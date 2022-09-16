ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

From Tupac to Mariah Carey, here are songs that reference Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There are many songs that mention California, especially some of the state’s bigger cities such as Los Angeles or San Francisco.  But there’s no shortage of Sacramento being mentioned in songs. If you want to add some songs to your playlist, here are songs that reference Sacramento.  Note: Some of these […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento News & Review

Roger Waters returns to Golden 1 Center to play some music and, of course, to speak his mind on Sept. 20

Although Roger Waters’ ‘This Is Not A Drill’ tour has drawn considerable ire for his political rhetoric (with nods to George Orwell and Aldous Huxley) and in-your-face visuals, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. As bassist / singer of Pink Floyd until his exit in the early 80’s, Waters has never been one to sit idle and rest on his former band’s laurels nor keep his mouth shut when it comes to important current world events. The touring show is bound to please Pink Floyd fans and features songs from ‘Animals,’ ‘Wish You Were Here,’ ‘Dark Side Of The Moon,’ ‘The Final Cut,’ and quite a few from ‘The Wall.’ Some of his greatest solo material will also find its way onto the two-part set. Doors open at 7pm and the shows kicks off at 8pm. Believe it or not, good, affordable tickets are still available at www.golden1center.com for as little as $25 for the nosebleeds. Golden 1 Center is located at 500 David J Stern Walk in Downtown Sacramento. Doubleplusgood.
SACRAMENTO, CA
seniorresource.com

Best Places in Northern California for Retirement

Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
MARYSVILLE, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Roseville, CA
Roseville, CA
Entertainment
ABC10

Folsom's FLB Entertainment Center introduces HyperBowling

FOLSOM, Calif. — The FLB Entertainment Center in Folsom is the first bowling center in the region to introduce a new kind of bowling. On Wednesday, the company announced it would now be offering HyperBowling -- a new type of bowling for all ages and skill levels. The FLB Entertainment Center says HyperBowling is the same idea as traditional bowling, but it has new ways to play, score and win.
FOLSOM, CA
Sacramento News & Review

Bringing Cameron Park laughs, The Stage at Burke Junction is area’s newest venue for drama and entertainment

Chadd Beals’ upcoming Homegrown Comedy show on Oct. 21 pairs nicely with ‘Good People’ theater production, which runs through Oct 2. On a dare from a friend, Chadd Beals took to the stage as an open-micer in 2011. It wasn’t long before he was booking shows for traveling comedians, paired with local acts, under the name Homegrown Comedy. Beals has hosted these gut-busting moments at the Inferno Sports Bar in Citrus Heights, the Highway House in Rancho Murrietta and Sacramento’s well-known laugh vault, the Punchline.
CAMERON PARK, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marq Torien
CBS San Francisco

In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing

FORESTHILL (KPIX) -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property.  As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I have...
FORESTHILL, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Trove of classic cars nestled in remote foothills

Places like Calaveras County have many gems hidden throughout its mountains and foothills. There is no shortage of exciting treasures from abandoned buildings and pieces of history slowly fading away, just waiting for someone to find them. The same can be said about the many classic cars hidden around Calaveras...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Sacramento braces for stormy weather, winds and rain

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is bracing for an early storm system that could bring widespread rain through the valley. Southerly winds and cooler temperatures are a stark contrast to the record-breaking heat wave that swept the area just weeks before. Light showers hit the area Sunday, fluctuating on and off, but heavier rain is expected to arrive Sunday into Monday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Rock Band#Hard Rock#Bulletboys#Art#Openers Cardboard Ringo#Sn R
FOX40

Sacramento holds more world records than one might think

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento history is filled with people, inventions and ideals that have impacted California and the nation, but the Capitol city has also pilled up a collection of Guinness World records. The Guinness Book of Records originally started out as an idea for a fact book to solve pub arguments, according to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
FOX40

Dozens of tickets issued at Sacramento DUI checkpoint

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department issued over 50 tickets for drivers at a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. During the DUI checkpoint, no arrests were made for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol. However, 54 tickets […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

El Dorado Hills man dies in a single-vehicle crash

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol office in Placerville said that a single-vehicle crash killed one person along Salmon Falls Road on Saturday morning. Ethan J. Willis, 18, of El Dorado Hills has been identified by CHP as the occupant of the vehicle. CHP said that at around 7:15 a.m., they […]
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Sacramento News & Review

Sacramento News & Review

Sacramento, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sacramento News & Review is an award-winning alt-weekly publication providing local news, arts and entertainment coverage of the Greater Sacramento area.

 https://sacramento.newsreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy