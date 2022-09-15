ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kauai County, HI

First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School

Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Department of Education campus. First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School. Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in...
Pedestrian dies following vehicle collision on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened on Kuhio Highway in Princeville Monday night. According to police, the incident occurred while a man was walking in the northbound lane of the highway near the Kapaka Street intersection. That’s when a Honda sedan being driven by a 49-year-old Kilauea […]
Two Hawaii men arrested under Operation Keiki Shield

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In efforts to protect keiki from online predators, officials have joined forces to participate in Operation Keiki Shield. According to the Kauai Police Department, two Kauai men have been arrested during the operation on Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. Nicholas Wehrly, 34, of Eleele, and Eric Nakamoto, 39, of Hanamaulu, have been […]

