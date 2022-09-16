Seven Years, Thousands of Hours of David Bowie Footage and an Inspirational Train Ride Later, Brett Morgen Finally Realized His ‘Moonage Daydream’

Last week, Lea Michele made her much-ballyhooed debut in Funny Girl. It’s an understatement to say the casting of the former Glee star was not without controversy: although Michele had long been considered an obvious choice for Fanny Brice in the revival, having publicly campaigned for the role for more than a decade, Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein was cast instead. Initially, many Broadway insiders speculated the casting decisions stemmed from producers’ reluctance to work with Michele, following 2020 allegations from her costars that she had engaged in bullying and racist behavior on-set. (Michele apologized at the time, writing on Instagram, “I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions, so that I can be a real role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes.”) When Feldstein ultimately made her debut to almost uniformly negative reviews earlier this year, tongues started wagging that Michele was once again being considered for the role, a prediction that ultimately came to fruition when she was announced to replace Feldstein (who pulled out of her contract early under vaguely mysterious circumstances) in July.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO