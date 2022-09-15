Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Rodgers enjoys throwing Bears under the bus after Sunday night romp
You have heard this many times before, but it bears reiterating that the only three things certain in life are death, taxes, and the Chicago Bears losing to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. If you have forgotten about it, the Packers made sure to remind everyone of that Sunday night, with Rodgers capping the night off by rubbing more salt into the wounds of Bears fans following Green Bay’s 27-10 win at Lambeau Field over their NFC North divisional rivals.
Yardbarker
Bears Cut WR David Moore & DB Tavon Young From IR, Elevate G Dieter Eiselen
Moore, 26, is a former seventh-round pick out of East Central by the Seahawks in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract but was waived as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit. Moore was promoted to the Seahawks’ active roster later in 2017 and returned...
Comments / 0