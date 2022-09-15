ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeopardy!'s Ken Jennings criticized after perceived inconsistency in rulings on contestants changing their answers

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings landed in controversy after an incident on Wednesday's show in which he permitted a contestant to amend an answer he gave.

Jennings, 48, presiding over the 39th season of the series, permitted contestant Luigi de Guzman to correct an answer in the category Cons.

The clue was, 'Here's a typical 19th-century landscape by this British painter,' with an accompanying photo of the painting, to which de Guzman responded, 'Who is Constant?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJobC_0hxMXVkx00
The latest: Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings landed in controversy after an incident on Wednesday's show in which he permitted a contestant to amend an answer he gave

Jennings said, 'Say it again' to which de Guzman said, 'Sorry, who is Constable?' which was deemed correct.

In another instance on the episode, contestant Harriet Wagner also attempted to amend her answer, which Jennings did not accept.

Wagner answered, 'Who is Angela LeGuin - sorry, Ursula LeGuin,' to which Jennings said, 'Yes, Harriet, you remembered that her name was Ursula, but I had already begun ruling against you when you began correcting yourself.'

On the game show's website, the rule says that 'contestants may change their responses as long as neither the host nor the judges have made a ruling.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FuiMa_0hxMXVkx00
De Guzman prevailed for the fourth evening in a row in a close game in which Wagner finished in third place.

A number of fans of the game show took to social media to vent their displeasure with what they felt to be inconsistent rulings.

Said one user: 'Gosh, Jeopardy - why not have a certain amount of time to answer? Harriet answered her revised answer of Ursula at least as quickly as Luigi was allowed to correct his response from Constant to Constable a few minutes earlier.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elcvd_0hxMXVkx00
In another instance on the episode, contestant Harriet Wagner also attempted to amend her answer, which Jennings did not accept 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FHDmp_0hxMXVkx00
Wednesday's show pitted reigning champ de Guzman against Winston Li and Wagner

Another said, 'It sounded like Luigi changed his answer from Constant to Constable after Ken asked him to repeat it.'

One user wrote: 'Wow, is @jeopardy fixed? Why is Luigi allowed to correct himself, but Harriet isn't? #WTF #Jeopardy.'

Jennings and Mayim Bialik, 46, were named the co-hosts of the popular series this past July, following an extended search after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek in November of 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jennings is set to host the series through December, while Bialik is presiding over Celebrity Jeopardy! and the Jeopardy! National College Championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zkWDv_0hxMXVkx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EkMCe_0hxMXVkx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jToX_0hxMXVkx00
A number of viewers took to Twitter to vent about the rulings from Jennings 

TV & VIDEOS
