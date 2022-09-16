ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

The Cullman Tribune

Meet Melody Camp, Holly Pond’s dutiful librarian

HOLLY POND, Ala. – Melody Camp has been the librarian at the Holly Pond Guy Hunt Library and Museum since it was established in 2012. She has been the only employee of the library for several years. She holds kids’ reading programs every Tuesday morning and invents new crafts for the group each week. “I love helping people and being around people,” she said. “Working with the children is always a joy. I love planning the crafts for the children’s programs.” Camp welcomes people to utilize the library for any printing needs or internet access. Anyone is welcome to use the internet...
HOLLY POND, AL
WAFF

Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Huntsville, AL
Alabama Lifestyle
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Huntsville, AL
Pets & Animals
Huntsville, AL
Lifestyle
#Dog Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover
WAFF

Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in Somerville

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in Somerville Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an incident in the area of Dunn and Adams St. Upon arrival, deputies discovered someone who...
SOMERVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

Rainsville Gives Chemical Spill Update

RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- (Full Video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Rainsville City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, September 7 due to the Labor Day Holiday. Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright addressed the Council regarding the chemical spill that occurred at the intersection of AL-75 and AL-35. Over 43,000...
RAINSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park

Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville restaurant fights inflation and supply chain issues

The restaurant industry is slammed with rising costs and supply chain hold-ups. Customers may be seeing the impacts on their menus, but many say they understand why. "Food prices are going up," said Madison County native Chris Carter. "I'm sure there's a lot of cost issues there. They have to charge more for that."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Inside Alabama’s worst speed traps

After waiting in line at the monthly traffic court, Kierstan Pointer, a single mom who sped through town, simply handed over a wad of crumpled $20 bills and lamented her mistake. “This is really hurting my family financially,” she said. Welcome to Hillsboro, the town that may well be...
ALABAMA STATE

