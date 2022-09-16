HOLLY POND, Ala. – Melody Camp has been the librarian at the Holly Pond Guy Hunt Library and Museum since it was established in 2012. She has been the only employee of the library for several years. She holds kids’ reading programs every Tuesday morning and invents new crafts for the group each week. “I love helping people and being around people,” she said. “Working with the children is always a joy. I love planning the crafts for the children’s programs.” Camp welcomes people to utilize the library for any printing needs or internet access. Anyone is welcome to use the internet...

