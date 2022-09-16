GALLERY: AHS parades down North Abilene ahead of homecoming game against Frenship
Abilene, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Abilene High School celebrated its homecoming parade Thursday afternoon in North Abilene. KTAB/KRBC got these great shots of the fun!
Abilene High's homecoming game is Friday, September 16 at Shotwell Stadium. Our Abilene Eagles will be playing against the Frenship Tigers. Good luck, Eagles!
