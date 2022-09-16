Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival in Downtown Bryan
Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival in Downtown Bryan. Behind-the-scenes photos of filming. Brazos County Medical Examiners presentation by the SmithGroup. Brazos County Medical Examiners presentation by the SmithGroup Presented Tuesday, July 26, 2022. College Station apartment complex fire. Updated: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:51 PM UTC. CSFD says they believe...
KBTX.com
Man shot twice by College Station police officer Monday morning
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A 26-year-old man was shot twice by a College Station police officer Monday morning. Around 5:50 a.m., a 911 call came in asking for an ambulance to be sent to a house in the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Drive. The call was disconnected but the dispatch center was able to reconnect to the caller and learned that a 26-year-old man in the house was experiencing hallucinations and acting violent. A short while later another 911 call from the same home came in and the caller asked for police to come as well.
KBTX.com
Bryan man killed in Burleson County crash on FM 60
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Farm-to-Market 60, approximately three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge. Troopers say on Saturday night just before 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on FM 60 and...
KBTX.com
Check out all that Bryan has to offer this gameday weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From barbecue and cold beer to live music and to-die-for shopping, Bryan has all you need for those gameday weekends. “Aggieland” extends from College Station to Bryan, and although Kyle Field itself is located in the City of College Station, if you’re looking to escape the chaos of spirited college students, Bryan is the perfect place to be.
KWTX
East Texas native competing in national mullet championship
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What started as an inconvenience during the pandemic turned into a run in a national competition. Matt Rollins, an ICU nurse in Bryan and Nacogdoches County native, is one of nearly 500 contestants competing in the USA Mullet Championships. His unique red, white, and blue firework...
Officer-involved shooting reported in College Station: Police
Police said the incident occurred at the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Drive in College Station, Texas.
KBTX.com
College Station girls cross country wins TAMU Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KBTX) - The #2 ranked College Station Girls Cross Country Team won the Varsity Gold division of the TAMU Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Cougars placed 6 runners in the top 19 finishers in a field of 125 runners. Their point total of...
Sam Houston State University Police capture escaped inmate who separated himself from inmate line
According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Garza was returning from a court appearance in Frio County to overnight at Huntsville Unit before he escaped.
KBTX.com
College Station firefighters save mom, children from burning apartment
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters are looking into what started a fire that damaged an apartment complex during the noon hour Sunday. The fire happened at the Landmark Apartments on Longmire Drive near the Walmart store. According to firefighters, a mother and her two children were trapped...
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
brownwoodnews.com
Texas A&M Under Lawsuit For Diversity Hiring Practices
Texas A&M is facing a class-action lawsuit against their affirmative action based hiring practices for faculty positions. America First Legal (AFL), the non-profit legal firm suing the University, claims that A&M’s hiring practices to expand diversity among faculty violates federal law against discrimination. “Federal law prohibits universities that accept...
KBTX.com
Hispanic heritage on full display at the annual Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Hundreds came out Sunday afternoon for the annual Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival in Downtown Bryan. The event kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month and made its return after being canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic. The event kicked off with a parade at...
KBTX.com
Flag and certificate presented at Bowen Elementary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students gathered inside Bowen Elementary School’s cafeteria Friday afternoon to observe a special presentation by a U.S. soldier. Last year, Bowen Elementary School participated in their first ever “adoption“ and “adopted” Staff Sergeant Desiree McCulloch who was deployed Iraq at the time. Student made cards, banners and other goodies that they sent to McCulloch and her fellow Task Force Medical 16 Soldiers. To show the soldiers appreciation McCulloch presented Bowen with an American Flag that was flown over their temporary hospital in Baghdad, Iraq along with a certificate.
KBTX.com
Dress your best this gameday weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Stylist and color specialist Jordan Morchat joined The Three to help us choose the perfect gameday outfit. See how Jordan styled co-host Abigail Metsch on today’s segment by watching the video above. You can learn more about Jordan’s color analysis here.
visitbrenhamtexas.com
Burgers in Brenham
When Brenham comes to mind, you may think of Blue Bell and rich Texas history. While that is all true, one thing you might not expect when you are here, is that you are in the middle of a foodie’s paradise. From authentic Italian food to award winning BBQ, Brenham/Washington County has it all! One staple that can be interpreted a million different ways is a big juicy hamburger with all the toppings and your favorite sides.
KBTX.com
Pickup truck fire slows traffic on I-45 in Madison County
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck fire slowed traffic Sunday afternoon on Interstate 45 in Madison County. Video taken by people passing by shows the pickup fully engulfed and a person standing near the vehicle. The fire is affecting traffic in both the north and southbound lanes of I-45...
KBTX.com
Davila Middle School student arrested for bringing gun to school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a letter sent to Davila Middle School parents, principal Sara Rueda said a female student was arrested Friday for bringing a gun to school. Rueda says the school was notified by the student’s family that she may have the gun and “immediately declared that there was no intent to use it at school.”
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH BRAZOS COUNTY CRASH
After searching for a suspect involved in a fiery five vehicle crash since last year, Brazos County Law Enforcement got their man. 22-year-old JB Obrian Wright of Brenham was arrested yesterday (Thursday) on four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and a DWI. Wright was booked into the...
KBTX.com
New Waverly firefighters say car seat saved child’s life in crash
NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters in Walker County are crediting a car seat with saving a child from serious injuries or death following a crash Thursday east of New Waverly. The 2-year-old girl was riding with her father when the pickup truck left the roadway and slammed into a...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
A Brenham woman was arrested early Thursday morning on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Bryan Morong observed a vehicle stopped in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South. Upon approach of the vehicle the driver was found to be asleep with the vehicle in drive and their foot on the brake. Officers were able to reach inside and place the vehicle in park before waking the driver who was identified as Adrainer Lashay Rideaux, 36 of Brenham. Officers performed Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which Rideaux failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated as well as one active Brenham Municipal Court Warrant. Rideaux was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
