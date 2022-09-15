Read full article on original website
Man dies in afternoon crash
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) – A man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:22 p.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. Bradley A. Ward, 26, of Poplar...
Poplar Bluff man killed in crash
On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau. A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County. MoDOT to make repairs on Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Updated: Sep....
Calloway fugitive arrested on drug charges in Paducah
A wanted Calloway County fugitive was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department reports that a motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Allen S. Nesler was stopped on Yarbro Lane. Nesler reportedly gave deputies a forged operator’s license with a name that did not belong...
Calloway man charged with drug trafficking, other offenses
PADUCAH – A Calloway County man was charged in McCracken County over the weekend for offenses, including allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. According to a news release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, an MCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on Yarbro Lane at approximately 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Allen S. Nesler of Calloway County.
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Cape Girardeau crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on a busy Cape Girardeau road on Saturday, September 17. The crash involved a motorcycle and a car on the 200 block of North Kingshighway, just before 4:30 p.m. Both drivers were injured and taken...
Carbondale police searching for man considered armed & dangerous
Jackson Police: Man wielding axe arrested after barricading himself inside home. Raymond Halter, 39, is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges, including unlawful use of a weapon. National POW/MIA Recognition Day candlelight vigil to be held at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial. Updated:...
Intersection of Hwy. 74, South Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau open after crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police responded to the intersection of South Kingshighway and MO 74 Monday around 11:16 a.m. for a motor vehicle crash. Medical personnel responded to the scene. No word on injuries. There were police officers on scene directing traffic. Traffic is now moving...
Marion Man Wanted in Recent Shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are looking for a Marion man wanted on a gun charge following a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of East Main Street in Carbondale last Saturday night. According to Carbondale police, officers responded to the area around 10:10 p.m. and discovered evidence...
Crews respond to Scott City house fire
Senate Republicans in Washington, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, introduce legislation to combat the deadly effects of fentanyl. Paducah police arrested 14 people in an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. Take a look at the SEMO District Fair on September 16. Jackson Police: Man wielding...
Michael Carneal, convicted in Heath High School shooting, to appear for parole hearings
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS/WYMT) - A man convicted in a shooting at Heath High School that killed three students will be appearing in court for parole hearings. Michael Carneal’s parole hearings will be on September 19 at 10 a.m. central time and September 20 at 8 a.m. central time. James...
Suspect In Custody After Iron County Church Burning
(Ironton) A suspect has been taken into custody after an Iron County church was set on fire Wednesday. In a press release from the Iron County Sherriff’s Office, officers were dispatched in response to a structure fire at Gospel Trinity Pentecostal Church in Ironton early Wednesday morning. Shortly after responding to the fire, the Sherriff’s Office was dispatched to an Iron County residence for threats being made to a family by Brenden Harris. Once deputies arrived to the address, items that were stolen from the church were located. Law Enforcement members gained information on the location of the suspect Harris and located him at a residence in Farmington. Harris was taken into custody Wednesday evening and now is facing multiple felony charges. Harris was already on parole for burglary.
Oran man dies after car, motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – An Oran man died from injuries in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17 in Cape Girardeau. Officers responded to the 200 block of North Kingshighway at 4:23 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 for a crash between a car and a motorcycle. Two people were...
Park Hills Man Molestation Charges
(Park Hills, MO) A man from Park Hills, 37 year old Andrew Steven Shular, is facing charges of Child molestation in the third degree after he's accused of having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 10. Law enforcement officials say the alleged the activity is supposed to have taken place between August of 2020 and August of 2021 in Park Hills. The girl is said to be a relative of Shular's. He was taken into custody and booked into the St. Francois County jail. Shular had his initial appearance Thursday in St. Francois County Court.
Man arrested in connection with Ironton, Mo. church fire
The Charleston R-1 school district is currently facing a teacher shortage. President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers. Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry...
2 Cairo, Ill. men charged in connection with 2020 gun theft in Cape Girardeau Co.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two southern Illinois men were charged in connection with a two-year-old gun theft investigation. Chayce A. Harrell, 21, of Cairo, Ill., was charged with one count of felony first-degree burglary and two counts of felony stealing. Senque Shabazz Bingham, 20, of Cairo, Ill., was...
Vehicles and visitors fill Downtown Cape Girardeau for car show
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There were some pretty awesome vehicles that rolled into Downtown Cape Girardeau this weekend. The vehicles took center stage as they attracted visitors from across the area to visit the 44th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show on Sunday. There were more than 250 vehicles...
Cutler under boil water order
CUTLER, Ill. (KBSI) – The village of Cutler in Perry County, Illinois is under a boil water order until furth notice. This is also in effect for the immediate surrounding area, according to the Perry County Health Department.
Poplar Bluff police investigating shooting outside apartment complex
A southeast Missouri mother wanted on charges of child abuse and child neglect is in custody. A shooting investigation continues in Poplar Bluff. Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A man was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation...
