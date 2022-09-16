Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Monday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead. We’ll see plenty of sunshine return to our skies today. Temperatures are fairly seasonal with mid to upper 60s inland to low 70s on the coast. Humidity...
WJHG-TV
Weekend Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the first time in a while rain will be a minimal factor this weekend over NWFL. For tonight lows will fall into the upper 60s inland and low 70s at the coast. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the 80s to near 90. Rain chances will be 20% and mainly right at the coast. Sunday will start in the 70s with highs near 90 under sunny skies. The sunny, hot, and dry weather continues through the first day of fall next Thursday.
mypanhandle.com
Record Heat Possible as Fiona curves away
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The heat will be building this week as a ridge grabs the area. This will keep the wind out of the northeast. This is important as it will keep the dew points low. As the heat build, we will not be seeing high humidity that will make the feels like temps fairly close to the actual temps. A dry heat if you will, it will however still be very warm with temps approaching the upper 90s in some locations by the end of the week. The good news here is that Fiona will curve away from the mainland US and continues to not be a threat to our area. The rest of the tropics are calm with nothing to worry about in the near term.
TROPIC TOPICS: Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chief Meteorologists Ross Whitley discusses what impacts we may see from Tropical Storm Fiona, current activity in the tropics, and much more in this episode of Tropic Topics.
Friday Night Fever AFTERBURN Week 4
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Sam Granville and Kaleigh Tingelstad break down all of the games, scores, and highlights from Week 4 of Friday Night Fever!
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here is a list of events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 2 When: Sep 16 – Sep 18 Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park Stargazing on the Lawn at Eden Gardens When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: […]
navarrenewspaper.com
Apparent drowning in Gulf today
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
WJHG-TV
Extended stay hotel to be built in Callaway
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Callaway is growing, and new businesses seem to be popping up all over the area. As you drive down Tyndall parkway you’ll notice several new businesses are either being built or just opened. Now another business is being added to the city’s list. A local business...
Walton officials urge disaster prep
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You may feel like you are prepared for hurricanes, but what about other types of disasters or hazards? September is National Preparedness Month and Walton County Emergency Management is teaching residents how to be prepared for anything that might come their way. National Preparedness Month started in 2004 through Federal […]
cohaitungchi.com
Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL
You are reading: Things to do in freeport fl | Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL. The seemingly simple woods and waters around Freeport are actually quite complex – and threatened. With that that in mind, philanthropist M.C. Davis constructed the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center on his 54,000-acre conservation land, Nokuse Plantation. The center is named after Dr. Edward O. Wilson, whose passion for global conservation influenced Davis, who amassed the largest block of privately owned conservation land in the Southeast. During summer months, the public is invited to the facility where they’ll see bobcats, bald eagles, snakes, turtles, ducks, and birds of prey. But during the school year an average of 100 students a day will attend free, multi-day programs comprised of more than twenty environmental science lessons. The result? Kids learn long-lasting lessons on the importance of biodiversity, sustainability, conservation, preservation, and the restoration of ecosystems.
Michael Myers Was Spotted Walking down the Beach in Florida
A Michael Myers impersonator walked down a Florida beach over the Labor Day weekend. A Michael Myers impersonator walking down a Florida beach on Labor Day weekend.Credit: Hearst Television/sfgate.com.
WJHG-TV
$3+ million Mexico Beach project is close to completion
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Canal Parkway Pavilion and Marina in Mexico Beach will soon reopen. City Administrator for Mexico Beach Douglas Baber said the rebuilding of the pavilion puts fishing and tourism on full display. “The folks who come down here to sit on our sandy beaches and...
Sneads stays perfect with win over Holmes County
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sneads football team picked up a 46-33 win over Holmes County Friday night to keep their perfect record alive. The Pirates improve to 4-0 and will host Miller County on Friday, September 23. The Blue Devils falls to 2-2 and will host Jay on Friday, September 23.
wtvy.com
Nearly 5,000 gallons of raw sewage released into St. Andrews Bay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A swimming advisory has been issued for a portion of St. Andrews Bay after the City of Panama City reports a release of 4,835 gallons of raw sewage due to heavy rain. The Florida Department of Health in Bay County has advised against swimming between...
WJHG-TV
“Four tires in six months”: drivers see more flat tires as construction continues
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At some point, every driver runs over a nail and gets a flat. It’s almost inevitable, but at what point does it become excessive? It seems construction sites could be the cause of a recent epidemic on Panama City Beach roadways, which is an uptick in flat tires.
Lifeguard shares safety discoveries on Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Going to the beach will hopefully be safer as local fire officials and Beach Rescue personnel began learning lifeguard jet ski training from one of the best trainers in the business. Glen Kuehner changed the game for the United States Lifesaving Association serving as the Southeastern Region’s Academy Coordinator. […]
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Michael, Jason and Freddy
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Michael, Jason, and Freddy, News 13’s Pet Adoption Options of the Week! These sweet Catahoula Leopard Hounds are eleven weeks old. They have all been adopted through the Bay County Animal Shelter. Their furry friends are still available at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable […]
fox35orlando.com
Here's why Michael Myers was strolling through a Florida beach
ORLANDO, Fla. - Halloween came early this year as beach goers spotted a man dressed up as Michael Myers strolling a Florida beach over Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter said he was at Panama City Beach over Labor Day weekend when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building.
WCTV
Marianna firefighter laid to rest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For the second time this week, North Florida firefighters said goodbye to one of their own. Dozens gathered in Quincy Friday for the funeral of 26-year-old Atticus Stephens. First responders from North Florida lined the street outside of the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy. Stephens was a...
WJHG-TV
Smithsonian museum day is Saturday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Now is your chance to take a step back in time and see how news was shared in Panama City long before the TV was invented. Smithsonian Museum Day is Saturday, September 16th this year. Many local museums are participating, including the Panama City Publishing Company Museum. They will be celebrating the role of ink in printing. Visitors will enjoy an educational and interactive experience as they create their own homemade ink. At the same time, they will earn a greater appreciation for the history of printing.
