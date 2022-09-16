CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Ethereum switches to PoS, ETH falls below $1,500 as over $150M is liquidated

Read full article on original website
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Founder Says Ethereum ($ETH) ‘Is Becoming Hotel California of Crypto’
On Friday (September 16), Charles Hoskinson, who is Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology company behind Cardano’s R&D, expressed his disappointment with Ethereum’s staking model. It all started on Thursday (September 15), when one Cardano fan pointed out that Kraken has...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
These 2 Cryptos Are Hidden Beneficiaries of Ethereum's Merge
While The Merge looks like good news for Ethereum investors, it's propelling the price of these cryptos upward even more.
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Grabs Spot As 2nd Biggest PoW Crypto Following Ethereum Merge
Dogecoin is making some noise now. When the Ethereum Merge finally concluded on September 15th, investors didn’t see the massive market shift they were anticipating. However, one significant outcome of this event was that meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin has now become the second-largest Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus-based network, trailing only the Bitcoin network in terms of market value.
NEWSBTC
Top 3 Coins To Watch Out for in the Cryptocurrency Market: Solana, ApeCoin, and Big Eyes Coin
Solana (SOL) – NFT Central Platform. Solana was developed in 2017 following a white paper announcement and was launched publicly into the cryptocurrency market in 2020. The primary aim was to present an alternative network to the existing Ethereum network, which had several challenges for crypto asset holders and traders.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge
Ethereum miners are finding it increasingly hard to make money after the Merge as too many of them are switching to alternative coins, crushing mining profitability. Earlier Thursday, Ethereum, which is the world’s second-largest blockchain network, switched its consensus algorithm to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work in order to boost efficiency and lower energy consumption. However, the software update – dubbed the Merge – also meant that miners were no longer needed to secure the network, and so rig operators moved their machines to other PoW blockchains.
u.today
Dogecoin and Bitcoin Are Now Biggest Proof-of-Work Blockchains
Following Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake, Dogecoin is now the second-largest proof-of-work blockchain by market capitalization. The meme coin is currently valued at $7.8 billion. Bitcoin, of course, is the leading proof-of-work blockchain with a market capitalization of roughly $375 billion. Ethereum Classic, the most prominent hard fork of Ethereum,...
cryptonewsz.com
Ethereum Price Plummets Post-Merge; Will ETH Revive?
Ethereum price is down by around 10% after the successful Merge upgrade on the main net. Many experts think Merge was a ‘Sale the News’ event where investors entered the market to sell after this ‘Crypto Climax.’ In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (runs on PoW consensus) has dropped only 2%, whereas Proof of Stake consensus-based Ethereum is down by around 10%, and DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) is down 6%.
tipranks.com
What Does the Ethereum Merge Mean for Coinbase and Nvidia?
The Bellatrix software update kickstarted the advent of the Merge, something that no one was sure when would happen. However, now that Ethereum has successfully shifted to Ethereum 2.0, Nvidia is hurting from lost opportunities, while Coinbase is looking up the revenue ladder. The most awaited upgrade in the crypto...
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,000 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $22,323,287 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1Lr4fLrX4Ja7uz3JbfXMvNsVgU2dRmuu6S. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $145M In ETH: What Does That Mean For The Crypto?
According to Whale Alert data, an Ethereum ETH/USD whale has transferred about 100,000 ETH worth about $145.62 million from one anonymous wallet to another. Whale Alert reports, that the tokens were moved on Sept. 16, one day after Ethereum transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. Recently, the market intelligence firm Santiment...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Ethereum could be considered a security post-Merge, Whitehouse releases crypto regulatory framework
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept 16 includes the crypto community arguing that ETH could be considered a security post-merge, the Whitehouse releasing a framework for crypto regulation, U.S. banks pausing crypto lending plans amid challenging SEC guidelines, Celsius seeking approval to sell $23M worth of stablecoin assets.
Gizmodo
Ethereum Plunges After SEC Chair Says ‘The Merge’ Could Make Crypto a Security
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, continued to plunge in price over the weekend following the network’s highly publicized technical change known as ‘the Merge’ last Thursday as well as comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be a treated as a security. Ethereum is currently trading at roughly $1,290, down over 11% from 24 hours ago, while bitcoin, the most popular crypto in the world, is also down 8% to just $18,420.
cryptoglobe.com
Small Bitcoin ($BTC) Holder Number Hits New High as Sidelined Investors Move In
The number of Bitcoin ($BTC) addresses with small holdings on the flagship cryptocurrency’s network has recently hit a new all-time high, with blockchain data suggesting that investors who were previously on the sidelines are now moving in. According to data from blockchain analytics firm Glassnode, the number of Bitcoin...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Sept. 16 to Sept. 18
The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows totaling $59 billion. As of press time, it stood at $903.51 billion, down 6% over the weekend. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 5.5% over the reporting period to $357.68 billion from $378.69 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap fell by 11%, dropping from $180.31 billion to $159.70 billion over the same period.
u.today
Ethereum Is Now in Control of Only Two Entities
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
