crowdfundinsider.com

Stablecoins: Introducing USD2, a Decentralized Stablecoin on the Kadena Blockchain

The Lago DAO recently voted to pass its first proposal, “putting in motion a series of events resulting in the birth of a new decentralized digital currency: USD2.”. USD2 is implemented on the Kadena blockchain via smart contracts, which are “controlled by the Lago DAO.” This combination of “a secure, Proof-of-work, network and decentralized governance, make USD2 resilient and transparent.”
crowdfundinsider.com

FTX Europe Obtains CYSEC CIF License to Expand Services Across European Markets

FTX Europe announced that it has received approval from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), to operate “as a Cyprus investment firm (CIF) allowing the Company to fully own the local investment firm it previously acquired.”. Patrick Gruhn, Head of FTX Europe, commented:. “After launching our European operations...
UPI News

Stocks rebound ahead of Federal Reserve meeting

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Stocks on Monday recovered slightly from last week's losses in a volatile trading session ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 197.26 points, or 0.64%, to close at 31,019.68. The S&P 500 gained 0.69% to 3,899.89,...
crowdfundinsider.com

Binance Labs Increases Investment in Aptos Labs to Support Infrastructure Building

Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, has made a strategic investment in Aptos Labs, a next-generation layer-1 blockchain “built with safety and user experience in mind.”. This is “a follow-on investment that comes after the first round of funding announced in March this year and...
Amazon Is Already Undercutting Apple’s Price on the New Second Generation AirPods Pro

Apple’s brand-new second-generation AirPods Pro are some of the hottest earbuds on the market right now, and they’re certain to top lists of the top Christmas gifts of 2022. The new AirPods Pro earbuds have an impressive feature lineup and above-average audio quality. They’re also the go-to option for iPhone users, since everything syncs together so seamlessly. The new earbuds were first revealed during Apple’s recent “Far Out” event, and they’re available for pre-order now and scheduled to ship on September 23. The new earbuds haven’t even been officially released yet, but we’ve already been wondering when we would see them...
