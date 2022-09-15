ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Rings of Power star Ismael Cruz Cordova cuts a stylish figure in mesh outfit as he attends star-studded party at hotspot Bar Lis in Hollywood

By George Stark For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

He is currently making waves playing the elf Arondir on Amazon's $715 million Lord of the Rings prequel, believed to be the most expensive TV show of all time.

But on Wednesday night, actor Ismael Cruz Cordova had a night off from Middle Earth as he mingled with stars at a party held at Hollywood hotspot Bar Lis.

The 35-year-old Puerto Rican actor cut a stylish figure in a mesh top as he posed at the bash - to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the rooftop bar - rubbing shoulders with the likes of Charlie's Angels actress Ella Balinska.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8FsE_0hxMXk2y00
VIP: The Rings of Power star Ismael Cruz Cordova cuts a stylish figure in mesh outfit as he attends star-studded party at hotspot Bar Lis in Hollywood on Wednesday night 

British actress Ella, 25, who was cast as a lead alongside Kristen Stewart in the 2019 reboot of Charlie's Angels, was seen dressed in a black miniskirt grey top for the buzzy evening out.

Also in attendance at the soiree was YouTuber David Dobrik, Taron Egerton, actor JC Stewart and DJ Guy Gerber.

Designed by Bernadette Blanc, rooftop lounge Bar Lis launch in August 2021, and hosted a number of famous faces over the past year, including Tove Lo, Leomie Anderson, and Selling Sunset stars Brett and Jason Oppenheim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AR7yv_0hxMXk2y00
star power: Ismael is currently making waves playing the elf Arondir on Amazon's $715 million Lord of the Rings prequel, believed to be the most expensive TV show of all time
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBuub_0hxMXk2y00
Party time: The 35-year-old Puerto Rican actor cut a stylish figure in a mesh top as he posed at the bash with pals 

Meanwhile, Ismael is no stranger to Hollywood, having starred in a number of high-profile projects before joining the Lord of the Rings prequel.

In 2020, he starred opposite screen siren Nicole Kidman in the hit HBO thriller The Undoing, and also featured alongside Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan in 2018's Mary Queen of Scots.

He's also starred in shows Ray Donovan, The Mandalorian, and HBO's Divorce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mnOIF_0hxMXk2y00
Stylish: Charlie's Angeles actress Ella Balinska was also pictured at the star-studded event 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315WHF_0hxMXk2y00
Party people: Also in attendance at the soiree was YouTuber David Dobrik (left) Taron Egerton, actor JC Stewart, Sports Illustrated's Natalie Noel (right), and DJ Guy Gerber
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gE7lm_0hxMXk2y00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taron Egerton
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Tove Lo
Person
Leomie Anderson
Person
Jason Oppenheim
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Saoirse Ronan
Daily Mail

A King's grief: Emotional Charles is watched by concerned Princess Anne as they walk behind their mother's coffin at state funeral for the Queen - and new monarch appears to wipe away a tear as she is laid to rest

King Charles III was visibly emotional and appeared to wipe away a tear as he made his way inside Westminster Abbey alongside a concerned Princess Anne for the Queen's state funeral. Charles, dressed in military uniform, was teary-eyed as he mournfully watched his mother's coffin carried into the church for...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Princess Diana’s nieces Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer don racy mini dresses at London Fashion Week ahead of the Queen’s funeral

Princess Diana's twin nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer put on glamorous displays as they attended the David Koma SS23 show during London Fashion Week. The twins, 29, attended the event on Sunday in eye catching cutout mini dresses as they posed for the cameras while sat on the front row ahead of the Queen's funeral.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Camilla's Cinderella moment: Queen Consort reveals she accidentally put on odd shoes on the morning of her wedding to King Charles - prompting Her late Majesty to laugh

The Queen Consort has revealed an amusing anecdote from the day she married King Charles - revealing Her Majesty's sense of humour. Speaking on a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla, 75, who wed Charles, 73, in 2005, described how the Queen saw the funny side of a shoe mishap on the big day on April 9 that year.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Hollywood#The Rings Of Power#Bar Lis#Arondir#Puerto Rican#British#Selling Sunset#Hbo#Scots#Mandalorian
Daily Mail

Talks are underway to send Prince William and Princess Kate Down Under next year with their three children, Australia's Prime Minister confirms

Talks are under way to send the Prince and Princess of Wales – and their family – on an official tour Down Under next year, Australia's prime minister has confirmed. Anthony Albanese said that a royal visit is on the cards for William and Kate – and it is hoped that they will bring their children George, Charlotte and Louis, probably during the school holidays.
ROYALS
Daily Mail

Palace hits back over claim Prince Harry was 'last to know' about Queen's death

Palace aides reacted angrily to claims last night that Prince Harry had been given just five minutes' notice of his grandmother's death before it was made public. A newspaper report said the devastated royal had been the last to know about her passing – and was even told after Prime Minister Liz Truss. The Daily Telegraph suggested this was a further example of the rift between the prince and his family.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Bizarre moment Tracy Grimshaw suggests grief-stricken King Charles, 73, is so 'exhausted' by the Queen's 'long' funeral march he needs a NAP in the car while riding behind his mother's coffin

Tracy Grimshaw made a bizarre suggestion that King Charles, 73, must have been so 'exhausted' following the Queen's funeral that he may have had a 'nap in the car' while on route to his mother's burial. The veteran journalist was co-hosting Nine's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral with Peter...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Insensitive to the point of insulting': Michael Sheen criticises King Charles for visiting Wales on Owain Glyndŵr day - the proclamation date of last 'rebel' native Prince of Wales

Michael Sheen has said the King and Queen Consort's recent visit to Wales could be seen as 'insensitive to the point of insulting'. King Charles III, 73, and Camilla, 75, completed their four nations tour with a stop in the country yesterday with a visit to Cardiff. But according to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

A nod to her 'Papa': The Queen paid tribute to her father King George VI by wearing aquamarine and diamond brooches he gave her for her 18th birthday in a portrait released by the Royal Family on the eve of her funeral

The Royal Family has released a never-seen-before portrait of Her Majesty The Queen on the eve of her funeral. It was taken at Windsor Castle in May earlier this year with the Queen flashing a beaming smile while wearing some of her favourite jewellery. Her late Majesty was wearing a...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

And the Winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 Is…

Tuesday night was the final night of performances and voting for American’s Got Talent Season 17 when the final 11 artists—Avery Dixon, Celia Muñoz, Chapel Hart, Kristy Sellars, The Mayyas, Metaphysic, Drake Milligan, Nicolas RIBS, Sara James, Mike E Winfield and Yu Hojin—took to the AGT stage one last time for America’s vote.
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

Throwback 1947 photo shows Queen Elizabeth with her beloved Prince Philip, her mother and father and Princess Margaret as the family are reunited in King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Royal Family has shared a 1947 throwback photo of a 21-year-old Queen Elizabeth with her beloved parents, sister, and late husband on Twitter. Her Majesty, whose life was celebrated during her public Westminster Abbey funeral and Windsor committal today, was reunited with her family tonight during a private burial service.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Ryan Gosling might play Marvel’s Doctor Doom, rumor claims

The last time we heard about Marvel’s Doctor Doom, Howard Stern was making it seem like he’d be involved in an MCU project featuring the popular character. That doesn’t appear to be the case. But there’s now a new development for the MCU’s Doctor Doom, with a rumor claiming Marvel has tapped Ryan Gosling to play the future Fantastic Four villain.
MOVIES
Deadline

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Pens Apology After Being Terminated For Appearance On Adult Cam Website

Erick Adame, meteorologist for Spectrum News NY1, said that he was terminated from his position after he secretly appeared on an adult cam website. “I am taking this opportunity to share my truth rather than let others control the narrative of my life,” Adame wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “Despite being a public figure and being on television in the biggest market in the country in front of millions of people five days a week for more than a decade and a half, I secretly appeared on an adult cam website. On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors,...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

606K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy