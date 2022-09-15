Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
NSP Troopers Locate 20 Pounds of Cocaine During I-80 Traffic Stop
(York, NE) -- A Los Angeles woman is arrested in Nebraska after a large amount of cocaine is found in her vehicle. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 12:30 Saturday afternoon, a trooper spotted a Ford Expedition following another vehicle too closely while traveling on Interstate 80 near York. Investigators say after pulling the vehicle over, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen motorcycle leads to arrest in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man reportedly stole a motorcycle and broke into a security office in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 for a reported stolen motorcycle at the 2300 block of Garfield. Officers said the 20-year-old victim told them...
norfolkneradio.com
O'Neill woman arrested for shoplifting
Norfolk Police arrested a woman Sunday after she was caught shoplifting. Captain Mike Bauer says Police were called to 2400 Pasewalk Avenue after a woman left the store with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. The caller was able to provide police with a description of the person and vehicle, as well as a license plate number.
News Channel Nebraska
O'Neill woman arrested for allegedly stealing $1K worth of items from Norfolk Walmart
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An O'Neill woman is in custody for allegedly stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a store in Norfolk. On Sunday at approximately 8:15 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to Walmart on Pasewalk Avenue for a shoplifting report. The suspect had just left the store in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
4-vehicle crash flips SUV & closes busy Lancaster County intersection early Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Highway 77 and West Old Cheney Road have reopened after a Monday morning collision. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck that flipped a SUV onto its side, just before 7 a.m. Authorities tell Channel 8 that everyone is OK despite the force of impact.
klin.com
NSP Helicopter Helps LPD Arrest Two Teens In Stolen Vehicle
An 18 year old Lincoln man ended up in handcuffs after LPD Gang Unit members spotted a Black Jeep Grand Cherokee near 27th and J around noon on Thursday that had been stolen two days earlier. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says they tried to make contact with the driver after...
iheart.com
Fire at hose leads to explosion, seriously injuring woman
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a woman was seriously injured after an explosion that leveled a house on Fairwood Court, near the intersection of 76th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue in Gaines Township. After deputies were unable to save the woman initially, firefighters were able to...
klkntv.com
Nebraska pardons board could commute sentence of Earnest Jackson after 22 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man accused of murder could have his sentence commuted by the Nebraska Board of Pardons. Earnest Jackson has served 22 years in Nebraska state prison following the murder of an Omaha man in 1999. Jackson was 17 at the time. Since then, another man...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police release photos of vehicle of man who tried to entice kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police think they know what vehicle a man was driving when he tried to entice two children near St. Michael Catholic School. On Tuesday, police were made aware of a man who had tried to entice two children walking near 83rd Street and Yankee Woods Drive.
News Channel Nebraska
World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
KSNB Local4
Akron police: 25-year-old man charged for allegedly killing woman in her own driveway
Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, heading to the Bosselman Travel Center in Grand Island. Kearney played host to the second of three Walk End Alzheimer’s. Walkers came out bright and early on Saturday to for a walk to end Alzheimer’s. Loomis teen stands...
York News-Times
York resident charged with 17 felonies related to illegal firearms
YORK – Jonathan Thornton, 45, of York and formerly of Louisiana, has been charged with 17 felonies related to the possession of illegal firearms and controlled substances. The York Police Department was called to a campground location at the York interchange upon the report of a disturbance. In talking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Lincoln police remove officer's authority following domestic incident
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said an officer had his law enforcement authority removed Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said the officer, who had seven months of service, had authority revoked after officials were made aware of a domestic incident. On Tuesday evening, the department said they were...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Four teens arrested, 14-year-old found with Glock
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said Gang Unit Investigators arrested four teens after identifying a vehicle allegedly connected to a shooting. LPD said around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the GUI did a follow-up in the 2000 block of N 28th and saw a vehicle, they knew was involved in a previous shooting, pull into a nearby lot.
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle collision leaves two dead, vehicle on fire
OSCEOLA, Neb. -- Authorities in Polk County said they responded to a fatality accident Friday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two vehicle accident around 7:40 a.m. Friday, along with Polka County Emergency Responders from Osceola and Shelby. The accident happened on State Highway 81/92...
iheart.com
Lincoln Police Officer Removed from Service
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln Police Officer has his law enforcement authority removed as a result of a domestic related investigation. The Lincoln Police Department says on Tuesday, they were made aware of two Domestic Abuse Protections orders and one Harassment Order issued against Lincoln Police Officer Wayne ‘Jarvis’ Wallage, who has been with the department for seven months. LPD says the orders prohibit him from possessing a firearm. Officer Wallage was immediately removed from service. LPD says he will not be able to act in any official law enforcement capacity.
iheart.com
100 MPH Nebraska Driving Continues To Be Problematic
When Covid-19 hit, Nebraska State Troopers noticed a jump in the number of vehicles being pulled over for going 100 Miles Per Hour or more, with a statewide average of 90 per month in 2020. And the trend continues;. "2021 was still high, and 2022 is still high," State Patrol...
kciiradio.com
Wanted Felon in Texas Arrested in Washington
The Washington Police Department arrested fifty-nine-year-old Scott Anthony Wagg of Washington for a felony warrant out of Texas for Possession of a Controlled Substance Second-Degree Felony. According to Texas law, a second-degree felony conviction can result in imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of up to $10,000.
KSNB Local4
Two dead after crash on Highway 81 near Osceola
OSCEOLA, Neb. (KSNB) -The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatality crash on Highway 81 on Friday. According to officials, deputies and the Polk County Emergency Responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 81 between Q and R Roads east of Osceola at around 7:41 a.m.
WOWT
One dead after skydiving accident at Crete Airport
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Crete Police Department is assisting the Federal Aviation Administration in the investigation of a fatal skydiving accident which occurred at the Crete Airport on Thursday. According to witnesses, a pair of skydivers conducted a tandem jump late Thursday afternoon. They exited an aircraft, operated by...
Comments / 0