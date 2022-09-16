ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

LeBron, Paul rip NBA for falling short in punishing Sarver

By Ethan Miller
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dLeC7_0hxMTsI400
NBA star LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers said the league should have imposed a harsher punishment against Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for racist and misygonist comments and behavior than a $10-million fine and one-year suspension /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP/File

NBA stars LeBron James and Chris Paul blasted the NBA for imposing what they consider a light punishment on Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for racist and misogynist remarks.

National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) executive director Tamika Tremaglio also weighed in, saying Sarver should "never hold a managerial position in our league again" after his "horrible" conduct.

Sarver was fined $10 million and issued a one-year suspension from league activities on Tuesday to cap a 10-month probe into 18 years of improper activities and the difficult workplace environment they created.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday there was never a discussion of forcing Sarver to sell the team, a penalty imposed upon former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling in 2014 for racist remarks.

Silver said he did not think the violation rose to that level.

But four-time NBA Most Valuable Player James was among those who don't see any place in the NBA for Sarver in the future.

"Read through the Sarver stories a few times now. I gotta be honest... Our league definitely got this wrong." James tweeted Wednesday evening.

"I said it before and I'm gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of behavior."

"I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn't right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place. Don't matter if you own the team or play for the team," he wrote.

"We hold our league up as an example of our values and this ain't it."

Paul, a star point guard for the Suns who also served two terms as NBPA president, said he, too, wanted to see greater punishment issued to Sarver.

"Like many others, I reviewed the report. I was and am horrified and disappointed by what I read," he said on Twitter Wednesday. "This conduct especially towards women is unacceptable and must never be repeated."

"I am of the view that the sanctions fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behavior. My heart goes out to all of the people that were affected."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner "Losing It" News

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. She's reportedly not doing well right now. According...
SPORTS
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Wife Has Troubling Update On How She's Doing

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. Ever since then, the United States has been trying to get her home.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a familiar face for the 2022-23 season, signing point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it's a one-year, $2.64 million deal for Schroder. Schroder, 29, spent the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Lebron James
Person
Donald Sterling
Person
Robert Sarver
Person
Chris Paul
NBA Analysis Network

Golden State Warriors Land Karl-Anthony Towns In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

For the longest time, the NBA was ruled by big men. If you didn’t have one of the best big men in the NBA, you weren’t playing for the NBA championship. As a matter of fact, some teams had two. The Houston Rockets innovated the twin towers model by pairing Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson. On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs popularized it by pairing David Robinson and Tim Duncan – and winning a championship in the process.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#The Los Angeles Lakers#Afp File
ClutchPoints

DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs

DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
NBA
Inside The Celtics

Former Celtic Signs with Timberwolves

New Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly took a big swing this offseason, paying a premium to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Jazz. In exchange for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Minnesota sent Utah its 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029 first-round selections and a 2026 ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

AFP

84K+
Followers
33K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy