Virginia Beach, VA

Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over 45 charges

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHzfd_0hxMUDZq00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two 19-year-olds were arrested in Virginia Beach on September 9 on more than 45 collective charges.

According to police, detectives were able to determine a string of larceny, stolen vehicle and firearm violation cases from August 26 to September 9 in the city could possibly be related and further connected to cases in other jurisdictions.

On September 9, with the assistance of the Norfolk Police Department, VBPD was able to arrest 19-year-old Hassan Abdul Johnson and 19-year-old Dangelo Styles in connection to these cases.

Johnson received 27 charges, including attempted malicious wounding, theft of a firearm, credit card theft, and grand larceny.

Styles received 22 charges, including attempted malicious wounding, conspiracy to shoot an individual, theft of a firearm, credit card theft and grand larceny.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dHCKk_0hxMUDZq00
    Dangelo Styles (19) (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EVCs5_0hxMUDZq00
    Hassan Johnson (19) (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

More charges for the two men are possible in Virginia Beach and other jurisdictions.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Comments / 26

Mtn.1
6d ago

Just think how much contribution these two could do for society on the good side if they choose not to be criminals..only 19 and they have thrown away their lives.

Reply(1)
16
Lickety Split
5d ago

You never have to become a product of your environment. With these young men committing these types of crimes I’m sure they may have seen a lot. Who knows what type of home they grew up in… how they were raised. But this here isn’t it. This isn’t the answer. These youngsters have to do better.

Reply
4
