Human Bean Northern Colorado Uses National Coffee Day to Support Local Animal Shelters
No one understands the love for coffee as much as Human Bean Northern Colorado. However, coming close is their love for animals! That’s why on Thursday, September 29 for National Coffee Day, all locations of Human Bean Northern Colorado will be donating 100% of their drip coffee, iced coffee, and toddy sales to the Weld County Humane Society and Animal Friends Alliance.
United Way of Weld County Welcomes Five New Board Members
United Way of Weld County recently welcomed five new board of director members: Perry Buck, Weld County Commissioner At-Large; Jeff Carlson, chief executive officer of The Weld Trust; Chuck Jensen, vice president for Administrative Services and chief financial officer at Aims Community College; Raymond C. Lee III, city manager for the City of Greeley; and Johan van Nieuwenhuizen, superintendent of Weld County School District RE-1.
Grant awards for the 2022 Behavioral Health Services Impact Fund Grant Program, including the Gary A. Darling Award, were recently approved by the Board of Larimer County Commissioners during their Administrative Matters meeting. Behavioral Health Services [BHS] is the administrator of funds generated through a ballot initiative for the expansion...
Officials in Larimer County are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing adult man who went missing on Saturday night.
Clear Your Outstanding Warrant, Community Resources Available at Fair
Persons with certain outstanding warrants will be able to clear some warrants without being arrested at an upcoming Warrant Clearance opportunity and coinciding Community Resource Fair in mid-September. The warrant clearance is sponsored by the District Attorney’s Office in the 8th Judicial District, the Office of the State Public Defender,...
Bowhunter’s Preparedness Saves Own Life
Below is a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. An archery hunter injured by a moose in the Trap Creek area of Larimer County on Tuesday did all the right things before and after the attack to ensure his survival and rescue. The incident occurred around noon, Tuesday, in...
The Railway Children Coming to the Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre
The Railway Children is coming to the Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre at 417 West Magnolia in Fort Collins. Show times are Friday evenings at October 7, 14, and 21 at 7 pm and Saturday evenings on October 8, 15, and 22 at 7 pm. Sunday matinee on October 9 at 1 pm and Saturday matinees on October 15 and 22 at 1 pm. $10 per ticket, on sale September 6. You can purchase tickets by calling the Lincoln Center Box Office at 970.221.6730 or online at www.lctix.com. The show is appropriate for all ages with a running time of 2 hours in length. For more information, please visit www.debuttheatre.org.
Larimer County Coroner Resigns, Interim Coroner on Board
Long-serving Larimer County Coroner Dr. James Wilkerson will resign in early September, his last official day as the county coroner was September 2. Wilkerson is a triple-board certified forensic pathologist, which is a medical doctor specializing in clinical, anatomic, and forensic pathology that determines the cause of death when a person dies unexpectedly. Wilkerson has completed thousands of forensic autopsies, and hundreds of scene investigations, and testified in numerous court cases.
A missing hiker was found dead in Horsetooth Mountain Park on Sunday.
The body of a missing hiker was found on Sunday afternoon in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office were first made aware of a missing hiker at around 6:45 PM on Saturday night. The male victim had reportedly gotten separated from the group he was hiking with.
Public Input Sought for Black Diamond Landscape Resiliency and Risk Reduction Project; Public Meetings Announced
The Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the Roosevelt National Forest released initial project documents for the Black Diamond Landscape Resiliency and Risk Reduction Project located in northern Larimer County. Public scoping, happening over the next two weeks, is a critical component of the planning process. The Northern Colorado Fireshed Collaborative...
