ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Meta and YouTube to broaden policies to fight online extremism

By Douglas Jones
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wz9u1_0hxMRqSC00

Tech companies said Thursday they are taking renewed steps to combat violent content and extremism.

Meta and YouTube said they are making moves to improve media literacy for young users as part of a White House summit on mitigating hate-fueled violence, Reuters reported .

The companies said they would put together research efforts to work and remove violent messaging and other posts that promote hate.

As Tech Policy Press reported , the White House summit did not include a session dedicated to the role of tech companies when it comes to hate and violence, many promises to combat it were made.

Microsoft promised to expand the “application of violence detection and prevention artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) tools and using gaming to build empathy in young people."

The streaming platform Twitch, mainly dedicated to video games and used by young people, said it would work to empower “its streamers and their communities to help counter hate and harassment and further individualize the safety experience of their channels."

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Extremism#Media Literacy#Tech#Reuters#Machine Learning
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy