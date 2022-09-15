ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game

MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Cluster of storms more possible Tuesday morning

The rain over the weekend was light and very scattered with many of us just seeing a few sprinkles or no rain at all. Monday will be a comfy, sunny day with highs into the 70s. Going into the 4th week of September we are well above-average on rainfall after our soaking a week ago. Milwaukee sits at 5.73" of rain for the month well above the average of 1.88".
MILWAUKEE, WI
wanderingeducators.com

Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: The Milwaukee

The approximate 6,000 ships that have succumbed to raging storms attest to the power of the Great Lakes. As I traveled, writing and compiling information for my three-volume travel series, Exploring Michigan's Coasts, I heard or read the tales left behind by those ill-fated ships. They add a somber, but compelling backdrop to Michigan’s waterways.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Thousands participate in 2022 Briggs & Al's Run/Walk

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of runners and walkers took over Downtown Milwaukee for the Briggs & Al's Run & Walk benefitting Children's Wisconsin. More than 8,000 people, including 400 teams, hit the pavement Saturday morning for the kids. Christine Baranoucky, VP of Engagement and Stewardship for Children's Wisconsin, explained the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southside Dining Week: Milwaukee restaurants offer deals on meals

MILWAUKEE - More than 30 local restaurants on Milwaukee's south side are taking part in a week of great deals and great meals during North Shore Bank’s Southside Dining Week. FOX6's Brhett Vickery has a preview of what to expect throughout the next week. Try something new during Southside...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Contact 6 gets fence replaced, nursing home refund in August

MILWAUKEE - Contact 6 has saved FOX6 News viewers a record $465,000 in 2022! The consumer team not only saves people money but puts an end to their stress and even heartache. To say Ryan Schreiber was disappointed with his newly installed fence in South Milwaukee is an understatement. "The...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Denis Sullivan ship leaving Milwaukee, sold to Boston-based fleet

MILWAUKEE - The sailing vessel Denis Sullivan has been sold and will be leaving Milwaukee, a Discovery World representative confirmed Thursday, Sept. 15. The ship will set sail again this fall and continue its mission of educating the public about the natural environment. According to a news release, the ship will join the World Ocean School fleet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tow truck, car collide: Milwaukee police respond, 8th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police and firefighters responded on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 18 to a collision between a tow truck and car near 8th and Atkinson. Officials say one person was extricated from the wreckage – and taken to Froedtert Hospital. FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

BID looking to pedestrianize Brady Street; how do locals feel?

MILWAUKEE – Brady St. may look a little different if the Brady Street Business Improvement District has their way. The group is looking to eliminate driving to make Brady St. pedestrian-only after recent crime including the hit-and-run attack that killed a man walking across the street as well as the shooting that left 4 people injured.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee DPW worker robbed, shots fired, 16-year-old arrested

MILWAUKEE - Police say a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was arrested following the armed robbery of a city Department of Public Works (DPW) worker near Reservoir and Buffum on Monday, Sept. 19. Officials say around 7 a.m., armed suspects approached the on-duty DPW worker. They demanded and obtained property from the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

26 pictures (and 1 video) of Bay View Bash 2022

After 8,000 years away, Milwaukee’s beloved Bay View Bash made its glorious return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. The neighborhood was alive. The food was delicious. The weather was glorious. The music was incredible. It was the perfect way to end the summer. Milwaukee Record was at...
MILWAUKEE, WI

