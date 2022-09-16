ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Ethereum switches to PoS, ETH falls below $1,500 as over $150M is liquidated

By Christian Nwobodo
 3 days ago
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
bitcoinist.com

Dogecoin Grabs Spot As 2nd Biggest PoW Crypto Following Ethereum Merge

Dogecoin is making some noise now. When the Ethereum Merge finally concluded on September 15th, investors didn’t see the massive market shift they were anticipating. However, one significant outcome of this event was that meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin has now become the second-largest Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus-based network, trailing only the Bitcoin network in terms of market value.
CoinDesk

Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge

Ethereum miners are finding it increasingly hard to make money after the Merge as too many of them are switching to alternative coins, crushing mining profitability. Earlier Thursday, Ethereum, which is the world’s second-largest blockchain network, switched its consensus algorithm to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work in order to boost efficiency and lower energy consumption. However, the software update – dubbed the Merge – also meant that miners were no longer needed to secure the network, and so rig operators moved their machines to other PoW blockchains.
u.today

Dogecoin and Bitcoin Are Now Biggest Proof-of-Work Blockchains

Following Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake, Dogecoin is now the second-largest proof-of-work blockchain by market capitalization. The meme coin is currently valued at $7.8 billion. Bitcoin, of course, is the leading proof-of-work blockchain with a market capitalization of roughly $375 billion. Ethereum Classic, the most prominent hard fork of Ethereum,...
cryptonewsz.com

Ethereum Price Plummets Post-Merge; Will ETH Revive?

Ethereum price is down by around 10% after the successful Merge upgrade on the main net. Many experts think Merge was a ‘Sale the News’ event where investors entered the market to sell after this ‘Crypto Climax.’ In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (runs on PoW consensus) has dropped only 2%, whereas Proof of Stake consensus-based Ethereum is down by around 10%, and DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) is down 6%.
tipranks.com

What Does the Ethereum Merge Mean for Coinbase and Nvidia?

The Bellatrix software update kickstarted the advent of the Merge, something that no one was sure when would happen. However, now that Ethereum has successfully shifted to Ethereum 2.0, Nvidia is hurting from lost opportunities, while Coinbase is looking up the revenue ladder. The most awaited upgrade in the crypto...
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,000 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $22,323,287 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1Lr4fLrX4Ja7uz3JbfXMvNsVgU2dRmuu6S. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Ethereum could be considered a security post-Merge, Whitehouse releases crypto regulatory framework

The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept 16 includes the crypto community arguing that ETH could be considered a security post-merge, the Whitehouse releasing a framework for crypto regulation, U.S. banks pausing crypto lending plans amid challenging SEC guidelines, Celsius seeking approval to sell $23M worth of stablecoin assets.
Gizmodo

Ethereum Plunges After SEC Chair Says ‘The Merge’ Could Make Crypto a Security

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, continued to plunge in price over the weekend following the network’s highly publicized technical change known as ‘the Merge’ last Thursday as well as comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be a treated as a security. Ethereum is currently trading at roughly $1,290, down over 11% from 24 hours ago, while bitcoin, the most popular crypto in the world, is also down 8% to just $18,420.
cryptoglobe.com

Small Bitcoin ($BTC) Holder Number Hits New High as Sidelined Investors Move In

The number of Bitcoin ($BTC) addresses with small holdings on the flagship cryptocurrency’s network has recently hit a new all-time high, with blockchain data suggesting that investors who were previously on the sidelines are now moving in. According to data from blockchain analytics firm Glassnode, the number of Bitcoin...
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Sept. 16 to Sept. 18

The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows totaling $59 billion. As of press time, it stood at $903.51 billion, down 6% over the weekend. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 5.5% over the reporting period to $357.68 billion from $378.69 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap fell by 11%, dropping from $180.31 billion to $159.70 billion over the same period.
u.today

Ethereum Is Now in Control of Only Two Entities

