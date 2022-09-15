Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
wtae.com
Game of the Week: Peters Township beats South Fayette
Peters Township wins against South Fayette 42-28 in the Operation Football Game of the Week. Watch game highlights in the video above.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: Mt. Lebanon upsets No. 1 Central Catholic on last-second field goal
Ben McAuley’s 18-yard field goal in the final seconds capped No. 4 Mt. Lebanon’s 17-16 comeback win over top-ranked Central Catholic (2-2, 0-1) in a Class 6A Conference football game Friday night. Mt. Lebanon (2-2, 1-0) trailed 16-0 heading into the fourth quarter. David Shields hit Fred LaSota...
Pitt Falls Out of Coaches Poll, to 24 in AP Poll After Week 3
The Pitt Panthers fell in the latest national rankings after beating Western Michigan this weekend.
CBS Sports
Watch Western Michigan vs. Pittsburgh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Pittsburgh 1-1; Western Michigan 1-1 Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Western Michigan Broncos can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will look to defend their home turf against the Pittsburgh Panthers at 7:30 p.m. ET. If the matchup is anything like WMU's 44-41 victory from their previous meeting in September of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 17, 2022: Neshannock runs past Western Beaver
Jonny Huff and Matthew Ioanilli each scored three touchdowns to lead Neshannock to a 48-20 victory over Western Beaver in Class 2A Midwestern Conference football Saturday. Huff ran for 82 yards and Ioanilli 80 for the Lancers (4-0, 1-0). Xander LeFebvre threw for 110 yards and a touchdown and ran for two TDs for Western Beaver (3-1, 0-1).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kalkstein’s big play helps Penn-Trafford earn narrow win over Belle Vernon
When Penn-Trafford needed to make a big defensive play with less than two minutes to go in a six-point game Friday night, Tommy Kalkstein answered the call. On a third-and-8, the 6-foot-2, 182-pound senior defensive back came up with a late interception of Belle Vernon’s Braden Laux to revive some hope along the Warriors’ sideline.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Week 3 Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (9:55 PM)- Update (9:43 PM)- Update (9:35 PM)- Update (9:29 PM)- Update (9:23...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Aliquippa notches another shutout in win over Montour
After shutting out North Catholic last week, Aliquippa’s defense looked to be in peak form. Nothing happened Friday night to change that view. The Quips held Montour to minus-23 yards of offense in a 33-0 shutout victory in its Class 4A Parkway Conference opener at Thomas J. Birko Memorial Stadium.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Late Pittsburgh-area magician to be honored in Scott Township magic show
In decades as a magician, Dick Recktenwald pulled quite a few rabbits from a hat. They weren’t live rabbits, mind you, but sponge rabbits. Still, though, they were rabbits. “That was always a crowd-pleaser,” according to his son, Mark Recktenwald. The younger Recktenwald would accompany his father when he put on magic shows at Cub Scout banquets, nursing homes, lodges, birthday parties, family picnics and other events.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Clairton runs past Riverview for first win
Clairton, with its first 0-3 start in more than 40 years, finally entered the victory column Saturday in a big way. In the Eastern Conference opener, the Bears scored on each possession and rolled to a 54-0 victory over Riverview. Twelve players touched the ball as Clairton shared the load.
Pittsburgh Pop podcast: Talking KDKA-TV’s new weekend anchor, DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket fumble
In this episode of the “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including KDKA-TV’s newly-appointed weekend evening and late news anchor, Erika Stanish. Paul Martino had anchored those newscasts for years before he was pulled from the desk in early 2021, which led, in part, to his retirement. After Martino, KDKA reporters Bryant Reed and Royce Jones frequently anchored in the time period before John Shumway was tapped for the role in summer 2021. KDKA news director Shawn Hoder said the position was open when he arrived at KDKA this summer with Stanish “doing it and doing it well. So — just made it official!” In addition to anchoring weekends, Stanish will report Wednesday through Friday for the station’s 4, 5, 6 and 7:30 p.m. newscasts.
wtae.com
Former high school assistant football coach accused of simple assault on minor at neighboring school district
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A former assistant football coach is accused of charging a Lawrence County high school football field and assaulting a kid. Neshannock Township police are pursuing charges of simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct against David Lawrence Thompson, 41. He is accused of slamming a child to the ground at the Neshannock High School Football Field and hurting them.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
News from North Allegheny schools
The North Allegheny School District among the districts organizing the North Pittsburgh College Fair from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 10. More than 120 colleges, universities and trade schools will participate. High school students and their parents will have the chance to meet with representatives from each school to learn more about their campuses and academic programs.
Pittsburgh Weather: Chances for severe weather Monday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We have a chance for severe weather today. Today: Morning storms, mostly cloudy for the afternoon with just a low rain chance.Any Alert Days Ahead? Potential for Wednesday to be one. Already painted into a level one out of five marginal risk.Aware: Temps are expected to be all over the place over the next 7 days.The chance for severe weather is not very high but it does exist. If we see severe weather today it would be due to strong wind speeds. The timing of any severe storms would be from 9 a.m. to noon. Outside...
Bethel Park family hosts Strides for CJD in honor of father
Perhaps the most widely recognized wedding tradition is the bride’s father accompanying her to the altar. When Shannon Golden married Dominick Zandona in the spring, she had to come up with a different idea. “After she walked down the aisle, the deejay played my dad’s voicemail that he had...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is accused of attacking a teenager on the football field at Neshannock High School. According to a release from police, officers were dispatched to an assault on the football field on Aug. 20. Investigators obtained two different angles of the assault on video.
scenicstates.com
Top 9 Resorts for Skiing Near Pittsburgh
Growing up in Pittsburgh, I’ve spent a lot of my winters hitting some of the slopes in the surrounding area. Whether you’re fearless on the slopes, or you prefer to relax in an indoor sauna, glancing at the ice-capped peaks outside, you’ll find what you’re looking for in one of the many skiing spots near Pittsburgh.
WFMJ.com
A New Castle man is accused of slamming a juvenile victim on the ground on a high school football field. Police say they were dispatched to the Neshannock High School Football field on August 20 in reference to an assault. Police were able to obtain video of the incident and...
Carnegie Mellon freshman earns scholarship for work to create foldable dome home
A Carnegie Mellon University freshman is eyeing a potential solution to house the homeless with foldable dome homes. Christian Duckworth, 18, of Wexford, said his idea to build portable, collapsible dome-shaped homes has been in the works for years. He’s worked on renderings and hopes to one day see the idea come to life as a solution to the affordable housing crisis and homelessness plaguing the region.
Dog park with mobile taproom opens in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new dog park is now open in Pittsburgh.Dog Park opened Friday at SouthSide Works. The 1,400-square-foot space is free and open to the public and includes a mobile taproom by Levity Brewing.If you want to bring your pup for a visit, the park is located in the grassy area behind the Cheesecake Factory. It is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
