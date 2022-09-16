Police are looking for the suspect in a recent Costco King Crab Leg Caper. The yet-to-be publicly identified suspect is facing a felony charge of larceny for his very delicious yet costly Costco theft. The man was clearly feeling shellfish Thursday afternoon as he reportedly walked into the Costco on Gratiot Avenue in Roseville without showing a Costco card. He should be doing jail time for that alone. But then, his shellfish actions allegedly escalated as he loaded up with exactly $1,107 worth of King Crab Legs and walked out the door without paying. Not only did he skip paying for a large amount of seafood, but he also neglected to invite anyone to the bangin' party he is clearly preparing for.

ROSEVILLE, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO