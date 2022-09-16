Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
The Post and Courier
Editorial: North Charleston should rise to the challenge on old Naval Base
The city of North Charleston has a long and convoluted history grappling with the vast property that the Navy left behind when it closed its base and shipyard along the Cooper River a generation ago. But the city has an opportunity to write a promising new chapter soon, as it prepares to oversee development of new infill housing just west of the base’s historic officers’ quarters.
The Post and Courier
Forthcoming retail sites, green space at Carnes Crossroads
The City of Goose Creek and Urban Core Advisors have announced a public-private partnership for the Uptown development at Carnes Crossroads. The exciting project represents a $50 million investment in the City. Uptown development will contain over 100,000 square feet of commercial buildings — including restaurants, retail, and flex space....
The Post and Courier
New 12-story Charleston office building 60% leased as it nears completion
A new 12-story office building under construction on the Charleston peninsula is now more than 60 percent leased. Morrison Yard on Morrison Drive near the Ravenel Bridge recently picked up three new tenants, according to Jeff Mixson, a co-owner of the new office building and founder and principal of Mixson Properties.
The Post and Courier
Behre: In North Charleston, a dramatic bridge to the future
The notion of a particular location being a “postcard place” or providing a “postcard moment” might one day outlive the actual use of postcards themselves: The phrases convey a sense that somewhere is so beautiful or special or interesting that people will want to take note.
The Post and Courier
Charleston's high-end home market cools from sizzling sales during pandemic
Multimillion-dollar residential deals throughout the Charleston region this year have included historic houses turned into inns, oceanfront condominiums and even a whole island. The high-end home market continued to sizzle, too, even amid rising borrowing costs, escalating prices and a dearth of available housing stock. But recently, Lowcountry real estate...
Revolutionary War Fort in Berkeley County opens to public on September 24
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County will celebrate the grand opening of Fort Fair Lawn on Saturday. Berkeley County Government invited the public to celebrate Colonial Day and the opening of Fort Fair Lawn on September 24. According to county officials, Berkeley County is known for its connections to the Revolutionary War. The […]
live5news.com
Charleston to hire experts to help staff to rewrite citywide zoning codes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is looking to rewrite its zoning codes and ordinances over the next few years, and officials say the rewrite affects all property owners in the city, regardless of where they live. Director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability Robert Summerfield says up to...
The Post and Courier
Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
counton2.com
Family says Garden City vacation rental home was not as advertised
GARDEN CITY, S.C (WBTW) — One family spent thousands of dollars on a high-end rental home in Garden City, but when they arrived on Saturday, it was everything but what they expected. Now, Georgetown County is involved, and the family is packing up disappointed. “Just trying to enjoy the...
live5news.com
Moncks Corner nonprofit using thrift store to finance ministry
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A faith-based nonprofit in Berkeley County will reopen a store Saturday that will help fund the organization’s mission. The Changed Lives Ministry says 100% of profits from its Changed Lives Ministry Resale Store will fund the group’s 13-week program designed to help people who are struggling to overcome drug and alcohol addiction.
The Post and Courier
Invitation to Bid - Bid - Residential Solid Waste
The Town of Summerville, South Carolina (the "Town") will receive Sealed Bids for collection and disposal of residential solid waste for the Town on the forms attached hereto, all information on which must be appropriately completed. Proposals will be received at the office of the Purchasing Agent until Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM and publicly opened and read aloud at Town Hall on the aforesaid date. The envelopes containing the Bid must be sealed and addressed to Town of Summerville, Attn: Scott McDonald Purchasing Agent, 200 S. Main Street, Summerville, South Carolina 29483, and plainly marked "Residential Solid Waste Collection." Submit inquiries to Scott McDonald 843-695-6508 smcdonald@summervillesc.gov AD# 2022963.
crbjbizwire.com
Leadership Dorchester applications are now open for class of 2023
Dorchester County, SC - The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Dorchester program is now accepting applications for the class of 2023. Leadership Dorchester is an 11-month intensive and comprehensive study of the political, civic, economic and social dynamics in action within Dorchester County. The class participates in unique...
live5news.com
Sweet Tea Festival brings attention to small businesses: ‘It’s their rising moment’
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Saturday marked almost twelve years of the Summerville Sweet Tea Festival, which sheds light on small businesses, not just the refreshing beverage. Throughout the day, visitors of the festival had the opportunity to visit many businesses scattered on each side of Main Street. Vendors selling arts & crafts, food, beverages and clothing were joined by a sweet tea competition and live music.
History at JB Charleston dates past 75 years
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – September 18 marks the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force, however, Joint Base Charleston’s history begins before that. Joint Base Charleston intertwines the Naval Weapons Station Charleston and Charleston Air Force Base. The Charleston Air Force Base was created in 1942 when the War Department signed a […]
Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
Stove catches fire in Awendaw-area home Sunday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District (AMFD) responded to a structure fire in Mount Pleasant Sunday afternoon. According to the AMFD, crews were dispatched to a home on Six Mile Road in Mount Pleasant just before 5 p.m. Sunday. AMFD said that the fire began at the stove and caused damage to the kitchen area. Firefighters […]
crbjbizwire.com
Black Food Truck Festival is Back on Nov. 19-20
The Black Food Truck Festival is back this fall celebrating Black businesses and culture with food, music and family friendly activities and entertainment. Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival on Nov. 19-20 at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The springtime festival drew 15,000 people from all...
counton2.com
Citizen Police Advisory Council, Charleston PD to hold de-escalation training
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston’s Citizen Police Advisory Council on Tuesday will hold a virtual training on police conflict de-escalation for the public, in partnership with the Charleston Police Department. The webinar will provide training on de-escalation techniques including effective communication and active listening during...
charlestondaily.net
October Events with Charleston County Parks
Join us on the scenic trails of Johns Island County Park for our annual Lowcountry Trail Half Marathon and 5K. Beautiful fall foliage, moss-draped oaks, and native wildlife provide a scenic backdrop to the perfect trail run. This is one of four 5K races in our 5K Trail Race Series.
Fireman retiring after over 23 years with Charleston FD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime South Carolina firefighter is retiring after serving the Lowcountry for nearly 3 decades. After 29 years as a first responder, Captain Kevin Brophy with the Charleston Fire Department will officially retire. The captain joined the Moncks Corner Fire Department in 1993. In 1996 Captain Brophy served with the Lady’s Island […]
