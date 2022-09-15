ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binance Labs Increases Investment in Aptos Labs to Support Infrastructure Building

Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, has made a strategic investment in Aptos Labs, a next-generation layer-1 blockchain “built with safety and user experience in mind.”. This is “a follow-on investment that comes after the first round of funding announced in March this year and...
Bitbond Adds Token Portfolio Tracker as Service

Bitbond already offers a “no-code asset tokenization” service and today it is announcing a new tool – a Token Portfolio Tracker for user s to monitor tokens across various chains. The new service is a feature that comes at no additional cost and is free to use. This past June, Bitbond announced a tokenization service for online capital raises – or public securities offerings.
Ocean Protocol Joins Web3 Projects on €20M+ Gaia-X moveID Initiative

Ocean Protocol, the Web3 platform to unlock data services for AI and business innovation, has teamed up with Chainstep, Datarella, Fetch.ai, peaq and 51nodes “to develop the system architecture for European mobility with the preservation of data autonomy as its core principle, within the Gaia-X moveID project.”. Ocean Founder,...
Stablecoins: Introducing USD2, a Decentralized Stablecoin on the Kadena Blockchain

The Lago DAO recently voted to pass its first proposal, “putting in motion a series of events resulting in the birth of a new decentralized digital currency: USD2.”. USD2 is implemented on the Kadena blockchain via smart contracts, which are “controlled by the Lago DAO.” This combination of “a secure, Proof-of-work, network and decentralized governance, make USD2 resilient and transparent.”
FTX Europe Obtains CYSEC CIF License to Expand Services Across European Markets

FTX Europe announced that it has received approval from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), to operate “as a Cyprus investment firm (CIF) allowing the Company to fully own the local investment firm it previously acquired.”. Patrick Gruhn, Head of FTX Europe, commented:. “After launching our European operations...
