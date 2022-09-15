Read full article on original website
WISN
Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game
MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
CBS 58
Cluster of storms more possible Tuesday morning
The rain over the weekend was light and very scattered with many of us just seeing a few sprinkles or no rain at all. Monday will be a comfy, sunny day with highs into the 70s. Going into the 4th week of September we are well above-average on rainfall after our soaking a week ago. Milwaukee sits at 5.73" of rain for the month well above the average of 1.88".
wanderingeducators.com
Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: The Milwaukee
The approximate 6,000 ships that have succumbed to raging storms attest to the power of the Great Lakes. As I traveled, writing and compiling information for my three-volume travel series, Exploring Michigan's Coasts, I heard or read the tales left behind by those ill-fated ships. They add a somber, but compelling backdrop to Michigan’s waterways.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee launches new reckless driving campaign
Milwaukee is taking a new approach to stop or slow down reckless drivers. A new "parklet" is part of a police and community partner campaign.
WISN
Thousands participate in 2022 Briggs & Al's Run/Walk
MILWAUKEE — Thousands of runners and walkers took over Downtown Milwaukee for the Briggs & Al's Run & Walk benefitting Children's Wisconsin. More than 8,000 people, including 400 teams, hit the pavement Saturday morning for the kids. Christine Baranoucky, VP of Engagement and Stewardship for Children's Wisconsin, explained the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southside Dining Week: Milwaukee restaurants offer deals on meals
MILWAUKEE - More than 30 local restaurants on Milwaukee's south side are taking part in a week of great deals and great meals during North Shore Bank’s Southside Dining Week. FOX6's Brhett Vickery has a preview of what to expect throughout the next week. Try something new during Southside...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Contact 6 gets fence replaced, nursing home refund in August
MILWAUKEE - Contact 6 has saved FOX6 News viewers a record $465,000 in 2022! The consumer team not only saves people money but puts an end to their stress and even heartache. To say Ryan Schreiber was disappointed with his newly installed fence in South Milwaukee is an understatement. "The...
New proposed bus route would take riders from Oak Creek to Bayshore
The Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission has released a draft plan for a new bus route that would take riders from Oak Creek to Milwaukee.
CBS 58
Bus drivers wanted: hiring event held by Wisconsin School Bus Company
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A shortage of bus drivers continues to impact student transportation around the nation. Wisconsin Central School Bus Company hosted a hiring event today, on Sept. 17, to find drivers for Milwaukee Public School districts. Bus drivers can be paid up to $25 per hour -- and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Denis Sullivan ship leaving Milwaukee, sold to Boston-based fleet
MILWAUKEE - The sailing vessel Denis Sullivan has been sold and will be leaving Milwaukee, a Discovery World representative confirmed Thursday, Sept. 15. The ship will set sail again this fall and continue its mission of educating the public about the natural environment. According to a news release, the ship will join the World Ocean School fleet.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tow truck, car collide: Milwaukee police respond, 8th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police and firefighters responded on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 18 to a collision between a tow truck and car near 8th and Atkinson. Officials say one person was extricated from the wreckage – and taken to Froedtert Hospital. FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene...
wtmj.com
BID looking to pedestrianize Brady Street; how do locals feel?
MILWAUKEE – Brady St. may look a little different if the Brady Street Business Improvement District has their way. The group is looking to eliminate driving to make Brady St. pedestrian-only after recent crime including the hit-and-run attack that killed a man walking across the street as well as the shooting that left 4 people injured.
Milwaukee Co. faces $1 billion in deferred maintenance on high-profile landmarks
Our parks and public buildings are faced with a much more daunting bill: One billion dollars. That estimate was given to us by Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley last Wednesday.
MATC Times
2000-2008 N. Doctor M.L.K Jr. Drive
Studio/1 Bed - Come check out this beautiful studio on M.L.K. Dr! This second story unit features tons of natural light alongside gorgeous hardwood floors, all appliances, including washer and dryer in room & off-street parking. Pets welcome with additional fees. If you have any questions or would like to...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh police investigating death of Milwaukee man after being hit by train
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident that resulted in the death of a man from Milwaukee after being hit by a train. Officers say that the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, which occurred at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the RR Tracks.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin’s Biggest City Has Representation Problem During Budget Planning
The budget process for Wisconsin’s largest city is ramping up, and there are concerns residents in underserved areas will not receive as much priority due to a lack of representation. Milwaukee’s Common Council currently has four vacant seats, and is poised to adopt a city budget later this fall....
Poverty’s unrelenting grip on Milwaukee
Unpaid bills often put Elizabeth Brown in the position of choosing between which of her family’s needs should get priority, a struggle familiar to many Milwaukeeans.
MATC Times
1006 S 14TH STREET
Large 2 Bedroom upper in great south side neighborhood - This large 2 bedroom boasts lots of space, hardwood floors, fresh paint and high ceilings with ceiling fans. Also included is a coin operated laundry in the basement and storage locker . One parking spot off street is with this apartment.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DPW worker robbed, shots fired, 16-year-old arrested
MILWAUKEE - Police say a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was arrested following the armed robbery of a city Department of Public Works (DPW) worker near Reservoir and Buffum on Monday, Sept. 19. Officials say around 7 a.m., armed suspects approached the on-duty DPW worker. They demanded and obtained property from the...
milwaukeerecord.com
26 pictures (and 1 video) of Bay View Bash 2022
After 8,000 years away, Milwaukee’s beloved Bay View Bash made its glorious return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. The neighborhood was alive. The food was delicious. The weather was glorious. The music was incredible. It was the perfect way to end the summer. Milwaukee Record was at...
