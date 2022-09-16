ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

COVID-19 infections on the rise in Mass. as 7,936 cases and 37 deaths reported from the past week

By Rami Abou-Sabe
 3 days ago

There were 6,623 cases reported last week. The seven-day average of positive test results jumped from 7.13% to 7.32%.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will no longer release daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, September 1.

Newly reported cases: 7,936

Total confirmed cases: 1,860,512

Newly reported deaths: 37

Total confirmed deaths: 20,206

Newly reported tests: 125,254

Total tests: 47,382,876

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.32%

Hospitalized patients: 591

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 337

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 182

ICU patients: 48

Intubated patients: 14

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

Comments / 0

