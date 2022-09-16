ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

GALLERY: AHS parades down North Abilene ahead of homecoming game against Frenship

By Shelly Womack, Karley Cross
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

Abilene, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Abilene High School celebrated its homecoming parade Thursday afternoon in North Abilene. KTAB/KRBC got these great shots of the fun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGGYs_0hxMVUNA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sbbQY_0hxMVUNA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00avgo_0hxMVUNA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39k4fA_0hxMVUNA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZQmKX_0hxMVUNA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FSY1R_0hxMVUNA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39D68s_0hxMVUNA00

Abilene High’s homecoming game is Friday, September 16 at Shotwell Stadium. Our Abilene Eagles will be playing against the Frenship Tigers. Good luck, Eagles!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene High loses second straight, 21-7

The Abilene High Eagles finished off their non-district schedule with a 21-7 loss to the Frenship on Friday night. Frenship game out of the gate with a long touchdown drive to take the lead on its first drive of the game. Hudson Hutcheson threw a touchdown pass to Tate Beales to make it 7-0.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

BCH Sports Cheerleaders of the Week: Week 4 Hawley

The Hawley Bearcats Cheerleaders are the BCH Sports week four Cheerleaders of the Week. Loud and proud the Hawley cheerleaders cheered on their 3-0 team to stunning victory against the 3-0 Albany Lions. Hawley took home the win against Albany with a score of 26-14. The Bearcats are now 4-0...
HAWLEY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Education
Local
Texas Sports
Abilene, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Gallery#Frenship#Highschool#Ktab#Abilene High School#The Frenship Tigers#Nexstar Media Inc
BigCountryHomepage

SUV flips in front of South Abilene Domino’s Pizza

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver flipped their vehicle Friday night in front of the Domino’s Pizza. A witness told KTAB/KRBC there were no injuries. This crash happened around 7:30 Friday night and the SUV, which flipped in the 5000 block of South 14th Street, was being loaded away by around 8:00. At this time, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene’s Cold Case: Jennifer Servo, 20 years later

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20 years ago today former KRBC news reporter Jennifer Servo was found dead in her Abilene apartment. Despite a violent crime scene with an overwhelming amount of evidence, her killer is still free, and only two potential suspects have ever been named. Who killed Jennifer Servo? What happened that day? Watch as […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene dies

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene nearly two weeks ago has died. Victoria Revilla, 52, of Abilene, died in the hospital September 19, following the crash at the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street September 8. Police say a truck was attempting to turn […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Travis Tritt performing in Abilene this December

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Country music sensation Travis Tritt has a performance scheduled in Abilene this December. Travis Tritt will be at the Wylie Performing Arts Center at 4502 Antilley Rd December 1 beginning at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range in price from $80 to $125 each and can be purchased online here. Habitat for Humanity […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WATCH: Time lapse footage of Downtown Abilene hotel

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Great progress has been made on a new hotel construction in Downtown Abilene! Hilton DoubleTree said floors have been finished and siding is being added. Check out this progress footage shared by Big Country Aerial Imagery: Ground first broke on Abilene’s Downtown Hotel and Convention Center in November 2021 and it’s […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

CDL program returns to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas State Technical College (TSTC) relaunched the West Texas commercial driver’s license (CDL) program. Jake Whitley, Instructor for the Professional Driving Academy, began the first session during Nation Truck Driver Appreciation Week (September 11-17) with three students. Due to state guidelines, Whitley can teach four students at a time. “I am […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Twisted Root Burger Co. officially open for business in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twisted Root Burger Co. is officially open for business in Abilene. Their newest location is open at the Allen Ridge shopping center on the 2400 block of N Judge Ely Blvd from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The […]
BigCountryHomepage

ACU reports ‘largest-ever’ student body enrollment

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Christian University is reporting their ‘largest-ever’ student body. 5,731 students are enrolled for the 2022-23 fall semester at Abilene Christian University. All areas of the university, including undergraduate, graduate, on campus, and online studies, have grown. This is the fifth year in a row that ACU has experienced student-body growth. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy