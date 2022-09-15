Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Program offering rental, utility help for Kauai residents prepares to wind down
LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai County’s rental and utility assistance program has entered it’s transitional phase. The county’s Coronavirus Rental and Utility Assistance Program said starting Nov. 1, the rental assistance cap will be lowered to $1,500 per month. The program said new and existing applicants must be...
KITV.com
First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School
Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Department of Education campus. First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School. Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in...
kauainownews.com
State Approves Second Retail Location for Kaua‘i’s Sole Medical Cannabis Dispensary
Kaua‘i’s sole medical cannabis dispensary is opening a second location. The Hawai‘i State Department of Health has approved Green Aloha, Ltd.’s application to open a retail facility in Koloa at 2827 Poipu Rd. Green Aloha expects to begin sales on Saturday. “Green Aloha’s new dispensary will...
Pedestrian dies following vehicle collision on Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened on Kuhio Highway in Princeville Monday night. According to police, the incident occurred while a man was walking in the northbound lane of the highway near the Kapaka Street intersection. That’s when a Honda sedan being driven by a 49-year-old Kilauea […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Hawaii men arrested under Operation Keiki Shield
HONOLULU (KHON2) — In efforts to protect keiki from online predators, officials have joined forces to participate in Operation Keiki Shield. According to the Kauai Police Department, two Kauai men have been arrested during the operation on Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. Nicholas Wehrly, 34, of Eleele, and Eric Nakamoto, 39, of Hanamaulu, have been […]
Lihue apartment fire leaves 3 people displaced
An apartment in Lihue caught fire which left three people displaced, according to the Kauai Fire Department.
Kapaa’s Shaun Aguano named interim head coach at Arizona State
Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards parted ways with the school on Sunday.
Comments / 0