Meet Melody Camp, Holly Pond’s dutiful librarian
HOLLY POND, Ala. – Melody Camp has been the librarian at the Holly Pond Guy Hunt Library and Museum since it was established in 2012. She has been the only employee of the library for several years. She holds kids’ reading programs every Tuesday morning and invents new crafts for the group each week. “I love helping people and being around people,” she said. “Working with the children is always a joy. I love planning the crafts for the children’s programs.” Camp welcomes people to utilize the library for any printing needs or internet access. Anyone is welcome to use the internet...
WAFF
Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
‘MomsMart’ sale to benefit Huntsville Hospital NICU
Almost anything and everyone can be found at "MomsMart" — a semi-annual consignment sale for baby equipment.
WAFF
Racking Horse World Celebration underway for the final time in Celebration Arena venue
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Celebration Arena is hosting it’s 51st annual Racking Horse World Celebration. But after new owners purchased the building for 2.5 million dollars in July, the longtime event will be finding a new home outside of Priceville. “There’s people on these grounds that’s...
Mason Sisk told 4 stories of deaths of 5 family members in north Alabama, evidence shows
The Elkmont teen accused of killing his five family members Sept. 2, 2019, told friends and authorities four versions of what happened that night, according to text messages and a recorded interview presented at his capital murder trial Thursday and Friday. Now 17, Mason Wayne Sisk was 14 when he...
Thousands of North Alabama bikers commemorate Trail of Tears
Thousands of motorcycles rolled into Madison on Saturday for the 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Ride.
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: vehicle fire causing road blockage in Etowah County on I-59
A single-vehicle fire has caused road blockage in Etowah County, ALEA says. All lanes on I-59 southbound near the 185 mile marker, in Etowah County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is being detoured onto U.S.11 at the 188 mile marker until further...
Alabama restaurant owner working to avoid passing inflation costs to customers
The owner of G's Country Kitchen in Huntsville says he's working hard to avoid passing those extra costs on to customers with his restaurant that's been in the same location off Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville for 26 years.
Galaxy of Lights returning to Huntsville Botanical Garden, here’s when they’ll be on
Guests will have more opportunities to walk through the annual Galaxy of Lights in 2022.
WAFF
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in Somerville
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in Somerville Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an incident in the area of Dunn and Adams St. Upon arrival, deputies discovered someone who...
1 dead after falling 60 feet at High Falls Park
Emergency crews responded to a fatal fall at High Falls Park on Saturday afternoon.
WAAY-TV
9-year-old boy released from hospital after violent dog attack in Lawrence County
A Lawrence County boy who was attacked by five dogs while riding his bicycle is now recovering at home, according to family. His mother, Stephanie Overton, shared the update on social media Thursday. Nine-year-old Gavin Peoples had been at Huntsville Hospital since Sept. 10, when he was attacked while riding in his neighborhood.
southerntorch.com
Rainsville Gives Chemical Spill Update
RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- (Full Video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Rainsville City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, September 7 due to the Labor Day Holiday. Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright addressed the Council regarding the chemical spill that occurred at the intersection of AL-75 and AL-35. Over 43,000...
Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park
Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
Donors go ‘Over the Edge’ for foster children
It all goes to homes, resources, and other financial help for foster kids in North Alabama.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville restaurant fights inflation and supply chain issues
The restaurant industry is slammed with rising costs and supply chain hold-ups. Customers may be seeing the impacts on their menus, but many say they understand why. "Food prices are going up," said Madison County native Chris Carter. "I'm sure there's a lot of cost issues there. They have to charge more for that."
Huntsville man searches for stolen multi-million dollar baseball card collection
A Huntsville man is continuing to search for his lost baseball card collection — a collection worth millions.
Inside Alabama’s worst speed traps
After waiting in line at the monthly traffic court, Kierstan Pointer, a single mom who sped through town, simply handed over a wad of crumpled $20 bills and lamented her mistake. “This is really hurting my family financially,” she said. Welcome to Hillsboro, the town that may well be...
First roundabout opens in unincorporated Madison County
On Friday, the new roundabout at Jordan Road and Homer Nance Road in Madison County officially opened.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office gets funding for new monitoring technology
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office & Correctional Facility has been granted funding for new technology it can use to monitor inmates in the jail.
