Seven Years, Thousands of Hours of David Bowie Footage and an Inspirational Train Ride Later, Brett Morgen Finally Realized His ‘Moonage Daydream’

Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Britain’s Channel 5 Uplifts a Grieving Nation by Airing ‘The Emoji Movie’ During Queen’s Funeral
Variety is, as they say, the spice of life, and it’s important to ensure there are always some options available, especially when the only other thing going on is a funeral. That’s why Britain’s Channel 5 is doing its TV-watching constituents a true national service by broadcasting The Emoji Movie and other children’s flicks during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
SFGate
New ‘The Shining’ Film Killed by Bad ‘Doctor Sleep’ Box Office, Director Says: ‘I’ll Always Regret This Didn’t Happen’
“Doctor Sleep” director Mike Flanagan confirmed on Twitter that a planned sequel to his 2019 “The Shining” prequel is officially dead. The filmmaker cited the dismal box office performance of “Doctor Sleep” as the main reason why Warner Bros. isn’t moving forward with a second “The Shining” prequel film, this one focused on the character of Dick Hallorann (played in Stanley Kubrick’s film by Scatman Crothers and in “Doctor Sleep” by Carl Lumbly.
SFGate
Review: 'Less Is Lost,' a funny and affecting U.S. road trip
“Less Is Lost,” by Andrew Sean Greer (Little, Brown) Andrew Sean Greer's “Less Is Lost” is the highly anticipated follow up to his 2018 Pulitzer Prize winning novel “Less,” a satire about an American abroad who travels the globe from Mexico to Germany to Japan to avoid going to an ex-boyfriend's wedding.
SFGate
FRANK Signs to A3 Artists Agency
Non-scripted and digital production company FRANK has signed to A3 Artist Agency for representation across all divisions, Variety has learned. Known for their non-scripted television series under the Discovery umbrella, FRANK’s impressive slate boasts projects like “Delicious Miss Brown” on Food Network, and the James Beard award-winning PBS series, “Pati’s Mexican Table.” The company was founded by Dan Connell and Pasquale DeFazio.
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
‘They Didn’t Wait for Lady Gaga’: Inside the Curse of Lea Michele’s ‘Funny Girl’
Last week, Lea Michele made her much-ballyhooed debut in Funny Girl. It’s an understatement to say the casting of the former Glee star was not without controversy: although Michele had long been considered an obvious choice for Fanny Brice in the revival, having publicly campaigned for the role for more than a decade, Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein was cast instead. Initially, many Broadway insiders speculated the casting decisions stemmed from producers’ reluctance to work with Michele, following 2020 allegations from her costars that she had engaged in bullying and racist behavior on-set. (Michele apologized at the time, writing on Instagram, “I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions, so that I can be a real role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes.”) When Feldstein ultimately made her debut to almost uniformly negative reviews earlier this year, tongues started wagging that Michele was once again being considered for the role, a prediction that ultimately came to fruition when she was announced to replace Feldstein (who pulled out of her contract early under vaguely mysterious circumstances) in July.
Bad Bunny Is Folk Artist First And A Pop Artist Second
While he tells the world of our struggles and successes, Puerto Ricans are the ones who can process the nuance of his stories.
Jenna Ortega Joins Martin Freeman In Lionsgate & Point Grey’s ‘Miller’s Girl’
EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Ortega has boarded Lionsgate and Point Grey’s Miller’s Girl opposite Martin Freeman, Deadline has learned. The pic reps the directorial debut from writer-director Jade Halley Bartlett, whose screenplay for the project ranked on the 2016 Black List. In Miller’s Girl, a creative writing assignment yields complex results between a teacher and his talented student. Point Grey has been attached to the project ever since it arrived on the Black List. Mary-Margaret Kunze is producing with Point Grey. Josh Fagen is overseeing the project for Point Grey, with Chelsea Kujawa and Scott O’Brien overseeing for Lionsgate. Erin Westerman, President of Production for the Lionsgate...
SFGate
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Will Look Different on Disney+: Inside the Show’s Jump From ABC to Streaming
That’s because Disney+ is commercial-free, which means producers have to fill all two hours without any time-outs. BTS' 'Permission to Dance on Stage' Los Angeles Concert Is Now Streaming on Disney+. “Job one, the first thing, is that there are no longer ad breaks,” says executive producer Conrad Green....
IN THIS ARTICLE
People Are Sharing Subtle Signs Someone Isn't A Good Person And The Alarm Bells Are Going Off On Full-Blast
"I've learned that when someone is claiming to be really 'direct,' 'blunt,' or 'honest,' it is often a self-justification for being controlling and rude."
7 Black Women Action Heroes That Deserve To Be Celebrated
As we salute Black women in film, take a look at our favorite Black female action heroes from classic movies both new and old. The post 7 Black Women Action Heroes That Deserve To Be Celebrated appeared first on NewsOne.
Grimes Posted A Post–Plastic Surgery Picture, And Fans Are Convinced She Has Gotten "Elf Ears"
She said she wanted it, and it appears she finally did it.
SFGate
Flower Piano: San Francisco Botanical Garden Blooms Into A Multi-Stop Concert Hall
The 55-acre expanse of the San Francisco Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park is bound to be awash in color at any time, given the 8,000 varieties of plants, flowers and trees from around the world coming in and out of bloom over the course of a year. But continuing through Tuesday, there will be a special and ephemeral budding of black-on-white, as in ebony and ivory, as the annual musical extravaganza known as Flower Piano again invites lovers of both music and nature to stroll the garden grounds -- stopping to smell the flowers and tune in to some lovely strains of sound.
Comments / 0