Saint Cloud, MN

scsuhuskies.com

Huskies Cross Country takes fifth at St. Olaf Invitational

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Cross Country finished fifth among 20 teams at the St. Olaf Invitational on Saturday in Northfield. Cheresa Bouley (13th, 23:22.4) and Iris Guider (19th, 23:32.4) each finished top-20 in a race that featured 260 athletes. Greta Freed (42nd, 24:40.1) and Lauren Sertich (48th, 24:54.9) joined them in the top-50 while Clara Welhouse (67th, 25:18.8) rounded out the Huskies' top-five.
NORTHFIELD, Minn.

