What Liberals Don’t Want to Admit About Influxes of Migrants

When I first heard Republican governors were busing or flying migrants to liberal sanctuary cities , I was instantly opposed to it. To me, it felt like yet another cruel stunt meant to boost their standing with the GOP base.

But then, I started hearing about leaders from these liberal cities signing “ disaster declarations ,” complaining that the “ horrific ” influx was creating a “ humanitarian situation ,” and reports saying it “ strained a social safety net .”

And then it hit me. While these stunts may be callow, there’s still a there there. Blue states are finally getting a taste of what red border states have to deal with every day.

Case in point: a total influx of around 7,000 migrants caused Washington, D.C.’s mayor to declare a public emergency and ask the National Guard for help . But that number doesn’t equal the number of migrants who are stopped crossing the southern border in a single day . Heck, according to El Paso Times , there were “more than 900 migrants released by U.S. Border Patrol in Downtown El Paso over the past week.”

(It’s impossible to know how many illegal crossings go undetected, but border agents have made approximately 1.82 million arrests at the southern border so far this fiscal year.)

In fairness, border states and towns do ask for and receive support from the federal government—but their anger and frustration stems from the belief that the federal government isn’t effectively stopping, detaining, or deporting undocumented immigrants. Less than one year ago, for example, The New York Times reported that “Immigration agents were releasing so many migrants into town [Del Rio, Texas] in March that residents complained that the spike would drain the town’s limited resources.”

Even though New York City has received fewer bused migrants than D.C ., the influx of immigrants is leading Mayor Eric Adams to suggest it’s time to reassess the city’s “right to shelter” policy. This policy guarantees a person the right to a bed in a homeless shelter, regardless of their immigration status.

“The city’s system is nearing its breaking point. As a result, the city’s prior practices, which never contemplated the busing of thousands of people into New York City, must be reassessed,” Mayor Adams said .

“The city is bursting at the seams,” said City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams , “and quite frankly, is not prepared to handle this influx of individuals coming.”

If New York City can’t handle the influx, do you think Del Rio —population 36,000—can?

To be sure, there are millions of immigrants—including undocumented—in blue states like New York. They are part of the social fabric. Still, rich blue states may not have heretofore realized the toll a large and sudden influx takes on government services. When large groups of people come into your community unannounced and uninvited, it strains your government and common resources.

What is more, sanctuary cities and progressive policies (including policies pursued by President Joe Biden ) may serve as a magnet for illegal crossings in border states.

With this maneuver, Republican governors are forcing the rest of the nation to sympathize with the plight of border states and grapple with the consequences of a nation unable to control its borders.

Until recently, this gambit has belonged to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey—but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has now gotten into the act (and escalated the troll) by sending two planeloads of Venezuelan migrants to the “playground of the rich,” known as Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

To their credit, the summer colony’s latte liberal denizens have responded so far with compassion . But it’s worth noting that Washington, D.C., and New York City have also welcomed migrants —and that we are only talking about an estimated 50 migrants (so far) in Martha’s Vineyard.

Speaking of which, for anyone worried about inhumane treatment, there are worse places to be sent. For someone fleeing Venezuela or Haiti, Martha’s Vineyard is hardly like being sent to Gitmo. Heck, it’s not even Ocean City, Maryland. Besides, the Biden administration reportedly transported migrant children to Chattanooga, Tennessee, overnight last year, while simultaneously busing migrant children to Dallas, Texas, and Miami, Florida. All in all, I’d rather be in Martha’s Vineyard.

I will say that there is one big caveat to all of this: There are reports that migrants were misled to believe they were going to Boston and that jobs and housing were waiting for them. This is sort of like being told you are flying to Washington, D.C., and then realizing you have flown to Baltimore/Washington International airport, which no matter what the name says is not in the Washington, D.C., area—and that you’ll be staying at a Hilton when it’s actually a hostel. Obviously, asylum seekers shouldn’t be lied to or otherwise misled. If true, it’s indefensible.

Still, it seems weird to me that progressives are more angry with Florida and Texas for sending immigrants north than they are at Venezuela or Haiti (or Mexico) for creating an environment where a human is willing to risk their life to get to the United States. This is just one of the realizations this “gimmick” has made me contemplate.

That is not to say DeSantis’ strategy is effective or that there won’t be costs. Migrants—many of whom are likely fleeing violence and seeking asylum— are being used as pawns to make a political point.

It’s impossible to predict what tragedy might befall them (or others) in transit or upon arrival. If and when that happens, some fingers might be pointed southward to the border states. There is also the potential for political backlash back home (for example, DeSantis is taking heat from the South Florida Venezuelan community).

But give credit where credit is due. Republicans have finally crafted a stunt that owns the libs, highlights hypocrisy, and makes us think. For them, it’s a major improvement.

