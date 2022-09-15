Read full article on original website
Legal Notices-Non-government
PATRICIA ANN MABEN, deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Patricia Ann Maben, deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Personal Representative, c/o Lovato Law, PC, 661 Quantum Rd. NE, Suite 10, Rio Rancho, NM 87124, or filed with the Thirteenth Judicial District Court located at 1500 Idalia Rd., Bernalillo, NM 87004.
Bugs move indoors as it gets cold, here’s what to do
As the weather gets colder, bugs migrate indoors. As a result, people will start to notice bug bites and infestations. Normally people see anything from ants to roaches to spiders. But recently scientists discovered a new type of mosquito in New Mexico. Not to worry though, they are summer bugs.
Sandoval County wins Golden Chile award for second year in a row
New Mexico Grown Golden Chile Awards designed to celebrate the hard work of all nutrition providers. Bernalillo — For the second consecutive year, Sandoval County’s Senior Program has earned the Golden Chile Award from New Mexico Grown in recognition of its innovative Senior Center food programming. This top...
