Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid TermsWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
17th Annual H Street Festival in DC draws thousands
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people headed to Northeast D.C. on Saturday for the 17th Annual H Street Festival. “H Street Festival is one of the most vibrant days in D.C. There’s just so much life and joy and talent,” said artist Mina Karimi. DC News Now was among dozens of participants and […]
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Sterling, VA (Photos, Reviews, Maps)
Sterling, VA, is known for its delicious restaurants – from hole-in-the-wall places to high-end establishments. But how do you know which one to choose? Sterling has something for everyone, and this list will help narrow it down. These are the 13 best restaurants in Sterling, based on reviews and ratings:
Hispanic Heritage Month: Ways to celebrate in DC
WASHINGTON — Hispanic Heritage Month has begun and there are many ways to celebrate in Washington, D.C. Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15-Oct.15 every year and was founded in 1968 to observe and celebrate the history, culture and contributions of people whose ancestry comes from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America, according to the National Hispanic Heritage Month (NHHM) website.
Montgomery Co. FEMA task force heads to Puerto Rico in response Fiona
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Emergency crews in Montgomery County are headed to Puerto Rico in response to Hurricane Fiona. A spokesperson said the FEMA Urban Rescue Task Force, a team of about 35 people, were headed to the United States territory. Hurricane Fiona knocked out power across all...
Career-switcher program gets teachers into the classroom
If you ask little kids what they want to be when they grow up, many of them will answer “a teacher.”
Inside Nova
For sale: A Northern Virginia island with a long and storied history
Chopawamsic Island in the Potomac River near Quantico is back on the market for $4.7 million. The 13-acre plot of land has a long and storied history, along with three dilapidated houses. No one has lived here since 1979.
Sea Lion dies at Smithsonian’s National Zoo
WASHINGTON — The Smithsonian's National Zoo announced the passing of their beloved California sea lion, Calli, in a heartfelt letter Thursday. Callie passed away Sept. 7 at the age of 17 at the zoo's Conservation Biology Institute. Calli was born in the wild in 2005. Only a few days...
thezebra.org
Goodies Frozen Custard Named One of the Top 40 Ice Cream Shops in the United States by Thrillist
ALEXANDRIA, VA–This July, Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats was named to the Top 40 Best Ice Cream Shops in America by Thrillist. With over 11,000 ice cream shops in the nation, this is a serious accolade. While owner Brandon Byrd was alerted to this accolade in his direct messages on social media by several adoring and loyal customers, many of you might not be surprised at all by this fact.
theburn.com
Yama Chen’s Sushi opens its doors in Sterling
It’s been a long time coming, but a new Japanese restaurant has opened its doors in Sterling. It’s called Yama Chen’s Sushi — part of a small Virginia chain with locations across the state. The first Yama Chen’s in Loudoun County has opened in the Shoppes...
3rd bus from Texas drops asylum seekers off outside the Vice President's residence
WASHINGTON — A third bus from Texas arrived Saturday morning and dropped off migrants in front of the U.S. Naval Observatory grounds where Vice President Kamala Harris resides. An estimated 50 asylum seekers were on board and according to Tatiana Laborde, the Response Director for the group SAMU, the...
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: H Street Fest, Plane Pull and More to Do in the DC Area
When is the last time you visited some of D.C.’s iconic monuments or museums? Between COVID, summer travel, humidity, mosquitos… maybe it’s been a while. The Air and Space Museum’s National Mall building will reopen Oct. 14 with eight galleries that have been updated and redesigned. Free, timed tickets are available now.
northernvirginiamag.com
The Top Senior-Friendly Activities You Should Try Out This Fall
If you’re looking to save money, get organized, and enjoy time with family and friends this fall, make sure to bookmark these tips. The colors of autumn are an indelible part of living in Northern Virginia: the rust-colored leaves, the orange hue of pumpkins, and the dark pink sunsets that begin earlier and earlier each day. It’s the most comforting and mellow time of the year; but as the grandkids head back to school and the days feel shorter, keeping busy, healthy, and happy is key. Here are some simple ways to keep you on your toes and end the year strong.
VERIFY: Where is the grant money used to help migrants?
WASHINGTON — Asylum seekers have arrived in the nation's capital by the bus load over the week from Texas and Arizona, with the most recent arrival happening Saturday morning. For the second time in a week, migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at...
Grand jury mulls charges against so-called 'Shopping Cart Killer'
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Monday, the case of the so-called "Shopping Cart Killer" is headed to a grand jury. Anthony Robinson is linked to the deaths of at least five women across Virginia and D.C. Police gave him the nickname because investigators claim he disposed of some of the bodies using shopping carts.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Boozy, Bottomless Brunches in Washington, DC (Get An Uber!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Washington, DC, is a fabulous place to brunch, especially if you’re looking for a boozy and bottomless weekend excursion. There’s something about eating good food in the national capital with a drink in hand that makes a business or pleasure trip that much better. Even if you’re native to DC, you might want to take a trip to these top twenty brunch spots and live your best life.
wvtf.org
The debate over Confederate memorials in Virginia is far from over
The battle over Confederate statues and memorials is not over. Fairfax County is on the road to ditching Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson from the names of prominent highways, and the Navy is considering renaming ships that honor the Confederacy. Robert McCaw at the Council on American Islamic Relations...
themunchonline.com
820B S. WASHINGTON ST. #227
Wonderful Studio Condo in Old Town! - Living room and Dining room with pantry. Wood floors. Updated kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances. Closet space. Laundry shared in each building. Exercise room and bike storage in building 906. Grills and picnic tables outside. Just blocks from King St and...
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.
Whatever you're in the mood for, Washington, D.C., has a restaurant that will fit the bill. So, the next time you're in the nation's capital, check out some of the best places to eat.
As DC Council prepares to consider migrant bill, some groups push back
WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, the DC Council will consider legislation to support migrants who are bused to D.C. from Texas and Arizona. The DC Council will vote on an emergency bill titled the Migrant Services and Supports Emergency Act of 2022. DC Councilmember Brianne Nadeau introduced the bill at...
New waterfront subdivision, Sunset Cove, in Colonial Beach, VA scheduled for listing this month
Courtesy of Jim Brickett (CC 2.0) A new subdivision is being developed in Colonial Beach off Monroe Bay. Named Sunset Cove, the new neighborhood will be positioned at the intersection of Livingstone St. and Lynnhaven Ave. with 18 buildable lots. Six of the lots are waterfront with riparian rights, and they have riparian surveys that will be conveyed with the lots. There are six other lots that have water views, according to the site manager Dan Armstong.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
