looking for a furry friend to take home this weekend, you are in luck. From September 16 through 18, Haven Humane in Anderson has teamed up with Best Friends Animal Society for National Adoption Weekend for hopeful future pet owners looking for a furry friend to take home.
