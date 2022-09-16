Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Friend of man who helped steal 76+ guns in Westland, Dearborn Heights turns him in for reward money
WESTLAND, Mich. – A robber who helped steal at least 76 guns from stores in Westland and Dearborn Heights went over to his friend’s house afterward to show him the weapons, and that friend turned him and his brother in for a $20,000 reward, police said. Westland gun...
Suspects riding in minivan shoot on occupied vehicle in Northwest Detroit, police searching for tips
Police are on the hunt for suspects who allegedly fired shots from a passenger van while driving on the city’s Northwest side late Thursday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Man says he was shot at on I-75 in Hazel Park while being followed by SUV
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man says he was shot at while driving on the I-75 freeway in Oakland County. According to Michigan State Police, the driver was traveling southbound on I-75 when he noticed a white Ford Focus following him for several miles. When the caller crossed...
plymouthvoice.com
Relentless investigation work results in fast arrest
Sep. 17, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Canton Police report relentless investigation work and cooperation from the Dearborn Heights Police Department led to the prompt arrest of a 41-year-old Monroe man who allegedly robbed a Canton drug store at gun point on June 25. John Sameul Dooley III was arraigned and charged...
ClickOnDetroit.com
33-year-old from Canton Township arrested after crashing into MSP car in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan State Police patrol car was struck by a driver suspected of being intoxicated while driving in Washtenaw County. A trooper was parked and investigating a crash at 1:36 a.m. Monday in the area of I-94 and Zeeb Road in Scio Township when a 33-year-old from Canton Township crashed into the patrol car, according to police.
Monroe County sheriffs arrest man they say robbed credit union on Friday
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — UPDATE: As of Sept. 17, the suspect has been identified as a 69-year-old man. He was located by police and is now custody at the Lucas County Jail. The Monroe County Community Credit Union in Temperance, Michigan, was robbed at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
ClickOnDetroit.com
A Detroit woman’s house and pool were hit by gunfire
DETROIT – A Detroit woman pleads with the police to put an end to the gunfire happening right outside of her home. Lisa Barton, a resident of southwest Detroit, watched her home security footage back to see shots being fired, hitting her pool and her home. This happened at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
2 Wayne County woman charged with snatching purses, credit card theft at grocery stores
Two woman in Canton Township were charged with multiple felonies after police say they snatch purses from unsuspecting shoppers at local grocery stores and used stolen credit cards.
ClickOnDetroit.com
State police search for 18-year-old in connection with Inkster liquor store murder
INKSTER, Mich. – State police are searching for an 18-year-old in connection with a murder at an Inkster liquor store. The incident happened Aug. 6 at the Twenty Five Hour Party Store on Michigan Avenue in Inkster. A 17-year-old boy was found dead inside the store, Michigan State Police said.
Suspect wanted in theft of over $1k worth of crab legs from Costco in Macomb County
Police in Macomb County are looking for a “shellfish” thief after they say he stole over $1,100 worth of king crab legs from a local Costco.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding bike thieves on city’s east side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help in finding two bike thieves on the city’s east side. Officials say the thieves stole two bikes from an apartment building at 2170 East Jefferson in Detroit. Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700...
fox2detroit.com
Feds: Friend turns in gun thief after suspect shows him firearms stolen during break-ins
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect connected to break-ins at a Dearborn Heights pawn shop is in custody after he showed stolen weapons to a friend, according to a federal court filing. According to the filing, Keondrick Rayford admitted to participating in two break-ins at C&C Coins in...
Man who fired on police from windows of Westland church faces 27 felony charges: MSP
A young man who allegedly opened fire on police officers from the second floor of a Westland church is facing a long list of felony charges. Stefaun Lefebvre, 22, was arraigned 18th District Court on Thursday.
downriversundaytimes.com
Winning lottery tickets stolen from car
WYANDOTTE — A wallet, driver’s license, work identification badge, $55 in cash and $10 in winning lottery tickets were stolen between midnight and 7 a.m. Sept. 10 from two unlocked cars parked overnight in the 1000 block of 15th Street. The doors of both vehicles were left open,...
Police release photo, description of woman who robbed Warren bank at gunpoint
Detectives with the Warren Police Department are still searching for a woman wanted for an armed bank robbery on Thursday. The suspect then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
downriversundaytimes.com
Truck and work trailer stolen
WYANDOTTE — A Chevy Silverado pickup and a trailer loaded with lawn care equipment were stolen between 1 and 2:50 a.m. Sept. 10 from the 1400 block of 11th Street. The pickup was recovered later that day in the city of Detroit, but the trailer with the lawn care equipment remained missing.
washtenawvoice.com
Ypsilanti Township residents cry for halt on surveillance proposal
Ralph Johnson waits in line for his turn to speak. He exudes patience, but behind the protective mask that shields his face, Ralph is flush with unease. His brewing anxiety is rooted in the Sheriff’s Department’s plan to ensnare Ypsilanti Township in a web of more than 60 cameras, aimed at every license plate that passes by.
fox2detroit.com
Woman robs Warren Fifth Third Bank at gunpoint
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police are searching for a woman who robbed a Fifth Third Bank at gunpoint Thursday morning. Police said the woman walked into the ban on Van Dyke near 13 Mile Road around 11 a.m., pulled out a handgun when she got to the counter, and demanded money. When the employee gave her cash, the suspect fled.
Man Walked Out of a Michigan Costco With $1,100 in Crab Legs
Police are looking for the suspect in a recent Costco King Crab Leg Caper. The yet-to-be publicly identified suspect is facing a felony charge of larceny for his very delicious yet costly Costco theft. The man was clearly feeling shellfish Thursday afternoon as he reportedly walked into the Costco on Gratiot Avenue in Roseville without showing a Costco card. He should be doing jail time for that alone. But then, his shellfish actions allegedly escalated as he loaded up with exactly $1,107 worth of King Crab Legs and walked out the door without paying. Not only did he skip paying for a large amount of seafood, but he also neglected to invite anyone to the bangin' party he is clearly preparing for.
downriversundaytimes.com
Identity thief opens checking accounts
TRENTON — An identity thief opened checking accounts at two different local banks in a Trenton woman’s name, the victim reported Sept. 10, fraudulently using her Social Security number. Two months ago, someone attempted to open a checking account in her name at Wells Fargo, and on Sept....
