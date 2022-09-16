The Town of Summerville, South Carolina (the "Town") will receive Sealed Bids for collection and disposal of residential solid waste for the Town on the forms attached hereto, all information on which must be appropriately completed. Proposals will be received at the office of the Purchasing Agent until Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM and publicly opened and read aloud at Town Hall on the aforesaid date. The envelopes containing the Bid must be sealed and addressed to Town of Summerville, Attn: Scott McDonald Purchasing Agent, 200 S. Main Street, Summerville, South Carolina 29483, and plainly marked "Residential Solid Waste Collection." Submit inquiries to Scott McDonald 843-695-6508 smcdonald@summervillesc.gov AD# 2022963.

