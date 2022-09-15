ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Football Players with Eagles punt returner Britain Covey

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One particular player for the Eagles has a very interesting family tree.

In 1992, there was a book published by the name of "The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate." Thirty years later, it's one of the most celebrated relationship books ever with more than 20 million copies sold.

In Philadelphia, the Eagles are a love language, and Thursday, CBS Philadelphia Sports Anchor/Reporter Pat Gallen went to the NovaCare Complex to talk books and football.

CBS Philadelphia caught up with Eagles punt returner Britain Covey on Thursday.

You may actually be familiar with his grandfather. Stephen Covey wrote "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People," one of the most well-known business and self-help books ever published. It's sold over 40 million copies worldwide.

So CBS Philadelphia talked about it and made our own list.

"I've read '7 Habits' twice," Britain Covey said, "but those principles are thrown around like household words in the Covey family. It's been really cool because through that legacy he left behind, I've gotten to know him in a way I never could."

Covey and Gallen attempted to put together a list of "7 Habits of Highly Effective Football Players" on the fly.

1. Body Control

"Football is such fluid movement with awkward movements," Covey said.

2. Intelligence

3. Position Strength

4. Spontaneity

"You have to be able to think quickly," Covey said.

5. Skill

"Positional skill," Covey said. "There's a difference between ability and skill. Skill you develop."

6. Ability

7. Speed

Has Covey ever done this before?

"Wherever I've been, in high school, college," Covey said, "someone has made a shirt of 7 habits of highly effective receivers or punt returns or something so I'm sure I've seen it before."

So there you have it: "7 Habits of Highly Effective Football Players" as told by Britain Covey, who, by the way, had a nice game as a punt returner in Week 1. Those habits seem to be working out well.

Home opener night at the Linc brings excitement as Eagles welcome Vikings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Who's ready for some football? Monday night, the Eagles are back at Lincoln Financial Field for their home opener against the Minnesota Vikings.In the early morning hours on Monday, CBS3 has seen one Eagles fan arrive to kick off the tailgating. He fired up the smoker at 3:30 a.m.CBS3 is expecting many more fans to follow in his footsteps, probably after the sun rises.There are high expectations for this Eagles team, now led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni.Those two looked pretty good in week 1 as Hurts accounted for 333 yards of total...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
