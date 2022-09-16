Although Roger Waters’ ‘This Is Not A Drill’ tour has drawn considerable ire for his political rhetoric (with nods to George Orwell and Aldous Huxley) and in-your-face visuals, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. As bassist / singer of Pink Floyd until his exit in the early 80’s, Waters has never been one to sit idle and rest on his former band’s laurels nor keep his mouth shut when it comes to important current world events. The touring show is bound to please Pink Floyd fans and features songs from ‘Animals,’ ‘Wish You Were Here,’ ‘Dark Side Of The Moon,’ ‘The Final Cut,’ and quite a few from ‘The Wall.’ Some of his greatest solo material will also find its way onto the two-part set. Doors open at 7pm and the shows kicks off at 8pm. Believe it or not, good, affordable tickets are still available at www.golden1center.com for as little as $25 for the nosebleeds. Golden 1 Center is located at 500 David J Stern Walk in Downtown Sacramento. Doubleplusgood.

