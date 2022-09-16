ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, MA

theberkshireedge.com

Salute to Patrick White for proposed tax relief in Stockbridge

Bravo to Stockbridge Board of Selectman Chairman Patrick White for proposing a real estate tax change to help those who are having difficulty paying their taxes. An article in Stockbridge Updates stated that the median income for second-home owners is $250,000 while for others is $62,000. Interestingly, those doing all...
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: Renner and Schmitz of The Marketplace honored as Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce "Business Persons of the Year"

David Renner and Kevin Schmitz met in 1990 when they were both working at the White Hart Inn in Salisbury, Conn. Renner had trained at the Culinary Institute of America, and both he and Schmitz had worked at renowned food venues in New York City, but what solidified their relationship was a shared passion: to provide high quality prepared food made from locally sourced ingredients for people to bring back to their own homes.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown ZBA OKs Recovery Center at Former Sweet Brook

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — After discussion over four meetings, the Zoning Board of Appeals approved an application to operate a chemical dependency rehabilitation facility in the former Sweet Brook nursing home on Cold Spring Road. It was unanimously approved on Thursday with conditions related to fencing and landscaping. "We've been...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS BRIEFS: BAC opens second location; new Head Start program; new EDs at CDCSB and NBUW; new BFAIR Clinical Director; interim ED at CREATE

Berkshire Art Center announces expansion to second location in Pittsfield. Stockbridge—Berkshire Art Center (formerly IS183 Art School) has announced it will be expanding to a second location in Pittsfield, the Brothership Building at 141 North Street, this month. The opening will be held on Friday, September 30, from 5 – 7 p.m., and is open to the public.
PITTSFIELD, MA
101.5 WPDH

FBI Arrests a Hudson Valley County Elections Commissioner

On Tuesday, September 13th, the Republican Rensselaer County Board of Elections Commissioner Jason T. Schofield was arrested. The FBI apprehended him as he left his residence while on the way to the county office building where he works, reported by the Times Union. Rensselaer County's Election Commissioner Arrested. Jason T....
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – John J. Burns of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Barnbrook offers the perfect private hideaway—a beautiful home and grounds privately tucked away but close to everything. Transformations – Designer Ritch...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNAW 94.7

3 Bed Bath & Beyonds Are Closing in MA, But Not In the Berkshires

What's not to love at Bed Bath & Beyond? They have stuff for your bedroom, your bedroom, and everything else beyond that, hence the name. But recently, Bed Bath & Beyond unfortunately announced that it was closing three of its stores across Massachusetts. However, none of those three are the location in the Berkshires that remains open.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Allen Heights Veterinary Repeats as Josh Billings Runaground Champ

LENOX, Mass. -- Hundreds of amateur athletes Sunday won the 46th Josh Billings Runaground Triathlon where, as the motto goes, "To finish is to win." The day's fastest finishers featured familiar names as the four-man team from Allen Heights Veterinary was the first across the finish line at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac, which took over this year from Tanglewood as the triathlon terminus.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Bridge and guardrail repair on I-90

Berkshire County — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that it will be conducting overnight guardrail repair operations and daytime bridge repair work on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Otis, Lee, Becket, and Stockbridge. The work will be conducted at different times and locations from 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, through 5 a.m. on Friday, September 23. Lane closures will be in place during repair operations.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
WSBS

Visit One Of The Top 5 Tiniest Towns In the Berkshires

The beautiful Berkshires has a mecca of villages and small towns that are truly worth your while to take a drive and explore the scenery and charm they have to offer as they attract visitors from a local and national front. And what better opportunity to take a day trip as the fall foliage is ready to bring its resplendent display to our vicinity? Without further ado, here are the Top 5 "smallest towns" in Berkshire county:
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
franklincountynow.com

Greenfield Police Chief And Lieutenant Recertification Pending

(Greenfield, MA) Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh and Lieutenant Todd Dodge’s recertification status is pending. After the criminal justice reform acts passed in 2020, the Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, commission was formed for the purpose of certifying and rectifying Massachusetts police officers. Officers with...
GREENFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Next generation taking the wheel at Peter Pan Bus Lines

SPRINGFIELD — They say they always knew what direction their lives would take and that the course they charted was their own. “I did a year at an accounting firm, but that was mainly to bring some experience and expertise here. I always knew I wanted to be here,” said Lauryn Picknelly-DuBois, the new controller of Peter Pan Bus Lines and part of the family’s fourth generation in its management tier.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

