WSVN-TV
Orlando community mourns child found dead after rowing team’s boat capsizes following lightning strike
ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Central Florida community is mourning the loss of a child who was killed after, officials said, a boat with five members of a rowing team capsized following a lightning strike, sending another rower to the hospital. Kim Watson was among the dozens at a vigil...
click orlando
Fatal crash investigated on SR-528 in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash left at least one person dead late Sunday in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Road 528 near the Innovation Way exit in Orlando. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Troopers said a 21-year-old...
WESH
Orlando community hosts vigil for young rower found dead after boat capsized
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Members of Orlando's rowing community hosted a vigil today for the young rower who died after their boat capsized in Lake Fairview this week. Anyone that has ever been a part of any sport or similar activity knows that the athletes and families involved in that sport quickly become a very tight-knit community, and that's what it is like within the rowing community here in Orlando.
WESH
Officials: Body of missing student located on Orlando lake
ORLANDO, Fla. — The search for a missing middle school student in Lake Fairview came to a heartbreaking end after Orlando Fire reported the body was found at 5:15 p.m. Friday. The student was thrown overboard Thursday evening while rowing on the lake with four other middle schoolers. Another...
fox35orlando.com
Man, woman shot in downtown Orlando near nightclub, suspect arrested
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man and a woman were shot in downtown Orlando following a fight late Sunday, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before midnight in the area of East Pine Street and South Court Avenue. Police responded to area after hearing gunshots...
WESH
Police: Child drowns at Titusville pool party
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department said a child drowned at a pool party Saturday afternoon. It happened at a home on the 2500 block of Christine Drive. An adult attending the pool party pulled a girl out of the water after seeing the child at the bottom of the pool.
click orlando
Single-vehicle crash in Bithlo kills Orlando woman, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman from Orlando was killed Saturday night in a crash on Colonial Drive in Bithlo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. She was traveling eastbound in an SUV when the vehicle, once east of Cox Drive, ran off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason at 8:33 p.m., troopers said.
WESH
Central Florida pub opens 5 hours early to serve mourners, honor queen
ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday, a group of people gathered to remember Queen Elizabeth II in Orlando. The Pub along International Drive opened its doors to the public early for anyone interested in taking time to remember the queen. The Pub’s opening was hours ahead of its normal opening time....
Firefighters recover body of student who went missing after lightning strike near Lake Fairview
ORLANDO, Fla. — The search for a middle school student who disappeared after lightning struck during rowing practice on a local lake Thursday has ended with the recovery of his body. According to the Orlando Fire Department, a Marine Unit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office found the missing...
WESH
2 people killed in Volusia County shooting, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed in a shooting Sunday. The shooting occurred on the 1300 block of East Parkway in DeLand around 8 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, the incident appears to be related to domestic violence. The suspect,...
WESH
Man dies in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office said one person died after being shot early Sunday morning. OCSO deputies were in the area of 315 Ferguson Drive in Orlando when they heard gunshots nearby. The deputies were able to locate a man who had been shot. The man...
fox35orlando.com
Child missing after boat capsizes at Lake Fairview in Orlando
An Orlando rowing club of middle school aged-students was out on Lake Fairview practicing Thursday afternoon around 5:50 p.m. when lightning reportedly struck in the area, sending one person to the hospital. Divers are now searching the lake for someone who is missing, according to the Orlando Fire Department.
NBC Miami
Student Missing After Boat Capsizes in Central Florida Lake
Police are searching for a student who went missing Thursday after the boat they were on capsized while on a lake near Orlando. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the boat had five students on it and was practicing on the water at the North Orlando Rowing complex around 6 p.m. when it capsized.
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
22 Best Natural Springs in Florida (Near Orlando)
Florida is a state in the Southeastern United States. Known for beaches, palm trees, theme parks, and parties, Florida is a hub for tourists year-round. For those who are looking for some tranquility or reconnection to nature, the natural springs of the state are a great option. Because of the...
Orlando rowing community holds vigil for those impacted by lightning strike
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando rowing community held a vigil Saturday morning to honor and support those impacted by the tragic lightning strike. Many of those rowers visit the lake every day. Tears, hugs and words of comfort were spoken over lit candles at a vigil held to honor...
Homeless man arrested for setting 2 Orlando homes on fire
ORLANDO, Fla. — A homeless man will face serious charges after setting two Orlando homes on fire as their occupants slept, police said. On Monday, police said Lloyd Courtney Roberts, 48, was walking through the Park Lake/Highland neighborhood when he used a lighter to ignite decorative wreaths hanging on the front door of both homes around 6:45 a.m.
1 seriously injured in Polk County school bus crash
A Polk County school bus was involved in an accident early Monday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
click orlando
Woman spends months in recovery after being struck by Orlando police car
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 27-year-old Orlando woman has spent the past 10 months in recovery after being struck by an Orlando Police cruiser last year. Miranda Ehrich said on the night of Nov.12, 2021, she and a friend were walking home from the EDC Music Festival. [TRENDING: Here’s when...
6-year-old Florida twins protect mom from attacker, police say
6-year-old twins are being hailed as "little heroes" by a Florida police department after they came to their mother's rescue during an attack, NBC affiliate WESH 2 News reported.
click orlando
Orange County deputies ID man shot, killed near Lake Mann
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 20s died after being shot early Sunday in an area not far from Lake Mann, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 29-year-old Ramsky Predelus. Deputies gathered in the area of Ferguson...
