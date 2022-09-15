ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Drama as Collingwood stars Beau McCreery and Josh Carmichael are caught up in a car crash in Melbourne just before team flies out for sudden death final against Swans

By Shayne Bugden
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Magpies stars Beau McCreery and Josh Carmichael have been involved in a car accident on their way to the airport to fly out for their do-or-die final against the Sydney Swans on Saturday.

The pair weren't hurt in the collision on Friday morning but were left shaken by the incident on Melbourne's Monash Freeway.

'Neither Beau nor Josh sustained any injuries and we will provide them with the support required,' said Collingwood football boss Graham Wright.

'The welfare of Beau, Josh and the driver of the other vehicle reamins the absolute priority.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flgxT_0hxMRsDe00
McCreery was named in the half-forward line in Collingwood's 22-man squad for the final against the Swans. It's believed he and Carmichael will fly to Sydney today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ZEOx_0hxMRsDe00
Carmichael is a medi-sub for the preliminary final. The club has stated he and McCreery weren't injured in the collision
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iw7kW_0hxMRsDe00
Carmichael (left) and McCreery (right, in black tracksuit top) are pictured at the scene of the accident, which closed two lanes on Melbourne's busy Monash Freeway
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1283e0_0hxMRsDe00
A Vic Traffic photo of the scene showed a heavily damaged black SUV

The Magpies were scheduled for a 10am flight to Sydney and the duo will fly up today.

They live together in Chadstone, in Melbourne's south-east, with two other teammates.

Two lanes were closed on the freeway as a result of the crash, which left a black SUV with extensive damage.

McCreery has been named on the half-forward line in Collingwood's 22-man squad to face the Swans after playing 21 games this season.

Carmichael has been listed as a medical substitution.

