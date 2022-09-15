(Ironton) A suspect has been taken into custody after an Iron County church was set on fire Wednesday. In a press release from the Iron County Sherriff’s Office, officers were dispatched in response to a structure fire at Gospel Trinity Pentecostal Church in Ironton early Wednesday morning. Shortly after responding to the fire, the Sherriff’s Office was dispatched to an Iron County residence for threats being made to a family by Brenden Harris. Once deputies arrived to the address, items that were stolen from the church were located. Law Enforcement members gained information on the location of the suspect Harris and located him at a residence in Farmington. Harris was taken into custody Wednesday evening and now is facing multiple felony charges. Harris was already on parole for burglary.

IRON COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO