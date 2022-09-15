Read full article on original website
wvih.com
Jury Recommends 15 Year Sentence For Killing Of Radcliff Man
A jury has fixed a 15-year sentence for a 21-year-old Indiana man who shot and killed a Radcliff man. Jurors returned a verdict of guilty of first-degree manslaughter late Wednesday afternoon against Demonte Tee Whitfield and heard sentencing testimony Thursday morning. Whitfield killed 30 year-old Jermaine Huffman in November 2021...
Wave 3
Man accused of 16 robberies appeared in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of robbing 16 businesses in the Louisville Metro appeared in court Monday morning. Ryan Wilson allegedly robbed businesses from Dec. 2020 through Aug. 19, 2022. Louisville Metro police said during a robbery in April at Smokers Outlet on Hurstborne Parkway, Wilson got into...
WRBI Radio
Madison woman arrested on numerous theft related charges
— A Madison woman was arrested Thursday on a number of theft-related charges following an Indiana State Police investigation that began in February, after a woman reported a family member had stolen thousands of dollars from her. The investigation by a State Police detective revealed that 41-year-old Sherri Dorten allegedly...
WLKY.com
Mt. Washington police arrest teens for attempted home invasion
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Thanks to a quick-thinking homeowner and the fast actions of the Mt. Washington Police Department, a potentially violent home invasion was stopped. Eighteen-year-old Elijah Sanders and 19-year-old Christian Ferguson were arrested Friday morning for attempting to break into a home on Jasper Lane. The pair...
'Our goal will be to seek justice': Five charged in connection to New Albany father's death
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — During a joint-press conference outside the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, officials announced several people have been charged in connection to the death of 25-year-old Dajour Drones. Police said the New Albany father was found shot to death around 2 a.m. on Sept. 1 near his...
Wave 3
Shively police confirm third homicide in less than 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating several homicides from Saturday. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway and found three people shot. Of those, two of the victims died at the scene. The third person shot was taken to the hospital with...
Wave 3
LMPD: Teenager found shot in Klondike neighborhood; investigation underway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital after Louisville officers found him shot in the Klondike neighborhood. Around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Mid Dale Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. Officers found...
WLKY.com
Clarksville police investigating shots fired into home
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Police in Clarksville are investigating after multiple shots were fired into a home on Evergreen Drive early Sunday morning. When officers arrived around 3:30 a.m., they found shell casings in the driveway. Officers also found multiple rounds that had hit the home. Anyone with surveillance video...
wvih.com
Officials Investigate Child’s Drowning
Officials are investigating after a 2-year-old child accidentally drowned in a pool on Thursday night. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred in the southwestern part of the county on Horsefly Hollow Road. Officials said they were called to a home, where the child had already been...
eaglecountryonline.com
Madison Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Money From Relative
The charges stem from an investigation that started in February. (Madison, Ind.) – A Madison woman has been arrested on numerous theft related charges. Sherri L. Dorten, 41, turned herself in to investigators at the Jefferson County Jail on Thursday morning. Dorten is charged with Defrauding a Financial Institution,...
WLKY.com
Man and woman shot, killed in Shively shooting; 1 other woman injured
SHIVELY, Ky. — A man and a woman were shot and killed in Shively Saturday morning. Shively Police Department said that at 6:30 a.m. they responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Dixie Highway. That is about a mile north of the Watterson Expressway exit. When they...
Wave 3
Family remembers loved one who was shot, killed in Russell neighborhood double homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville family is turning to each other to get through the pain of their loss. Last week, Alexis McCrary was shot and killed on 26th and Cedar Streets, part of a double homicide that police are still investigating. While police are looking for her killer,...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot on I-264 in Shively
SHIVELY, Ky. — A man died after being shot on the interstate in Shively. Shively Police Department said that on Saturday, a man arrived at UofL Hospital by private means around 10:54 p.m. On Monday, that man was identified as Rickey Jones Jr., 42. Police said he was suffering...
WLKY.com
Man killed in Portland neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting in the Portland neighborhood has left a man dead. Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division responded to reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of Pirtle Street. Once on the scene, officers found a man suffering from a...
Shively Police investigating shooting on I-264E leaving man dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to Shively Police Department, a shooting victim arrived to UofL Hospital on Sept. 17 around 11 p.m. The victim, a man in his 40’s, was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital police said. Officers said this incident occurred on I-264E in the area of...
wdrb.com
Man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A man was shot on Watterson Expressway near Cane Run Road Saturday night, according to Shively police. Investigators said around 11 p.m. Saturday a shooting victim showed up at University Hospital. The unidentified man in his 40’s was pronounced dead. Police said their investigation led...
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs man and woman shot, killed in Shively
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the people killed in a Saturday morning shooting in Shively as Vincent Miller, 40, and Shaquila Spratley, 28. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The Shively Police Department said that at 6:30 a.m. they responded to a shooting in the 3200 block...
WLKY.com
Shooting at Algonquin Park; boy taken to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Algonquin Park. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, 2nd Division officers responded to reports of a shooting on Cypress Street. When police arrived on the scene, they were not able to find a victim. During the...
WLKY.com
Settlement date set for $30 million lawsuit regarding woman who died in southern Indiana jail
A settlement date has been set for the lawsuit regarding a woman who died in a southern Indiana jail last year. Ta'neasha Chappell died while in custody at the Jackson County Jail in July 2021. In October, Chappell's family filed a $30 million lawsuit on her behalf, which named several...
