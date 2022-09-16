ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MI

plymouthvoice.com

Relentless investigation work results in fast arrest

Sep. 17, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Canton Police report relentless investigation work and cooperation from the Dearborn Heights Police Department led to the prompt arrest of a 41-year-old Monroe man who allegedly robbed a Canton drug store at gun point on June 25. John Sameul Dooley III was arraigned and charged...
CANTON, MI
Troy, MI
Somerset Township, MI
Southfield, MI
Troy, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

33-year-old from Canton Township arrested after crashing into MSP car in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan State Police patrol car was struck by a driver suspected of being intoxicated while driving in Washtenaw County. A trooper was parked and investigating a crash at 1:36 a.m. Monday in the area of I-94 and Zeeb Road in Scio Township when a 33-year-old from Canton Township crashed into the patrol car, according to police.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

A Detroit woman’s house and pool were hit by gunfire

DETROIT – A Detroit woman pleads with the police to put an end to the gunfire happening right outside of her home. Lisa Barton, a resident of southwest Detroit, watched her home security footage back to see shots being fired, hitting her pool and her home. This happened at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
Kaitlyn
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding bike thieves on city’s east side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help in finding two bike thieves on the city’s east side. Officials say the thieves stole two bikes from an apartment building at 2170 East Jefferson in Detroit. Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700...
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Winning lottery tickets stolen from car

WYANDOTTE — A wallet, driver’s license, work identification badge, $55 in cash and $10 in winning lottery tickets were stolen between midnight and 7 a.m. Sept. 10 from two unlocked cars parked overnight in the 1000 block of 15th Street. The doors of both vehicles were left open,...
WYANDOTTE, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Truck and work trailer stolen

WYANDOTTE — A Chevy Silverado pickup and a trailer loaded with lawn care equipment were stolen between 1 and 2:50 a.m. Sept. 10 from the 1400 block of 11th Street. The pickup was recovered later that day in the city of Detroit, but the trailer with the lawn care equipment remained missing.
WYANDOTTE, MI
washtenawvoice.com

Ypsilanti Township residents cry for halt on surveillance proposal

Ralph Johnson waits in line for his turn to speak. He exudes patience, but behind the protective mask that shields his face, Ralph is flush with unease. His brewing anxiety is rooted in the Sheriff’s Department’s plan to ensnare Ypsilanti Township in a web of more than 60 cameras, aimed at every license plate that passes by.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman robs Warren Fifth Third Bank at gunpoint

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police are searching for a woman who robbed a Fifth Third Bank at gunpoint Thursday morning. Police said the woman walked into the ban on Van Dyke near 13 Mile Road around 11 a.m., pulled out a handgun when she got to the counter, and demanded money. When the employee gave her cash, the suspect fled.
103.3 WKFR

Man Walked Out of a Michigan Costco With $1,100 in Crab Legs

Police are looking for the suspect in a recent Costco King Crab Leg Caper. The yet-to-be publicly identified suspect is facing a felony charge of larceny for his very delicious yet costly Costco theft. The man was clearly feeling shellfish Thursday afternoon as he reportedly walked into the Costco on Gratiot Avenue in Roseville without showing a Costco card. He should be doing jail time for that alone. But then, his shellfish actions allegedly escalated as he loaded up with exactly $1,107 worth of King Crab Legs and walked out the door without paying. Not only did he skip paying for a large amount of seafood, but he also neglected to invite anyone to the bangin' party he is clearly preparing for.
ROSEVILLE, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Identity thief opens checking accounts

TRENTON — An identity thief opened checking accounts at two different local banks in a Trenton woman’s name, the victim reported Sept. 10, fraudulently using her Social Security number. Two months ago, someone attempted to open a checking account in her name at Wells Fargo, and on Sept....
TRENTON, MI

