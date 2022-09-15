Read full article on original website
Dachtler Scores First Career Goal in SCSU’s Draw with Upper Iowa
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Soccer played to a 1-1 draw with Upper Iowa on Sunday at Husky Stadium. Freshman Jada Dachtler (Iowa City, Iowa) scored the first goal of her career in the second half to help the Huskies pull even with the Peacocks in the second half.
No. 6 Huskies dump Dragons, establish new program mark for start to a season at 12-0
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 6 St. Cloud State Volleyball improved to 12-0 with a straight-set win over MSU-Moorhead on Saturday afternoon at Halenbeck Hall. The Huskies' 12 consecutive wins to open 2022 establish a new record for the program's best start to a season. Kenzie Foley double-doubled with...
Huskies Cross Country takes fifth at St. Olaf Invitational
NORTHFIELD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Cross Country finished fifth among 20 teams at the St. Olaf Invitational on Saturday in Northfield. Cheresa Bouley (13th, 23:22.4) and Iris Guider (19th, 23:32.4) each finished top-20 in a race that featured 260 athletes. Greta Freed (42nd, 24:40.1) and Lauren Sertich (48th, 24:54.9) joined them in the top-50 while Clara Welhouse (67th, 25:18.8) rounded out the Huskies' top-five.
