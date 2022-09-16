Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel makes tweak to offense that should help the Vols beat Florida
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel showed in UT’s 63-6 win against Akron that he’s not afraid to make small tweaks to the offense. And one of those small tweaks should help the Vols beat the Florida Gators on Saturday in Knoxville. Against Akron, Tennessee utilized the speed...
wvlt.tv
LIVE THREAD | Vols lead Zips 42-0 in the 3rd
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following a hard-fought road win over Pitt last weekend, No. 15 Tennessee returns home to host Akron on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium. The Vols are hoping to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2016 and will look to remain unbeaten against opponents from the current Mid-American Conference.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee jumps four spots to No. 11 in AP Poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a big win against Akron, Tennessee jumped four spots on the AP Top-25 Poll, claiming No. 11. On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Vols defeated the Zips, 63-6, in a sold-out game at Neyland Stadium, fueling the latest increase in the poll. Tennessee didn’t even make...
wvlt.tv
Neyland Stadium will be checkered for Florida game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee officials announced that the Southeastern Conference opener football game against Florida on Saturday will be checkered. Checkered refers to each section being broken up by color. For example, one section will wear orange and the next will wear white and so on. This...
wvlt.tv
ESPN College GameDay to come to Rocky Top for Florida game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - ESPN College GameDay is returning to the University of Tennessee for the Southeastern Conference opener at Neyland Stadium for the first time since 2016. The show, college football’s longest-running pregame show, will air on ESPN from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Sept. 24, as the Vols...
wvlt.tv
How to beat Florida off the field
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee faces off against Florida on Saturday, but people are able to beat the Gators and spread some Volunteer spirit off the field. MEDIC is hosting its annual blood drive competition against a Florida blood bank, LifeSouth Blood Center, to see who can collect the most blood.
Heupel Provides Update on Vols Injury Situation Following Akron
A hush fell over Neyland Stadium after Cedric Tillman jumped up to grab a pass in the second quarter and a submarine tackle to his knee thrust it inward and left him on the turf. Before Josh Heupel made it to Tillman, who was on the ground for a few moments, the star receiver was able to get ...
SEC Wide Receiver Ejected For Punching Opposing Player: Fans React
An ugly scene unfolded during Tennessee's blowout win vs. Akron this Saturday evening. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway began punching an Akron defender during tonight's game in Knoxville. Refs were quick to intervene. The SEC wide receiver was obviously ejected. College football fans are discussing Saturday night's disastrous moment on...
Just In: Vols Climb Again in Polls After Akron Rout
Four teams in front of Tennessee dropped games in week three of the college football season, while the Vols routed Akron 63-6 in front of a capacity crowd. Following Saturday, the Vols continue their surge up the polls after starting the season unranked. Tennessee is now ranked No.11 in the coaches ...
insideofknoxville.com
Wicked Hubz is Open on North Central
You know something’s different about the place when you get to the front door of Wicked Hubz and see the hours posted, “Open Most days about 9 or 10, Occasionally as early as 7, but SOMEDAYS as late as 12 or 1. We close about 5:30 or 6, Occasionally about 4 or 5, But Sometimes as late as 11 or 12.” The tone continues inside the doors at 2300 North Central Street, Suite 103, where owners Jeff Tucker and Scott Porch are having fun following their passion for electric bikes.
Watch: Vols Take Part in Vol Walk Ahead of Akron
The Tennessee Vols and Josh Heupel took part in the traditional Vol Walk before a home game moments ago ahead of their matchup against Akron. Watch the entire Vol Walk above to not only see the Heupel and the players walk past the fans, but to also get a feel of the atmosphere for the sold ...
saturdaytradition.com
College football fans react to College Gameday Week 4 location
It was announced Sunday morning that College Gameday is heading to Knoxville, Tennessee, next week for a top-25 ranked SEC matchup between Tennessee and Florida. One of the best matchups of the week, Tennessee comes in to the game hungry for its first win over the Gators since 2016. Meanwhile, Florida comes in as the underdog in this game for the first time in years.
How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron
Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
bestofarkansassports.com
SEC Corrects Mistake, Reportedly Gives Fans What They Want + Other Takeaways from 2023 Baseball Schedule
The mistake didn’t even make it to the weekend, giving Arkansas — and Tennessee — baseball fans something to celebrate in the middle of football season. The SEC, just two days after revealing it, rescinded its 2023 conference slate because of “an error in the scheduling process,” the league announced Friday. Two matchups not scheduled to take place until 2024 somehow made their way into the schedule, so a “revised” version will come “in the near future.”
CBS Sports
Watch Tennessee vs. Akron: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Akron Zips fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. The Tennessee Volunteers will be strutting in after a victory while Akron will be stumbling in from a defeat.
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Restaurants in Maryville, TN (Photos & Maps)
Maryville, Tennessee is a quaint little town with a lot of charm and a heck of a lot of local culture, not unlike most towns of its kind in the volunteer state. With that charm comes noteworthy architecture, friendly people, fascinating historical relevance, and a ton of terrific restaurants – a subject that we never get tired of. Here are 11 of the best restaurants in Maryville, Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
