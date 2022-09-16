The Railway Children is coming to the Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre at 417 West Magnolia in Fort Collins. Show times are Friday evenings at October 7, 14, and 21 at 7 pm and Saturday evenings on October 8, 15, and 22 at 7 pm. Sunday matinee on October 9 at 1 pm and Saturday matinees on October 15 and 22 at 1 pm. $10 per ticket, on sale September 6. You can purchase tickets by calling the Lincoln Center Box Office at 970.221.6730 or online at www.lctix.com. The show is appropriate for all ages with a running time of 2 hours in length. For more information, please visit www.debuttheatre.org.

