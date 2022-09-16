Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
All Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 battle pass skins
Fortnite is an ever-growing live-service game, frequently drawing players back in with the addition of new content and challenges meant to engage them. As with every new season, the battle pass skins have been leaked ahead of the server’s going back up, so players have a good idea of what to expect. This season looks to play into the spooky themes while also showing classic Fortnite style.
Polygon
Fortnite’s new season update lets you walk through walls
Fortnite’s newest season is here and it takes players to a world where everything is shiny and chrome. Fortnite: Chapter 3 Season 4 is called Paradise, and brings new powers, weapons, and locations to the game, as well as a new battle pass with skins like Spider-Gwen. The game’s...
Polygon
Spider-Gwen is the star of Fortnite’s new battle pass
Fortnite’s newest season has begun and that means a new battle pass full of skins and cosmetics for players to unlock. While the latest pass mostly has characters unique to the Fortnite universe, its signature unlock is Spider-Gwen, aka Gwen Stacy, in her iconic costume from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
GoldenEye On Switch And Xbox Is Coming And Twitter Is Freaking Out
At long last, Rare has announced the arrival of "GoldenEye 007," a faithful remastering of the Nintendo 64 classic that rounds out the Mount Rushmore of first-person shooters. The game will be available for both the Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms, the latter offering it for no additional charge to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, as well as anyone who happens to own the 30-game "Rare Replay" collection. The news comes on the eve of the Tokyo Game Show, where top industry developers are sharing their latest plans for upcoming releases.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Verge
GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos
The massive leak lines up with some earlier reporting on GTA VI, showing a female playable character in some clips. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that GTA VI would include a female protagonist influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says he has verified the leak is real through sources at Rockstar Games.
disneydining.com
Disney Tried to Shoot a Promo Video, Instead They Got Yelled At and Booed
If you are a Disney fan who loves to follow along to learn all the latest Disney news, then you probably know that Disney recently hosted its biennial ultimate fan event, the D23 Expo. The Expo took place over three days and gave fans the chance to purchase exclusive merchandise, see unique performances, and attend panels to learn about the latest projects at Disney theme parks and Disney+. The Expo is a massive event that takes place every two years and draws tens of thousands of people to the Anaheim Convention Center, which is right by Disneyland Resort.
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
protocol.com
Nintendo escaped the console war. Now Microsoft and Sony want out, too.
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re taking a look at the stunning launch of Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 in Japan and what it says about the console market. Also: another mea culpa from Ubisoft’s CEO and a leak of what may be the final name of Meta’s Project Cambria headset.
FIFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Realms Deep 2022: Nightmare Reaper - Console Reveal Trailer
Reap what you sow! If what you've sown is a fast-paced, dark and violent retro FPS with looter shooter and roguelite mechanics, because Nightmare Reaper is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch in early 2023.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
Huge GTA 6 leak includes gameplay footage of robbery, Vice City locations, and two playable characters
"One of the biggest leaks in video game history".
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 "UNC" Coming Next Year: Best Look So Far
One of the best Jumpman sneakers of the 90s is the shoe that kicked off the decade, the Air Jordan 5. This is a shoe that has received a lot of love since 2020, and over the course of the next few years, it is expected to get a whole host of new offerings. We have seen teasers for 2023, and the Air Jordan 5 has been a small part of them thus far. In fact, fans have even seen the Air Jordan 5 "UNC" which is bound to be an instant classic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Steam Getting Former Nintendo Switch Exclusive RPG
An RPG from publisher Square Enix that only launched a couple of months back exclusively for Nintendo Switch is now coming to PC via Steam. That game in question happens to be Triangle Strategy, which is a tactical RPG that released earlier this spring. And while Triangle Strategy has already been relatively popular on Switch, its arrival on PC is set to come about in under a month.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Surprised With 3 Free Sega Genesis Games
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have today found themselves surprised with the addition of three new titles from the Sega Genesis. When Nintendo started its new Expansion Pack tier of Switch Online, it began slowly adding new games from both the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis to the expansive catalog of retro titles that are available to play. Now, that Genesis offering has been beefed up just a bit more, with one classic game from the console now being accessible.
happygamer.com
Hollow Knight: Silksong
The Hollow Knight: Silksong DLC Is Officially Coming To PS4 And PS5. The upcoming release schedule for Hollow Knight: Silksong includes PlayStation 4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The... Hollow Knight: Silksong Looks To Be Yet Another Impeccable Adventure From Team Cherry. Nov 3, 2019...
The upcoming PS5 games to expect in 2022 and 2023 – from FIFA 23 to God of War Ragnarok
With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support and a growing library of exclusives, the PS5 is a force to be reckoned with. The console has been on sale since November 2020, and it has been one of the fastest-selling in Sony’s history, which led to it being unavailable at most retailers for an extended period of time. Now that the stock situation appears to have calmed down for console hunters – though it is worth noting there has been a recent price hike due to inflation – the good news is there is now a burgeoning library of games...
FIFA・
Polygon
Nintendo Switch Online gets 3 more Genesis classics, including Earthworm Jim
Nintendo and Sega brought three new additions to the Sega Genesis lineup for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers on Thursday, including the addition of Earthworm Jim, a silly, well-animated side-scrolling platformer starring a space worm that you can enjoy if you’re able to separate the art from the artist.
Codename Red, The Developer Of Assassin’s Creed: The Name Of The Game, Has Finally Announced That The Franchise Will Be Brought To Japan
The developer has confirmed the long-awaited Assassin’s Creed game that would take place in feudal Japan during the most recent Ubisoft Forward event. Still, there is a possibility that it could be too similar to Ghost of Tsushima. The Assassin’s Creed franchise will be brought to one of the locations that fans have asked for the most in the upcoming game, Assassin’s Creed Codename Red; as a result, fans are pretty interested to find out what this new setting will include. On the other hand, there is some concern with the overall presentation of this game.
Fortnite Announces Chapter 3 Season 4 Downtime: Prepare For Paradise.
Fortnite Season 4, Chapter 3 has finally started. Fortnite Announces Chapter 3 Downtime: The Chapter 3 Downtime will begin at 2:00 AM ET on September 18, Sunday, and the game will be unavailable during this time.Stay tuned with us to know when the game will be online again and how much time it will take.
The Metaverse Is Not a Video Game, Stop Confusing the Issue
This is one of those louder for those at the back moments in life. Eschewing the need to wax lyrical about definitions, I’ll state this plainly and clearly — the metaverse is not a video game and it doesn’t need to be gamified either. It’s a huge...
FanSided
284K+
Followers
537K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0