The NFL suspended Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for one game on Monday for his involvement in a fight with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore during Sunday’s win. Evans and Lattimore were both ejected from the game for their latest hostilities, but Evans was the only player suspended by NFL vice president of policy and rules administration Jon Runyan on Monday. Evans has the right to appeal and multiple reports say that he plans to do exactly that.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO