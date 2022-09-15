ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvih.com

Jury Recommends 15 Year Sentence For Killing Of Radcliff Man

A jury has fixed a 15-year sentence for a 21-year-old Indiana man who shot and killed a Radcliff man. Jurors returned a verdict of guilty of first-degree manslaughter late Wednesday afternoon against Demonte Tee Whitfield and heard sentencing testimony Thursday morning. Whitfield killed 30 year-old Jermaine Huffman in November 2021...
RADCLIFF, KY
Wave 3

Man accused of 16 robberies appeared in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of robbing 16 businesses in the Louisville Metro appeared in court Monday morning. Ryan Wilson allegedly robbed businesses from Dec. 2020 through Aug. 19, 2022. Louisville Metro police said during a robbery in April at Smokers Outlet on Hurstborne Parkway, Wilson got into...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WRBI Radio

Madison woman arrested on numerous theft related charges

— A Madison woman was arrested Thursday on a number of theft-related charges following an Indiana State Police investigation that began in February, after a woman reported a family member had stolen thousands of dollars from her. The investigation by a State Police detective revealed that 41-year-old Sherri Dorten allegedly...
MADISON, IN
WLKY.com

Mt. Washington police arrest teens for attempted home invasion

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Thanks to a quick-thinking homeowner and the fast actions of the Mt. Washington Police Department, a potentially violent home invasion was stopped. Eighteen-year-old Elijah Sanders and 19-year-old Christian Ferguson were arrested Friday morning for attempting to break into a home on Jasper Lane. The pair...
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Clarksville, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Clarksville, IN
Wave 3

Shively police confirm third homicide in less than 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating several homicides from Saturday. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway and found three people shot. Of those, two of the victims died at the scene. The third person shot was taken to the hospital with...
SHIVELY, KY
WLKY.com

Clarksville police investigating shots fired into home

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Police in Clarksville are investigating after multiple shots were fired into a home on Evergreen Drive early Sunday morning. When officers arrived around 3:30 a.m., they found shell casings in the driveway. Officers also found multiple rounds that had hit the home. Anyone with surveillance video...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Southern Indiana#Violent Crime
wvih.com

Officials Investigate Child’s Drowning

Officials are investigating after a 2-year-old child accidentally drowned in a pool on Thursday night. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred in the southwestern part of the county on Horsefly Hollow Road. Officials said they were called to a home, where the child had already been...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Madison Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Money From Relative

The charges stem from an investigation that started in February. (Madison, Ind.) – A Madison woman has been arrested on numerous theft related charges. Sherri L. Dorten, 41, turned herself in to investigators at the Jefferson County Jail on Thursday morning. Dorten is charged with Defrauding a Financial Institution,...
MADISON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot on I-264 in Shively

SHIVELY, Ky. — A man died after being shot on the interstate in Shively. Shively Police Department said that on Saturday, a man arrived at UofL Hospital by private means around 10:54 p.m. On Monday, that man was identified as Rickey Jones Jr., 42. Police said he was suffering...
SHIVELY, KY
WLKY.com

Man killed in Portland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting in the Portland neighborhood has left a man dead. Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division responded to reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of Pirtle Street. Once on the scene, officers found a man suffering from a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A man was shot on Watterson Expressway near Cane Run Road Saturday night, according to Shively police. Investigators said around 11 p.m. Saturday a shooting victim showed up at University Hospital. The unidentified man in his 40’s was pronounced dead. Police said their investigation led...
SHIVELY, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner IDs man and woman shot, killed in Shively

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the people killed in a Saturday morning shooting in Shively as Vincent Miller, 40, and Shaquila Spratley, 28. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The Shively Police Department said that at 6:30 a.m. they responded to a shooting in the 3200 block...
SHIVELY, KY
WLKY.com

Shooting at Algonquin Park; boy taken to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Algonquin Park. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, 2nd Division officers responded to reports of a shooting on Cypress Street. When police arrived on the scene, they were not able to find a victim. During the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy