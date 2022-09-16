ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Human Bean Northern Colorado Uses National Coffee Day to Support Local Animal Shelters

No one understands the love for coffee as much as Human Bean Northern Colorado. However, coming close is their love for animals! That’s why on Thursday, September 29 for National Coffee Day, all locations of Human Bean Northern Colorado will be donating 100% of their drip coffee, iced coffee, and toddy sales to the Weld County Humane Society and Animal Friends Alliance.
WELD COUNTY, CO
United Way of Weld County Welcomes Five New Board Members

United Way of Weld County recently welcomed five new board of director members: Perry Buck, Weld County Commissioner At-Large; Jeff Carlson, chief executive officer of The Weld Trust; Chuck Jensen, vice president for Administrative Services and chief financial officer at Aims Community College; Raymond C. Lee III, city manager for the City of Greeley; and Johan van Nieuwenhuizen, superintendent of Weld County School District RE-1.
WELD COUNTY, CO
Two Superior residents begin circulating petition to overturn board of trustees approval of life sciences development

On Thursday, the Superior Town Clerk’s office conditionally approved a referendum petition to circulate and obtain signatures in protest of the recent vote by the town’s board of trustees passing the ordinance to develop Coal Creek Innovation Park, destined to be a life sciences campus downtown. Residents Ryan...
SUPERIOR, CO
More Than Just a Boulevard in Town: Who Was Longmont’s Ken Pratt?

Did you know that Ken Pratt Boulevard was known as Florida Avenue prior to 1996? Millions of travelers have been on the thoroughfare since then; who was Ken Pratt?. There really aren't that many streets/highways that are named after local persons of interest in the Northern Colorado area. Ken Pratt Boulevard definitely stands out in that way; and it's not just some side street, it's Highway 119.
LONGMONT, CO
Snapping Turtle Hit By Car in Northern Colorado Needs Surgery

A snapping turtle is recovering after being hit by a car in Northern Colorado. The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center is currently caring for the turtle and is confident she will survive. The snapping turtle sustained serious injuries with a broken jaw and shell during the accident. These injuries will require...
COLORADO STATE
Bowhunter’s Preparedness Saves Own Life

Below is a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. An archery hunter injured by a moose in the Trap Creek area of Larimer County on Tuesday did all the right things before and after the attack to ensure his survival and rescue. The incident occurred around noon, Tuesday, in...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
The Railway Children Coming to the Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre

The Railway Children is coming to the Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre at 417 West Magnolia in Fort Collins. Show times are Friday evenings at October 7, 14, and 21 at 7 pm and Saturday evenings on October 8, 15, and 22 at 7 pm. Sunday matinee on October 9 at 1 pm and Saturday matinees on October 15 and 22 at 1 pm. $10 per ticket, on sale September 6. You can purchase tickets by calling the Lincoln Center Box Office at 970.221.6730 or online at www.lctix.com. The show is appropriate for all ages with a running time of 2 hours in length. For more information, please visit www.debuttheatre.org.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Larimer County Coroner Resigns, Interim Coroner on Board

Long-serving Larimer County Coroner Dr. James Wilkerson will resign in early September, his last official day as the county coroner was September 2. Wilkerson is a triple-board certified forensic pathologist, which is a medical doctor specializing in clinical, anatomic, and forensic pathology that determines the cause of death when a person dies unexpectedly. Wilkerson has completed thousands of forensic autopsies, and hundreds of scene investigations, and testified in numerous court cases.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Missing hiker found dead in Colorado open space

The body of a missing hiker was found on Sunday afternoon in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office were first made aware of a missing hiker at around 6:45 PM on Saturday night. The male victim had reportedly gotten separated from the group he was hiking with.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Public Input Sought for Black Diamond Landscape Resiliency and Risk Reduction Project; Public Meetings Announced

The Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the Roosevelt National Forest released initial project documents for the Black Diamond Landscape Resiliency and Risk Reduction Project located in northern Larimer County. Public scoping, happening over the next two weeks, is a critical component of the planning process. The Northern Colorado Fireshed Collaborative...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
