‘We’re in unprecedented territory’: Richardson outlines pathway to stay in office

MARIETTA — Come next month, the Cobb Board of Commissioners plans to take the unprecedented step of asserting its own commission district boundaries in a bid to keep Commissioner Jerica Richardson in office.

The board, Richardson confirmed in an interview with the MDJ, is expected to vote on supplanting a Republican-sponsored commission district map with a Democratic-sponsored map. Doing so would overrule the General Assembly and Gov. Brian Kemp.

“This particular activity has never happened before in the history of Georgia,” Richardson said, referring both to her potential removal from office, and the board’s plans.

The map advanced by Republicans and signed into law drew Richardson out of her District 2, and would make her ineligible for office come Jan. 1. A rival map by state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, which was not passed, would leave her in her district.

As the MDJ previously reported, the board will attempt to invoke its “home rule” powers — which allow it to amend local legislation — to make Allen’s map the law of the land.

Georgia’s constitution provides for the home rule powers to protect local governments against state overreach. Local authorities, after placing an advertisement in the local legal organ for three straight weeks, can take votes at two consecutive meetings to amend a local bill.

The county placed an ad in Friday’s MDJ outlining its plans to amend House Bill 1154, the Republican map, by changing its boundaries to Allen’s map.

Using home rule in this way, however, has never been tried before, Richardson said.

‘Gentleman’s handshake’

In years past, the General Assembly has adopted local maps favored by a majority of an area’s local delegation (Democrats hold a one-vote majority in Cobb’s). But Richardson acknowledged that procedure has always been a “gentleman’s handshake.”

Allen’s maps (including for the Cobb school board) were unveiled shortly before the session began in January, and he said repeatedly he’d worked for “a fair process with fair maps.”

But Republicans argued Allen's maps were a partisan power grab that would shore up and ultimately expand the Democrats’ 3-2 majority on the Board of Commissioners.

Richardson said rumors began circulating early on that the GOP planned to draw one, if not two commissioners out of their seats.

“Which is why we proceeded with bringing something to a vote, to show that we were supportive of the method of transparency that was being utilized by the local delegation,” Richardson said, referring to a symbolic vote along party lines by the board to endorse Allen’s maps.

Before Allen’s maps were ever filed, however, state Reps. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, and Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, dropped the map which drew Richardson into Commissioner JoAnn Birrell’s District 3. Richardson had months prior moved to the northern end of her own district, not far from the boundary with Birrell’s.

“The way in which these maps were designed were, to be frank, (by) a set of rogue representatives,” Richardson said.

Carson and Setzler could not immediately be reached for comment.

Debate and speculation ensued over where that left Richardson. Attorneys for the General Assembly said there was little to no case law establishing precedent. In March, the commissioner said she would not step down, but acknowledged she would be “forced to vacate” her post come next year.

Around that time, she said, the county’s legal department began working on a response in consultation with outside counsel (Richardson referred questions about that counsel to the county attorney’s office).

Statewide implications

Richardson argued the challenge to the General Assembly is about standing on the principle of local control.

“Once this happens, though, we understand that (home rule) has not been used this way. We're in unprecedented territory. So truly any response we have, would create precedent as a response,” she said.

As the office charged with defending the state’s laws in court, Attorney General Chris Carr would likely make an immediate challenge to the board’s effort to invoke home rule. As to how the case would play out from that point, there is, again, no precedent.

“The attorneys have done a lot of research on this. There have been a lot of those considerations already factored in … It is understood to be a case of first impression. So on the face and merit of it, it deserves to be adjudicated, not dismissed,” Richardson said.

Joseph Young, an attorney who formerly served as a legislative counsel to Gov. Roy Barnes, was dubious the county’s argument would work.

“What struck me about Cobb’s proposal … was that while it was unique, that very uniqueness was troubling,” Young said. “A solution that simple would have been adopted before. The reason why it hasn’t is that the constitutional provision doesn’t allow the county to modify its commission districts by ordinance.”

Young referred to portions of the constitution which bar counties from using local control to affect elected offices or the “composition, form, procedure for election or appointment, compensation, and expenses and allowances” of its governing body.

“So the short answer is that the county can enact reasonable ordinances to modify its local acts, but not on the subject of the commissioners and their districts,” Young added. “…I would be very surprised if they were successful at this effort, in light of the specific constitutional ban on such an ordinance.”

Were Allen’s maps successfully adopted, the ramifications could be far-reaching for future redistricting in all of Georgia’s 159 counties.

“The impact to all the counties within Georgia, it would be real,” Richardson said, adding that the county's legal team has talked with other jurisdictions about its plans.

Under the county’s proposed amendment, Allen’s map would take effect Jan. 1 and not affect the 2022 elections for commission districts 1 and 3, Richardson said. While it could create whiplash for thousands of voters, Richardson argued there’s no pretty solution at hand.

“We're in an imperfect situation, an imperfect circumstance. That's just where we are. It's not going to be this clean, happy go lucky … However, it is a perfect check and balance moving forward,” she said.