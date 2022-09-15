ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Soccer played to a 1-1 draw with Upper Iowa on Sunday at Husky Stadium. Freshman Jada Dachtler (Iowa City, Iowa) scored the first goal of her career in the second half to help the Huskies pull even with the Peacocks in the second half.

