Fortnite Chrome Splash Explained And Where To Find It
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has brought a ton of changes to the battle royale, and one of the biggest of them is the new throwable item called Chrome Splash. You're gonna get to know these little guys really well over the next few months, but it'll be a minute before we work out all the good strategies for them. So, for now, let's take a look at the basics so you have some idea of what you're getting into with these Chrome Splashes before you start slinging them around. Trust me, you're gonna like this.
Diablo 4 Gameplay Leaks Show Barbarian Combat And Open World
Around 40 minutes of leaked Diablo 4 footage has emerged. The footage is from a test-build of the highly anticipated action RPG. The leak consists of two videos, one is around five minutes and the other is a little over 38 minutes. As indicated by PC Gamer, a link to both videos was posted in the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit by user iV1rus. The footage shows a barbarian character exploring a city, and then heading out beyond the city walls to fight enemies and explore. The videos were likely pulled from a private Discord stream, as heavily edited voices talk over the footage and the sound of Discord notifications can be heard.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta-- Best Perks And How They Work
Infinity Ward is wrapping up a PlayStation-exclusive first weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta. The crossplay beta weekend is coming up, and we're highlighting all the perks available in the game. Modern Warfare 2 makes some pretty significant changes to Call of Duty's perk system, so we're going to break down everything you need to know about using perks this year.
This Destiny 2 Consecration Build Turns Solar Titans Into Champion-Melting Machines
Since Season of Plunder began in Destiny 2, most Guardians have been experimenting with the new Arc 3.0 subclass and utilizing it to deliver lightning-fast strikes. For Titans, the Arc subclass options has transformed Guardians into deadly human missiles who can close gaps quickly and lob some of the most powerful grenades of the season.
EA CEO Thinks Confusion Over Call Of Duty's Future Can Help Battlefield Succeed
Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson has said the ongoing confusion about the future of Call of Duty, and specifically if it will become an Xbox-only franchise, could help EA's Battlefield series soar higher. During a Goldman Sachs speaking event recently, Wilson said Battlefield being a multiplatform game made for Xbox,...
Fortnite Challenges: All Zero Week And Kickstart Quests
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is in full swing now, with brand new locations to explore, weapons and items to try out, and more. As you dive in during this opening week, you'll be greeted with a selection of Week 0 quests to tackle to help you earn some additional XP and level up your battle pass. Here are the quests and how to knock them out.
New Apex Legends Prime Gaming Loot Drop Features Spooky Octane Skin
September's Apex Legends Prime Gaming loot just dropped, giving subscribers to the service access to an exclusive trio of cosmetics, including a seemingly Halloween-themed skin for Octane. To obtain this month's cosmetics, log in to Prime Gaming and make sure your Amazon account, Twitch account, and EA account are all...
Deathloop Will Join PlayStation Plus And Get Some Golden Additions
Deathloop is now coming to both Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus on September 20. To celebrate, the game is getting a golden makeover in the Goldenloop update. The launch on Xbox Game Pass was announced alongside the game's Xbox port, but the game's addition to the PS Plus roster is an additional surprise. To be clear, Deathloop is not in PS Plus's monthly roster of free games. Rather, it's available via the Extra and Premium tier game catalogs. This means if you are on the Essential PlayStation Plus plan, you will not have access to Deathloop.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 New Weapons: Loot Pool, Unvaulted, And Vaulted Items
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has unleashed a flurry of exciting new locations to explore, mechanics to try out, and items to experiment with. But the main thing you'll be using in the game's battle royale experience is the deadly arsenal of weapons, and as usual, this season has changed things up in that department, too. We've compiled a list of all of the weapons that have been vaulted this season, as well as a list of which weapons have been unvaulted or freshly added to the game. Here's a round up of new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.
Massive GTA 6 Leak Unveils Screenshots And Early Footage
A massive trove of Grand Theft Auto VI assets, including pre-alpha footage and multiple screenshots, were released to public forums early Sunday morning. The assets were reportedly taken from Rockstar's servers by a single hacker calling themselves "teapotuberhacker," who also claims to have "GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets" as well as a "GTA 6 test build."
GTA 6: Industry Vets Give Devs At Rockstar Support Following Leaks
Details about and footage of Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6, the highly anticipated sequel to one of the best-selling games of all time, leaked over the weekend. Someone, by some means, obtained what was believed to be a trove of assets for the game in one of the biggest gaming leaks in recent memory. Developers from across the industry have reacted to the fallout, sharing sympathy for the developers at Rockstar.
GTA Forums Remove GTA 6 Leak Posts To Avoid Being "Obliterated" By Take-Two
After a massive GTA 6 leak saw pre-alpha footage circulate across the internet, two of the biggest Grand Theft Auto online communities have reportedly been instructed to remove any links to the content or risk being "obliterated" by Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive. GTAForums (via Tom Henderson) and the...
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Open Beta Kicks Off On September 21
Bandai Namco has announced that an open beta for Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be held this week. The game, which looks like a mix between Dead by Daylight and the iconic anime series, features a group of players working together to survive being destroyed by major Dragon Ball Z villains such as Frieza, Majin Buu, or Cell.
Destiny 2 PSA: Xur Has Two Sets Of Rare Armor Available This Week
A new weekend in Destiny 2 is usually a good opportunity to stock up on Exotic arms and armor from Xur, the roaming game show host and arms dealer. Xur also sells a selection of Legendary-class gear, and this weekend, the Agent of the Nine is offering double the usual amount of limited edition armor that he normally carries.
Every Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 Battle Pass Skin Ranked
A new season of Fortnite means a new slate of battle pass skins for us to drool over. And the Chapter 3, Season 4 slate of skins might be the best we've had this chapter, which began late last year. We've also got some big names, both within the world...
Dragon Quest Treasures Preorder Guide: Bonuses, Release Date, And More
Dragon Quest Treasures, a spin-off game from the iconic JPRG series, is slated to release on December 9 for Nintendo Switch. If you’re eager to check out the unique adventure, preorders have officially opened and come with a slew of bonus content. Here’s what you need to know about Dragon Quest Treasures preorders before reserving a copy.
